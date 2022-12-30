Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kerry Sports Review 2022 – Ladies football: County SFC glory for Southern Gaels after dramatic free-taking shoot-out

Dan Kearney

Kerry ladies football – inter-county and club – was a huge part of the sporting story in the Kingdom in 2022. DAN KEARNEY looks back on some of the storylines that garnered attention

The Southern Gaels team celebrate after they won the County Senior Football Championship Final after a free-taking shoot-out against Finuge/St Senans in Fitzgerald Stadium. Photo by Tatyana McGough Expand

Close

The Southern Gaels team celebrate after they won the County Senior Football Championship Final after a free-taking shoot-out against Finuge/St Senans in Fitzgerald Stadium. Photo by Tatyana McGough

The Southern Gaels team celebrate after they won the County Senior Football Championship Final after a free-taking shoot-out against Finuge/St Senans in Fitzgerald Stadium. Photo by Tatyana McGough

The Southern Gaels team celebrate after they won the County Senior Football Championship Final after a free-taking shoot-out against Finuge/St Senans in Fitzgerald Stadium. Photo by Tatyana McGough

kerryman

Think you’ve seen it all? Well maybe now we have after the county senior ladies football final, which was decided by a free-kick competition. Southern Gaels regained the Randles Brothers County Senior Football Championship after an epic final over a very brave Finuge/St Senans outfit at Fitzgerald Stadium in October.

The sides couldn’t be separated after normal and extra-time and the game had to be decided on a free kick shootout with the southerners coming through in this one. It was a horrible way to lose a final and free kick shoot-outs are a blight on Gaelic football; they should be discarded with in my opinion.

Privacy