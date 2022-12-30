Kerry Sports Review 2022 – Ladies football: County SFC glory for Southern Gaels after dramatic free-taking shoot-out

Think you’ve seen it all? Well maybe now we have after the county senior ladies football final, which was decided by a free-kick competition. Southern Gaels regained the Randles Brothers County Senior Football Championship after an epic final over a very brave Finuge/St Senans outfit at Fitzgerald Stadium in October.

The sides couldn’t be separated after normal and extra-time and the game had to be decided on a free kick shootout with the southerners coming through in this one. It was a horrible way to lose a final and free kick shoot-outs are a blight on Gaelic football; they should be discarded with in my opinion.

Southern Gaels subsequently went on to play Ballymacarbry in the Munster semi-final, but the multiple time Waterford champions, who had shocked Cork winners Mourneabbey in the previous round, had too much for the Gaels and finished as 3-9 to 0-7 winners down in Waterville.

Southern Gaels are a young side and will come again but the truth is that Kerry club sides have struggled in the Munster senior championship for a number of years now and it looks like it could continue for the near future anyways.

The problem is that the senior clubs in Kerry just aren’t strong enough at the moment with a frequent changeover of players was various reasons is the major problem.

There were five senior clubs competing in this year’s championship and the addition of Intermediate champions Dr Crokes in 2023 will give a welcome boost to the competition.

In the past district sides were also allowed to contest the senior championship and perhaps it’s time to allow interested amalgamated sides back into the fray once more to raise the standards.

There are plenty of good footballers playing at Junior and Intermediate levels in Kerry at the moment that would be well up to competing at senior level.

Dr Crokes claimed the Intermediate County Championship with an impressive 1-10 to 1-6 victory over Scartaglen at Fitzgerald Stadium. They could have beaten Limerick senior champions Monagea in Munster but just fell short near the end (4-11 to 1-8) when they were hit by a flurry of goals.

A bit of belief and they could have won it but Dr Crokes are a good side and will be well able for senior football.

Firies garnered the Junior Championship when they had too much in the tank for Cromane, winning on a 3-8 to 0-11 scoreline. Their Munster journey ended abruptly when, after easily accounted for Clarecastle in the first round, Limerick side Oola firmly put them to the sword in Farranfore where they were beaten on a 4-11 to 0-8 scoreline.

In the underage game Firies were managed by Jeremiah O’Sullivan who already had great success in 2022 with the Kerry Under 14s when they claimed the All Ireland title after a classic encounter against Cork in the final with Kerry eventually emerging as winners after extra time on a 5-12 to 5-10 scoreline in what was an epic clash.

As with all teams of that age group it was impossible to tell how talented that they were at the very start but as their campaign went on it was clear that this was a very accomplished bunch of young footballers.

Winning All Irelands at any grade is a tough task, but they showed skill and resilience when it was required. The important thing now is to develop these players and more titles could be gained over the next few years.

The Kerry Under 16s fell short in their Munster campaign when they fell twice to Cork, first in the earlier round but also in the final on a 3-10 to 2-3 scoreline having qualified after a 1-9 to 0-6 victory over Tipperary.

The Kerry minors were well beaten by Tipperary by 1-8 to 0-9 in the semi-final but they gained some consolation when they beat Waterford by 2-7 to 0-7 in the Munster B Final.

All in all 2022 was a very successful year for Kerry ladies football with two national titles in the bag and an All-Ireland senior final appearance as well. A successful National League campaign could lead on to even better things, and playing Division 1 football will certainly bring them on. A Munster title might well be attainable and it would be another huge step for this bunch.

League elation and Championship deflation for Kerry team

Our memories of the sporting year in the Kingdom will, inevitably, be bound up with the return of Sam Maguire Cup to these shores for the first time since 2014.

An eight-year gap, the Dubs bested in an epic All-Ireland semi-final, moments of magic and wonder from the likes of Seánie O’Shea and David Clifford. Crowds down Denny Street and Fitzgerald Stadium to welcome the heroes home.

The story of 2022, though, was every bit as much about the women of the Kingdom as the men.

The county’s female footballers also won National League honours, also reached an All Ireland final, also had moments of magic, and stars such as Danielle O’Leary and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

Ultimate honours eluded the Kingdom’s women, but no question about it, this was a notable year, a year to be celebrated.

Recall when the final whistle blew at the end of the National League Division 2 final back in April and scenes of joy it set off? The type one would normally associate with the winning of an All Ireland, but this victory meant even more to a Kerry side that had gone to the hurt locker to find the resolve to bring home a title that they badly craved.

In 2021 it was a different story as a previously unheralded Meath outfit shocked hot favourites Kerry to claim the title, but little did we know how good this Royal County side were at the time.

That day was a massive blow to the Kingdom as it denied them not only silverware, but a shot at Division 1 football, so to defeat Armagh and get back to the pinnacle was not only important for the development of the team but it was also hugely emotional for everyone involved.

The subsequent loss in the All Ireland final to old friends Meath was another blow, but although hugely disappointing on the day the experience will serve the team well going forward.

There has been time for reflection since that defeat and the consensus is that this Kerry team is on an upward trajectory, with a host of younger players bound to have learned from the experience.

Kerry received a host of All Stars in the subsequent honours event and the magnificent Kayleigh Cronin, the Kingdom’s most improved player Aishling O’Connell, Cáit Lynch, Niamh Carmody and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh had the privilege of bringing home the individual trophies.

It’s a mystery to me how Ní Mhuircheartaigh didn’t bring home the Player of the Year gong. The sharpshooter from west Kerry not only contributed a whopping 4-24 to Kerry’s cause in the All-Ireland series (including 1-2 in the All Ireland final) but despite playing with injury throughout the season she led the line and was the talismanic figure for her side.

A season in Division 1 will serve this Kerry side well and the integration of some new players to the panel will give the the squad a boost once more. It will be interesting to see if Kerry have the strength in depth in their squad to compete week in week out in top tier football and time will tell as to whether they have or not.

Kerry’s preparation wasn’t helped by the furore over the availability – or not – of Currans as a training base. Hopefully the matter is resolved for 2023 and the Kerry senior team management won’t have to go cap in hand to the clubs looking for pitches to train on.

Integration between the LGFA and GAA is close enough by all accounts, and once the finer details are looked after then it can only be a good thing for ladies football in Kerry. Whether it happens in 2023 remains to be seen.

When it does it will be important that the ladies side have a strong voice on the County Board.

What will be the point otherwise?