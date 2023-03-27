Kerry

Kerry showed a troubling inability to win tight games throughout the National League

Shane Enright

Jack O’Connor probably won’t be satisfied with some of the team’s results and performances in the National League

Kerry playes, from left, Killian Spillane, Tony Brosnan, Gavin Crowley and Jason Foley walk the pitch before the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Galway and Kerry at Pearse Stadium in Galway. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Kerry playes, from left, Killian Spillane, Tony Brosnan, Gavin Crowley and Jason Foley walk the pitch before the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Galway and Kerry at Pearse Stadium in Galway. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

In the wake of Kerry’s loss to Galway in their final league game on Sunday, it’s hard to look back on the campaign with too many positives.

I posed the question last week as to whether Kerry could raise their performance against Galway in order to get a favourable result. Unfortunately they weren’t able to do so.

