Kerry showed a troubling inability to win tight games throughout the National League

In the wake of Kerry’s loss to Galway in their final league game on Sunday, it’s hard to look back on the campaign with too many positives.

I posed the question last week as to whether Kerry could raise their performance against Galway in order to get a favourable result. Unfortunately they weren’t able to do so.

Form is something that you can’t just turn on and off like a light switch and heading up to Pearse Stadium on Sunday the Kerry supporters would have been hopeful rather expecting of a Kerry win.

Two points separated the teams in the end and if it were not for the calamitous goal that Kerry conceded they may well have won the game, but in all honesty Galway were more than deserving of their two-point win.

With 10 minutes to go and only a point between the teams I was intrigued to see could Kerry finish the game in the ascendancy. However, it was Galway that grabbed control of proceedings, finishing the game the stronger and showed a growing maturity in the team to see it out that will make this Galway team dangerous later in the championship.

It has been a worrying occurrence throughout the league, losing tight games that have been in the melting pot with time running out on the clock. Donegal and Tyrone both edged Kerry out in similar fashion and whether it’s a fitness issue, a lack of leadership or a mental thing there is work to do in this regard as the championship looms.

It was very evident that some of the Kerry players looked quite leggy on Sunday and trying to find a happy medium between getting a good block of work done, but also getting players freshened up over the coming weeks is going to be key to Kerry’s chances of retaining their All Ireland crown.

Throughout my playing career I was always of the opinion that I would rather feel fresh and mad for action going into a game than have loads of fitness work done, but feeling tired. It’s very hard to perform when you are feeling a little fatigued no matter how fit you are, everything just feels like hard work. Most sports people will be able to relate to this I believe.

Galway almost got off to a dream start on Sunday as it took a great save from Kerry goalie Shane Murphy in the opening 30 seconds to prevent a certain goal. They did start the game far the stronger though and opened up a four-point lead after 20 minutes.

Kerry did manage to claw their way back into the contest however and trailed seven points to five in the 34th minute when disaster struck for Shane Murphy. He went to catch a floated effort from Paul Conroy, collided with the post and the ball ended up on the back of the net.

I felt sorry for Shane, he had a good outing outside of the aforementioned incident, making a couple of good saves and being efficient on kick-outs, albeit Galway decided to give up most.

It was very unfortunate though, nine times out of ten the ball would have fallen out in front of him rather than into the net. It was just one of those things. At the time he would have wanted the ground to swallow him up, a football field can be a lonely place at inter-county level when things aren’t going your way, but hopefully he will learn from it and come back stronger.

It was certainly a turned point in the game though. Mentally it’s draining on a team as much as anything else. Suddenly you find yourselves five points adrift and with a mountain to climb. Credit to Kerry for reacting well to the incident and getting two quick points from Gavin White and Seán O’Shea to close the gap to three points at the interval.

However, they were always chasing the game and could never quite get on level terms in the second half. I felt that the Kerry full-back line was Kerry’s best line on the pitch on Sunday.

Jason Foley did good job on Shane Walsh keeping him scoreless from play, Tom O’Sullivan raided forward to help out the attack and kicked two fine scores and Dylan Casey did well before making way for Graham O’Sullivan late in the second half.

The Kerry half-back line struggled at times when they were run at, especially down the middle when Tadhg Morley was pulled out of position. I thought Barry ‘Dan’ O’Sullivan had his best outing in a Kerry jersey and was bemused to see him taken off after only 40 minutes.

He kicked two fine points in the opening half, was good on the ball and got through a lot of work. Unless he picked up and injury, it was very surprising to see him taken off. Is it a predetermined substitute on Jack’s part?

Does he feel that there is only so many minutes in the tank for Barry ‘Dan’ and regardless of how he is playing he will pulled at a certain time? That’s what it looked liked to me because unless the Kerry management were watching a different game to me, he was Kerry’s standout midfielder.

Regardless, Barry ‘Dan’ has had a decent league and is possibly the only newcomer that has chance of making the first 15 come championship. Midfield is certainly an area of worry for this Kerry team.

Jack may well revert back to the Na Gaeil duo of Jack Barry and Diarmuid O’Connor I suspect, but it’s not a fore gone conclusion. Barry’s form throughout the league has been a bit worrying and one would hope that he can find that extra gear come championship.

Paudie Clifford was Kerry’s stand-out performer on Sunday. It was good to see him rerun to form after a couple of quieter outings. He worked box-to-box, linked the play well and kicked two good points and his form will be another key aspect of Kerry’s All Ireland credentials.

When he plays well he makes Kerry tick, when he is held like he was by Tyrone in 2021 Kerry don’t look the same team. Outside of Paudie though the Kerry forwards struggled for cohesion and killer instinct on Sunday.

Ruairí Murphy can count himself a bit unlucky to make way at half time for Darragh Moynihan. It was disappointing for him on his fist start as he hadn’t done too much wrong. Dónal O Sullivan found it very hard to get into the game.

Most of the ball seemed to be heading into the opposite corner to Kerry’s star man David Clifford. Unfortunately David had an off day where nothing seemed to go right for him. It doesn’t happen too often and I wouldn’t be overly worried, the bigger the game the better he seems to play.

Get him back into Croke Park later in the year at the business end of championship, with a bit more space to work in and we Will undoubtedly see him at the top of his game again. Another man I was surprised to see only enter the fray with five minutes of normal time remaining was Paul Geaney. Kerry were chasing the game and needed scorers.

At 33 Paul also needs games to get his match sharpness up after a long break through injury. It will be interesting to see what kind of role he plays for Kerry in this year’s championship. Can he get up to speed over the next few weeks and become a regular starter or will Jack decide to use him more sparingly?

Jack alluded to the fact that he was happy enough with the league on Sunday in the aftermath of the loss to Galway. I don’t think he will have been too happy with some of the results and certainly not the performances.

He will be happy to have stayed in Division 1 after beginning the league so far behind a lot of the other counties in terms of preparation. Clearly Kerry are still a bit off where they need to be at present.

I believe they are heading off to Portugal next week for a few days warm weather training. It may be just what they need from both a physical and mental perspective. For the few days you get to live like a professional athlete.

Train a couple of times a day but get plenty of rest and recovery in between. It will also allow time to get some video work done as well as some tactical sessions. Fellas get to know each other that bit better too so it’s great from a bonding point of view, especially for some of the newer members of the team.

Kerry have four weeks to the semi-final of the Munster championship, but with all respect to Tipperary and Waterford, I feel the Kerry management have to be looking at it as a six week block to get their house in order for the serious stuff.

Both Tipperary and Waterford struggled in the league and Kerry will beat either pulling up. Kerry will be starting to gear up for a Munster final on May 7, which gives them six weeks to get back to the required levels both fitness wise and tactically.

I believe that Kerry will come back a different animal to what we saw throughout the league and give the All Ireland another good rattle in what looks a very open championship.