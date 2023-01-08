Kerry show early season resolve to battle back against Clare in McGrath Cup

Look who's back: Mike Breen, making his first start for Kerry in over a year, in action against Clare's Ciarán Downs during their McGrath Cup Group B clash in Austin Stack Park on Sunday afternoon Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

McGRATH CUP GROUP B ROUND 2

Kerry 0-14

Clare 0-13

Showing extremely heartening resolve for the battle, Jack O’Connor will have been pleasantly enthused by the way Kerry dug in down the home stretch, to eventually overhaul Clare at the winning post in this McGrath Cup (Group B) encounter at Austin Stack Park.

Following the earlier drubbing by Cork just a few days previously, and despite trailing to the Banner visitors for almost the entire afternoon, the All-Ireland champions finished with a commendable flourish, substitute Darragh Roche lofting over his side’s last two points to eke out the narrowest of victories.

Indeed, while undoubtedly concerned at losing key midfielder Diarmuid O’Connor with potential ankle ligament damage in the first half, there were certainly more positives than negatives for the Kerry management by the final whistle, with the inspirational Tom O’Sullivan setting the tone, and several others following his example.

To be fair, the last quarter was somewhat Jekyll and Hyde to the majority of what had preceded it, as even with a stronger team on paper to the side that lined out in Páirc Uí Rinn, Kerry again struggled in the opening half to get the cobwebs out of the system. Getting turned over in possession, running down cul-de-sacs, and a lack of penetration in attack, was very evident.

As a result, and obviously with more work done on the training pitch, Clare were quicker out of the blocks, and had an unanswered four points on the board in the first ten minutes.

To be fair, all of them were competently created and expertly finished – by defenders Jamie Malone and Ronan Lanigan, wing-forward Emmet McMahon and midfielder Cathal O’Connor.

Finally emerging from their lethargy, if only for a very brief period, Kerry broke their deadlock with a Tony Brosnan pointed free in the 12th minute, and when an attacking burst from Mike Breen initiated a nice score from Killian Spillane, and Micheál Burns soon added another, the home team were only a point adrift after 20 minutes, 0-4 to 0-3.

By that juncture, Kerry had suffered a potentially serious blow, in relation to the upcoming National League campaign, with Na Gaeil’s O’Connor being helped off after picking up what appeared to be a painful left ankle injury. Management will certainly be keeping their fingers crossed that any absence is of the short-term variety.

The last fifteen minutes of the half belonged to the visitors, even though O’Sullivan was prominent at the back for Kerry, and Jason Foley was enjoying an interesting personal battle with the lively Keelan Sexton.

Two tap-over frees from Eoin Cleary, and a close-range rasper point from Podge Collins, allowed Colm Collins’ men to head for the half-time break with a decent cushion, 0-7 to 0-3.

With the elements in their favour on the resumption, there was still no immediate change in Kerry’s fortunes throughout the third quarter, as Clare continued to be a tough nut to crack at the back.

With Sexton, corner-back Manus Doherty and substitute Aaron Griffin among those on the mark, the visitors retained their four-point lead, 0-11 to 0-7, by the 55th minute.

Brosnan (three), including one from play, and a nice Dara Moynihan point, had opened the Kingdom’s second half account, and as a plethora of substitutions began to take its toll on the flow of the contest, it was the home team that finally hit the ground running, gaining a sizeable impact from several of the replacements introduced.

The aforementioned O’Sullivan, a rampaging attacking presence throughout, fired over two stunning outside-of-the-boot efforts with his trusty left peg to truly ignite the Kingdom charge.

As the crowd found their voices to urge on the men in green and gold, another Brosnan placed ball, and a right-footed beauty from substitute Ronan Buckley, had the sides level, 0-11 each, by the 63rd minute.

Now it was time for a little bit of tit-for-tat scoring. The impressive Sexton slotted over an excellent free into the breeze to regain the Clare advantage, but Brosnan replied with a sweet point from play.

Kerry then gained the ascendancy for the first time, Ruairí Murphy setting up Roche for the score, but Sexton responded as quick as a flash to level matters again, 0-13 each.

Well into the six minutes of injury-time, it was left to Glenflesk sharpshooter Roche to emerge as the last-gasp Kerry hero, with youngster Dylan Geaney more than playing his part, fielding Shane Murphy’s free-kick delivery, and plying Roche to arrow over the winner.

Early year sustenance for the Kingdom. Plenty of promise for Clare too, even without the big scalp of the All-Ireland champions to feast on. Pre-season food for thought. It’s what it’s all about in early January.

KERRY: Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes); Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks), Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle) 0-2; Mike Breen (Beaufort), Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), James McCarthy (Kenmare Shamrocks); Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil), Jack Barry (Na Gaeil); Dara Moynihan (Spa) 0-1, Micheal Burns (Dr Crokes) 0-1, Barry Mahony (St Senans); Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes) 0-6 (0-4fs), Eddie Horan (Scartaglin), Killian Spillane (Templenoe) 0-1 Subs: Barry O’Sullivan (Dingle) for O’Connor, inj (15), Darragh Roche (Glenflesk) 0-2 for Horan (26), Ruairi Murphy (Listry) for Mahony (39), Greg Horan (Austin Stacks) for McCarthy (45), Ronan Buckley (Listry) 0-1 for Burns (46), Donal O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan) for Spillane (55), Dan O’Donoghue (Spa) for Casey (55), Stefan Okunbor (Na Gaeil) for Barry (57), Jack O’Shea (Austin Stacks) for Breen (62), Dylan Geaney (Dingle) for Moynihan (62)

CLARE: Stephen Ryan; Manus Doherty 0-1, Cillian Brennan, Ronan Lanigan 0-1; Cian O’Dea, Jamie Malone 0-1, Alan Sweeney; Cathal O’Connor 0-1, Darren O’Neill; Emmet McMahon 0-1, Eoin Cleary 0-3 (fs), Dermot Coughlin; Padraic Collins 0-1, Keelan Sexton 0-3 (0-1f), Ciaran Downes Subs: Ikem Ugweuru for Coughlin (45), Aaron Griffin 0-1 for McMahon (45), Daniel Walsh for Sweeney (45), Gavin Cooney for Collins (51), Darren Nagle for O’Dea (54), Gearoid Cahill for Downes (54), Darragh McDonagh for O’Connor (62), Dan Keating for Malone (62), Shane Griffin for Cleary (67), Cathal Downes for O’Neill (67)

REFEREE: James O’Regan (Cork)