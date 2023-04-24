Kerry shine against Cork with early goals to defend Munster U-20 title and set up All-Ireland semi-final with Sligo

Kerry players celebrate with the cup after their Munster U20 Football Championship Final win over Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Sportsfile

MUNSTER U-20 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

Kerry 2-12

Cork 1-6

What a difference a week makes. No, seriously, what a difference one week can make.

Taken to extra-time by Clare in Tralee last Monday in a nerve-shredding semi-final that saw the defending champions concede four goals, seven days later Kerry went to Pairc Uí Chaoimh to face a fancied Cork side and shredded them with two goals inside the first four minutes.

Those goals – from Cian McMahon after just 15 seconds, and Cillian Burke just over three minutes later – helped Kerry establish a seven-point lead, and Cork never got any closer than six points after that.

“A brilliant start,” Kerry’s scorer-in-chief William Shine said with no little understatement when it was all over, the Legion man picking the TG4 Man of the Match award for his four points from play, two converted frees and a performance in general that ran the Cork defence ragged.

“After the Clare game one of our main priorities was getting the nerves out of the legs early on. We really focussed on our game management and we just wanted to make sure we didn’t leak easy goals because we conceded four there last week so we kind of knew if we kept a clean sheet and kept the ball ticking over, which at times we didn’t really do today. We kicked a few wides but we were lucky to get over the line.”

Lucky to get over the line, with nine points to spare – Cork’s goal was scored in the 63rd or 64 minutes played – might be a bit of overstatement on Shine’s part, but Cork did create three or four really good goal chances, and had they been half as clinical as Kerry were this would surely have been a much more competitive Munster final and a lot closer at the end.

That first Kerry goal came from a beautifully weighted pass from Jack Clifford over the Cork defence for McMahon to latch on to and the Dr Crokes man finished his shot perfectly inside the near post. Three minutes later McMahon turned provider, putting midfielder Cillian Burke bearing down on goal, and though the Milltown/Castlemaine man was chopped down by the Cork goalkeeper and Liam O’Connell he was still able to slash the ball over the goal line to make it 2-1 to no score.

A week on from conceding two goals to Clare inside 13 minutes, Kerry had established a lead in this final that proved unassailable.

Whatsapp Kerry captain Killian O'Sullivan lifts the cup after the Munster U-20 Football Championship Final

Just before that second goal, Cork’s corner back Darragh Murray had slipped the Kerry cover but drove his shot from close-range wide of Kieran Mackessy’s goal, and then in the 10th minute Cork’s Paddy O’Driscoll really should have done better, or at least tested Mackessy with a shot, but the Gabriel Rangers man hacked hi shot horribly wide.

Those were sharp reminders to the Kerry defence that they still had the potential to leak goals, but as it was against Clare, the forwards were doing what was required of them. Two converted frees from Shine, followed by two from play from the Legion man, pushed Kerry 2-5 to 0-3 ahead, as Kerry grew in confidence.

There one more Cork point before the interval, and another aerial attack on the Kerry goal, but Mackessy dealt with a high dropping ball with great authority to deny Tom Cunningham as the Kilshannig man tried to get a fist to the ball on the edge of the small square.

Another Shine point extended Kerry’s lead to 2-6 to 0-4 two minutes into the second half, and from there on it was as much about Kerry tightening up at the back, repelling Cork through the middle as much as possible, and picking off a few points to keep the Rebels at bay.

In that regard, the Austin Stacks pair of Joey Nagle at corner back and Armin Heinrich at centre back were immense. Nagle defended heroically at times, Heinrich shored up the middle channel, while Paudie O’Leary did some fearless defending and brilliant attacking from start to finish.

Nagle chipped in with a point at the three-quarter stage, Keith Evans put over two lovely scores, and Luke Crowley came off the bench to kick two points and do enough in his 20-minute cameo to give manager Tomás Ó Sé pause for thought that the Glenflesk man might be worth a start in the All-Ireland semi-final against Sligo in less than a fortnight.

Cork managed just a goal and three points in the second half, the goal slapped to the roof of the goal by Niall Kelly after Mackessy had smartly saved Ross Corkery’s low shot from his 63rd minute free kick.

It was a hugely disappointing return for a team that had scored confidently and regularly in the big semi-0final win over Limerick. Needless to say, they ran into a Kerry team that was a massive step up on the Shannonsiders, and a team that had clearly learned huge lessons from their own semi-final escape.

Cork did create at least five decent goal chances, something that won’t be lost on Ó Sé, nor, it goes without saying, on the Sligo management and players.

For now, though, it is a provincial title defended, and a win that keeps Kerry top of the U-20/U-21 roll of honour with 30 titles to Cork’s 28.

Whatsapp Kerry players, from left, Paudie O'Leary, Armin Heinrich and Caolán O’Connell after the Munster U20 Football Championship Final

KERRY: Kieran Mackessy (Finuge), Cian O’Donoghue (St Marys), Andrew Moynihan (Rathmore), Joey Nagle 0-1 (Austin Stacks), Killian O’Sullivan (Glenflesk), Armin Heinrich (Austin Stacks), Paudie O’Leary (Gneeveguilla), Killian Burke 1-0 (Milltown/Castlemaine), Caolán O’Connell (Castlegregory), Thomas O’Donnell (Castlegregory), Cian McMahon 1-0 (Dr Crokes), Keith Evans 0-2 (Keel), Jack Clifford (St Michaels/Foilmore), William Shine 0-6 (2f) (Legion), Aaron O’Shea 0-1 (Listry).

Subs: Luke Crowley 0-2 (Glenflesk) for A O’Shea (41), Dara O’Callaghan (Kilcummin) for C O’Donoghue (48), Cian Lynch (Glenflesk) for K O’Sullivan (54), Cian Foley (Kilcummin) for T O’Donnell (56), Rob Stack (Beale) for J Clifford (59)

CORK: C Dungan (Carrigaline); D Twomey (Ballinascarthy), J O'Driscoll (Valley Rovers), D Murray (Glanmire); T O'Mahony (Castlehaven), T Walsh (Kanturk), S Brady (Ballygarvan); P O'Driscoll 0-1 (Gabriel Rangers), S Dore (Ballincollig); O Corcoran (St Mary's), L O'Connell (Ballincollig), R O'Sullivan (Newcestown); P O'Rourke (Carbery Rangers), H O'Connor 0-3 (3f) (Newmarket), T Cunningham (Kilshannig).

Subs: E Nash (Douglas) for S Dore (inj, 25), N Kelly 1-2 (Newcestown) for P O’Driscoll (ht), R Corkery (Nemo Rangers) for P O’Rourke (40), M Quirke (Ballinora) for T O'Mahony (47), E de Burca (St Michael's) for T Cunningham (52).

Referee: Jonathan Hayes (Limerick)