Kerry SFL Division 5 round-up: Lios Póil see off Austin Stacks B to continue fine start

GROUP A

Lios Póil raced into an early lead through Marc Ó Mainnín (three) and Cormac Ó Cinnéide in their clash with Austin Stacks B.

However, Stacks fired up their engines with scores from Pa McCarthy, Noah Townsend, Luke Chester, and Cian Dillane, while a fourth point from the reliable Marc Ó Mainnín gave Lios Póil a narrow 0-5 to 0-4 lead at half-time.

The third quarter was a tightly contested affair. Stacks goalkeeper Brian Horgan ('45) levelled matters, with Ó Mainnín replying. Noel Ó hUigín stretched the gap to two but Pa McCarthy and Conor Myers quickly cancelled that.

Lios Póil were beginning to take control, though, with Seamus Mac Gearailt, Colm Ó Muirthile, and Dara Ó Suilleabháin, and Marc Ó Mainnín (two) pushing them well clear. Conor Myers pulled one back, but a last point from Cormac Ó Cinnéide wrapped up another convincing win by 0-13 to 0-8 for a Lios Póil side who are already looking impressive in this division.

Finuge chalked up a good win that puts them hot on Lios Póil’s heels near the top of the table. The first half here was very tightly contested, with a Jason Wallace goal giving Finuge a slender enough 1-5 to 0-5 half-time lead.

Wallace was excellent, contributing 1-3 in total, with Liam O'Brien adding a further 1-2 and Darragh Mackessy 0-4. Corner-back Aidan O'Brien gave a man of the match display, including chipping in with a point himself.

A black card to a Ballylongford defender saw Finuge press their advantage admirably, including O'Brien's goal, to pull clear. Ballylongford did rally impressively before the finish, kicking the last 1-4 to make it tight, but Finuge had enough in hand to win by the comfortable margin of 2-13 to 1-10.

Duagh and Moyvane know each other of old and this match turned into a cracker, with Duagh just managing to edge a shooting duel. Two early points from Ted Moloney and a free from Cormac Dillon put them on their way.

Moyvane pulled two points back, but Dillon split the posts three more times, while Thomas Scanlon pointed from play to put Duagh into a 0-7 to 0-2 lead. It should, perhaps, have been a bit more, as they failed to convert a penalty chance, but points from Nigel O'Connor and Thomas Scanlon gave them a comfortable 0-10 to 0-3 half-time advantage.

Three scored frees early in the second half trimmed that gap, but frees from Dillon and Killian Buckley settled nerves. Thomas Scanlon picked off another point, but Moyvane scored the next three points to leave just a goal between the sides.

However, Nigel O'Connor kicked the insurance point to ensure that Duagh ran out winners on a 0-13 to 0-9 scoreline.

GROUP B

Waterville surged to the top of the table with a very convincing victory over an understrength Gneeveguilla side. Adam Dwyer, Niall Fitzgerald, and 1-1 from Barry O'Dwyer had the home side leading by 1-5 to 0-2 at half-time, with Gneeveguilla yet to score from open play. The second half was comfortable for the victors, who outscored a young Glenflesk side by 2-7 to 0-3 to win out by 3-12 to 0-5.

Kilgarvan completely dominated the first half to lead by 0-10 to 0-1 at half-time, sharpshooter Daniel Casey inflicting most of the damage. Rathmore did have the better of the second half, adding 1-6 to their tally, but a good goal by Corey Murphy ensured that Kilgarvan weren't going to be caught, winning out in the finish on a 1-11 to 1-7 win to come away from Bishop Moynihan / Tim Lenihan Park with their second league win to continue what has been a great run of form for them.

Glenflesk B travelled to Asdee missing some top players and ran into a home side in top form. By half-time Asdee were in front by 0-10 to 0-3 and the second half was merely a formality. Darragh Keane top scored with 0-6, with Eoin Tydings (three), Kieran Kelly (two), Cyril Dineen, Paul O'Carroll, Jack Collins, and wing back Patrick Mulvihill all contributing on the scoreboard as Asdee ran out comfortable winners on a 0-15 to 0-3 scoreline.

The win propels Asdee to third in the table, while Glenflesk stay alongside Scartaglen on the bottom, but do have a game in hand.