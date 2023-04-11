Kerry SFL Division 5: Finuge and Waterville move to top of their respective groups

COUNTY SENIOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 5 GROUP A (round 3)

Duagh 1-9 Finuge 1-10

Finuge go top of the table on five points, but they really had to work hard to see off a determined Duagh outfit. Duagh took the lead early on through Ted Moloney and Paudie Shanahan. Finuge got a goal to go in front, but Seannan Ó Caoimh quickly equalised. A goal from Ted Moloney followed by points from Killian Buckley, Thomas Scanlon, and Ó Caoimh again had Duagh leading by 1-6 to 1-1 and in control, even though Finuge did pull one back just before the half-time whistle.

Oisín Moloney for Duagh put five points between the sides again on the restart but a resurgent Finuge kicked three points on the trot to get back in contention. Ted Moloney put a goal between the sides with a free but Finuge slotted another three in a row. It was nip and tuck now, with both sides exchanging points late on before Finuge kicked one last score to come away with the victory, 1-10 to 1-9.

Ballylongford 1-9 Laune Rangers 4-20

Laune Rangers B looked very convincing against Ballylongford. Laune Rangers struck for a Gavin O'Shea goal straight from the throw in. Ballylongford responded well though, rattling the woodwork with a goal chance with their first attack. After Gavin O’Shea had added a point for Laune Rangers, the home side hit the net themselves for a goal. Laune Rangers' Gabe Griffin (2) and Cian O’Shea added points to lead by 1-4 to 1-1. Griffin, Darragh O'Connor, and the O'Shea brothers Gavin and Cian all pointed to extend Laune Rangers' lead and just before half-time Gabriel Griffin struck for their second goal to lead at the break by 2-9 to 1-3.

Cian O'Shea and Tom Whittleton struck for further goals early in the second half and it was effectively all over as a contest. Goalkeeper Morgan O'Sullivan did have to make an excellent save late on to deny Ballylongford, but the truth is that Laune Rangers were very impressive and always in control here, winning by 4-20 to 1-9.

Austin Stacks 1-4 Moyvane 1-16

Austin Stacks B kicked the first point of their game against Moyvane from Shane Bastible, but that was as good as it got for them as Moyvane proceeded to take over completely. Darragh Mulvihill kicked a great goal and with Donal Stack, Jerh. Brosnan, and Eamonn O'Flahery all in great shooting form, Moyvane led by 1-12 to 0-1 at half-time and realistically, it was already over as a contest.

Stacks, to their credit, kept battling hard and kicked an unanswered 1-3 in the second half, with Conor Myers and Gearóid Sheehan notching frees while Noah Townsend made things interesting with a goal in the 45th minute. Moyvane weren't going to allow for any late drama, though, kicking the last four points to secure an impressive win on a 1-16 to 1-4 scoreline.

DIVISION 5 GROUP B (round 3)

Kilgarvan 0-5 Waterville 1-11

High-flying Waterville set out their stall with an opening goal by Adam Dwyer. Kilgarvan pulled back two frees and a point from play and stayed in touch for the majority of the first half. However, late scores from Fitzgerald, Dwyer, and Cillian Clifford saw Waterville lead by 1-5 to 0-4 at half-time. After the break Waterville started piling on the pressure through Adamn Dwyer, Barry O'Dwyer, Jamie Batt O'Sullivan, and Oran Clifford to lead by 1-9 to 0-4. Kilgarvan were actually playing well enough, but just not quite able to convert their chances.

Waterville, who are in a brilliant run of form at the moment, were more clinical and closed it out through Adam Dwyer and Jack Curran, with Kilgravan's Daniel Casey kicking a late consolation free, his third point and their only score of the second half. Not only are Waterville with three wins after three games, but they also have a scoring difference already of +30. Of course, they and everybody else will know that there's a long road to travel yet!

Glenflesk 1-5 Rathmore 4-11

Rathmore’s B team clocked up their first win with consummate ease against a very understrength and young Glenflesk team in this East Kerry derby. The Glenflesk players did their best but fell to their second heavy enough defeat, losing out eventually by 4-11 to 1-5. They do have a game in hand, but a scoring total of 1-8 over two games is fairly ominous at this stage.

Of course, results are not a priority for a B team; the idea is to provide games for younger players and inculcate a development pathway. Rathmore won't necessarily read too much into this win either, but it puts points on the board for them and could well get them up and running after two opening defeats.

Gneeveguilla 1-9 Scartaglin 1-11

Gneeveguilla B looked slightly the better side in the first half and led by 0-6 to 0-3 at half-time. They goaled straight on the restart and added two points to Scartaglin's one to put seven points between them after 40 minutes, 1-8 to 0-4. Scartaglin, with the wind now behind them, were far from done. A goal put them on their way and they quickly added a free before notching four points on the trot to lead by 1-9 to 1-8 in a very impressive turnaround. Gneeveguilla levelled but Scartaglin had their tails up and kicked the last two points to take a hard-fought win. With two points on board, their game in hand could prove pivotal yet.

COUNTY SFL DIVISION 6

Round 3 results

Dr Crokes 3-11 St Michaels-Foilmore 0-5

Milltown/Castlemaine 0-5 Valentia Young Islanders 3-16

Castleisland Desmonds 5-3 Kerins O’Rahilly’s 1-12

Fossa 0-13 Killarney Legion 0-13

Tuosist 3-11 Churchill 3-10

Beaufort 3-12 Firies 3-12