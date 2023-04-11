Kerry

Kerry SFL Division 5: Finuge and Waterville move to top of their respective groups

Austin Stacks B, Ballylongford and Glenflesk B still without a point in Division 5

Ciaran Collins of Rathmore in action against Sean Lucey and Iggy O'Leary of Glenflesk during their County SFL Division 5 Group B game in Glenflesk on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough Expand

Close

Ciaran Collins of Rathmore in action against Sean Lucey and Iggy O'Leary of Glenflesk during their County SFL Division 5 Group B game in Glenflesk on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Jimmy Darcy

COUNTY SENIOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 5 GROUP A (round 3)

Duagh 1-9 Finuge 1-10

Privacy