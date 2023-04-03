Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kerry SFL Division 4 round-up: Cordal maintain place at top with win over St Pats

St Michaels / Foilmore see off Ballyduff to keep pace with the early leaders

St Pats, Blennerville wing-forward adopting a defensive role as he is challenged by Cordal forwards, Philip O'Connor (left) and Brian Reidy during the County Senior Football League Division 4 game at Páirc an Cúlac on Sunday Photo by John Reidy Expand

Close

St Pats, Blennerville wing-forward adopting a defensive role as he is challenged by Cordal forwards, Philip O'Connor (left) and Brian Reidy during the County Senior Football League Division 4 game at Páirc an Cúlac on Sunday Photo by John Reidy

St Pats, Blennerville wing-forward adopting a defensive role as he is challenged by Cordal forwards, Philip O'Connor (left) and Brian Reidy during the County Senior Football League Division 4 game at Páirc an Cúlac on Sunday Photo by John Reidy

St Pats, Blennerville wing-forward adopting a defensive role as he is challenged by Cordal forwards, Philip O'Connor (left) and Brian Reidy during the County Senior Football League Division 4 game at Páirc an Cúlac on Sunday Photo by John Reidy

kerryman

Cordal maintained their place at the top of the table after a good victory over St Pats, Blennerville.

St Pats pointed four frees early on to lead by 0-5 to 0-1, but Cordal came back with scores from Seán Walsh (two), Ryan Dennehy, Brian Reidy, and Philip O'Connor (two) to make it 0-7 apiece at half-time.

Privacy