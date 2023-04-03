Kerry SFL Division 4 round-up: Cordal maintain place at top with win over St Pats

Cordal maintained their place at the top of the table after a good victory over St Pats, Blennerville.

St Pats pointed four frees early on to lead by 0-5 to 0-1, but Cordal came back with scores from Seán Walsh (two), Ryan Dennehy, Brian Reidy, and Philip O'Connor (two) to make it 0-7 apiece at half-time.

St Pats scored the first two points of the second half and added another after a Philip O'Connor free to lead by 0-10 to 0-8. Another point by Philip O'Connor was quickly followed by a Cordal goal from Eoin O'Connor that gave them the lead for the first time with just five minutes left.

St Pats pulled back two frees to keep it tight, but expert marksman O'Connor kept the scoreboard ticking over and a late goal by Éamonn Nolan sealed a good win for an impressive Cordal on a 2-11 to 1-11 scoreline.

There was little between St Michaels / Foilmore and Ballyduff in a tight first half, with Ian O'Sullivan (f) and Ronan Clifford giving St. Michaels / Foilmore a 0-2 to 0-1 lead after twenty minutes.

Another O'Sullivan free and a point from play by Seán Cronin preserved that one-point lead with the half hour very nearly up, but there was still time for Mark McCarthy to turn the game on its head with a great goal. That put St. Michaels/Foilmore four points clear at half-time, 1-4 to 0-3, and that was a big lead in such a tightly contested game.

The second half was neck and neck. Ballyduff did trim the gap back to 1-5 to 0-6, but two pointed frees from the reliable Ian O'Sullivan settled any nerves and a late point by Bernard Kelly sealed a second win on-the-trot by 1-8 to 0-9 and keeps St Michaels / Foilmore among the early leaders.

Cromane had no less than four senior debutants take the field against Beale, with Darragh Crosby, Liam O'Neill, Joshua O'Sullivan, and Tony Duffy going on to play a big part in an important win against formidable opposition.

Beale made the brighter start and led by 0-4 to 0-1 early on with scores from Conor Toomey, Eric Daly, and two frees from Bernard O'Callaghan. However, they were rocked on their heels when Cromane's Mikey Houlihan superbly finished to the net and Barry Flanagan pointed Darren Houlihan's saved penalty rebound to help his team into a 1-2 to 0-4 half-time lead.

The second half was a closely fought affair, both sides exchanging scores early on before Cromane just managed to pull away and put a bit of daylight between the sides with points from Jason O’Connor, Donnchadh Walsh, and Darren Houlihan to lead by 1-6 to 0-6 with 15 minutes remaining.

Beale kept battling bravely, but late scores from Seán O’Sullivan and Darren Houlihan saw Cromane run out winners on a 1-8 to 0-7 scoreline.

Castlegregory recorded a great win against Dr. Crokes B in a game that was hard-fought and very well contested all through. Castlegregorty led by just two points at half-time and the gap was often down to a single point in an absorbing second half, but Castlegregory managed to pull away in the last minutes to win by 2-17 to 1-16.

Stars of the show for the home side were the O'Grady brothers, with Jimmy slotting 0-9 from play and frees and Cian adding 1-3. Patrick O'Donoghue also chipped in with a good goal. Brandon Hoare contributed 0-3, with Maurice O'Connell also on the scoreboard.

Best on show for Dr. Crokes were Corn Uí Mhuirí winners Alex Hennigan, who scored an impressive 1-4 (he also scored a cracking goal against Gneeveguilla in the club's Division One clash with Gneeveguilla) and Cillian Courtney.

Keel versus Tarbert proved to be one of the games of the weekend, with the sides still deadlocked at the finish. Both sides will be quietly hoping to be in the promotion hunt later on and played a brand of football that looked deserving of it, with neither side able to open a gap.

Keel got the fillip of a great goal right from the throw-in, with Gavin Evans producing a neat finish, but Tarbert responded quickly and hauled it in to 1-5 to 0-8 by the break, with Shane Enright pulling the strings from centre back as effectively as ever.

Tarbert led by two points, 0-11 to 1-6 coming up to the three quarter mark, but Keel outscored them by 0-4 to 0-1 at that stage to lead by 1-10 to 0-12, with Liam Evans and Tommy Buckley impressing.

Both sides exchanged points and it looked like Keel were just about to hang on to that precious one point lead to the final whistle, but Tarbert had other ideas and came up with a dramatic late equaliser to take a deserved share of the spoils on a 1-11 to 0-14 scoreline.

St Senans opened with scores from Mark and Aodhan Behan and Thomas Dillon against Sneem / Derrynane who went ahead with a penalty goal and a point, but Senans regained the upper hand through Cathal Kennelly and Aodhan Behan. Half time with 1-5 to 1-1 in favour of St Senans.

Ronan Kerin and Thomas Dillon stretched the lead. Sneem / Derrynane pulled a point back but Senans hit four on the trot from Conor Kennelly, Sean Twomey McElligott, and Cathal Kennelly (two).

Sneem / Derrynane struck for their second goal of the game. Senans followed on with two more points from Conor Kennelly and Aodhan Behan. Another 1-1 from Sneem / Derrynane put the game into the melting pot but Senans then replied with a point from Conor Kennelly, a goal from Thomas Dillon and a final point from Aodhan Behanto win out by 2-16 to 3-5.