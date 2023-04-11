Kerry SFL Division 4: Cromane and St Michaels-Foilmore lead the way with maximum six points

COUNTY SENIOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 4 (round 3)

Dr Crokes 2-11 Cromane 4-11

Cromane had the better of the first half with two Barry Flanagan goals and two great points from Jason O'Connor giving a five-point lead at the break, 2-5 to 0-6. A lightning start to the second half by Dr Crokes yielded 2-1 (courtesy of goals from Cillian Courtney and Sean McGann) and put the home side ahead, 2-7 to 2-5. Cromane were rocked and Dr Crokes looked like they would add to their tally each time they attacked as Sean Fitzgerald, Kieran Ward, and Alan O'Sullivan gained an early stranglehold around the middle.

A crucial score arrived in the 40th minute when Cromane's impressive midfielder Darren Houlihan blasted to the net. This settled Cromane and from here on they didn’t trail with the Houlihan brothers, Darren and Mikey, Donnchadh Walsh, and Ethan Griffin growing into the game. When great hassling by substitute Danny Shea led to a turnover and a simple hat-trick tap-in on the goal line for Barry Flanagan it put the Mid Kerry men up 4-7 to 2-10 with ten minutes left.

Cromane finished the game the stronger with points from Darragh McKeefry (a great long-range effort), Flanagan, a punched score from Mikey Houlihan, and a final point from wing-back Ethan Griffin to run out six-point winners, 4-11 to 2-11.

Tarbert 0-9 St Michaels-Foilmore 1-7

St. Michaels/Foilmore had the long journey up to Tarbert last week, but the road home must have felt an awful lot shorter as a great win sees them stay with Cromane at the top of the table with three wins from three games. Ian O'Sullivan's first half goal proved crucial as they led by 1-3 to 0-2 in a tight game. Tarbert battled bravely to close the gap in the second half. It was 1-5 to 0-5 on the three quarter mark and the gap was down to a single point, 0-8 to 1-6, in the closing minutes but both sides mustered another point to leave the jubilant visitors in front by the slimmest of margins, 1-7 to 0-9, at the final whistle. A tough one for Tarbert, who arguably played well enough to deserve something from this game, but a real reward for resilience for St. Michaels/Foilmore.

Ballyduff 2-6 Cordal 1-9

Cordal were another side to find joy on the road, coming out of Ballyduff with a very hard-earned draw that sees them just a single point off the table-topping pair of Cromane and St. Michaels/Foilmore. Ryan Dennehy and Pádraig Boyle exchanged early points, with Boyle and Philip O'Connor also swapping frees and Seán O'Connell twice splitting the posts for Cordal. At half-time Cordal led by 0-5 to 0-4, but the drama was just beginning. Ballyduff took the lead with a goal before two Seán Óg Ó Ciardabháin frees levelled matters. Ballyduff edged back in front before Sean Brosnan replied and a Ryan Dennehy goal put Cordal ahead by 1-8 to 1-5. The celebrations were cut short, though, as Ballyduff replied in kind almost straight away and went a point up. Late on, a nerveless Philip O'Connor had a free to equalise and take a draw – Philip doesn't miss those ones, and it ended 2-6 to 1-9.

St Pat’s Blennerville 0-10 Castlegregory 0-13

Castlegregory had to dig deep to see off St. Pats Blennerville to go fourth in the table on scoring difference. Defence was the main feature of a game where attacking football was hampered by weather conditions, but Castlegregory had slightly better shooters in the O'Grady brothers, Jimmy and Cian, Barndon Hoare, and two points from an impressive Maurice O'Connell. They led by 0-8 to 0-3 at half-time and, although a gallant St. Pats did manage to trim that gap back a bit in the second half but could never close in on it completely, with the visitors winning out by 0-13 to 0-10 in the finish.

St Senan’s 1-7 Beale 0-7

They say that goals win games, and that was certainly proven to be the casein Mountcoal with another game that effectively hinged on a single goal. Beale opened well with two frees from Ian Mannix but St. Senans quickly levelled before striking for that crucial goal. At half-time it was 1-4 to 0-4 to St. Senans and they were always able to keep that gap between the two sides, despite good Beale scores from Diarmuid O'Mahony, Callum McSweeney and Eric Daly to win by 1-7 to 0-7.

Sneem/Derrynane 1-4 Keel 0-10

Conditions played a serious role in the clash between Keel and Sneem/Derrynane, with the game delayed by twenty minutes until the weather abated a small bit. Keel trailed by 1-2 to 0-2 after the first quarter and were down by 1-4 to 0-4 at half-time. The switch of sides made a huge difference though, with Sneem/Derrynane struggling to make any headway against the wind and rain, and Keel outscored them by six points to no score in the second period to win by 0-10 to 1-4.