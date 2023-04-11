Kerry

Kerry SFL Division 3: Three wins from three puts Fossa and Churchill ahead of the rest

Dromid Pearses and Skellig Rangers locked together at foot of Division 3 with no points and same scoring difference of -21

Brosna&rsquo;s Tom Fitzgerald tries to shake off the tackle of Ardfert's Earnan Courtney in their SFL Division 3 game in Ardfert on Sunday, which ended in a draw, Ardfert 2-8 Brosna 1-11. Photo by Mark O&rsquo;Sullivan Expand

John O'Dowd

COUNTY SENIOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 2 (round 3)


Skellig Rangers 1-6 Fossa 0-12

