Kerry SFL Division 3: Three wins from three puts Fossa and Churchill ahead of the rest

COUNTY SENIOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 2 (round 3)



Skellig Rangers 1-6 Fossa 0-12

All-Ireland junior champions Fossa continued their excellent start to the County League (Division 3) season as they made it three wins on the bounce after navigating a tricky trip to Skellig Rangers over the weekend, 0-12 to 1-6.

In difficult weather conditions, Fossa led by three points at half-time, 0-8 to 1-2, with Matt Rennie and the outstanding Tadgh O’Shea kicking some superb scores. John Murphy’s goal in the 25th minute kept the home team in it at the break.

Skellig Rangers fought for all they were worth in the second half, with Diarmuid Keating in top form up front, but with O’Shea continuing his tour-de-force display at the other end, Fossa always kept their noses in front. Cian McCarthy and Cian Doyle stood out in defence.

Dromid Pearses 1-10 Churchill 1-13

Keeping pace with Fossa at the top of the table, on maximum points from three games, are Donal Rooney’s Churchill, who also made a long trip to South Kerry. In an intriguing affair, the winners just edged out hosts Dromid Pearses, 1-13 to 1-10.

Leading by two points at the break, 0-6 to 0-4, an outstanding individual goal from JJ Prior early in the second half was just the fillip that Churchill needed to keep themselves in the ascendancy, with Dromid Pearses refusing to lie down thereafter.

Niall O’Shea was in inspirational form for the home team, notching 1-8 in total, with Donagh ‘Shine’ O’Sullivan also showing up well, but Churchill managed to weather the storm down the home stretch. Midfielder Kevin O’Connor was their star man, with Eddie McCarthy lively in attack.

Annascaul 1-9 John Mitchels 0-11

John Mitchels lost their 100 per cent record after the narrowest of defeats to Annascaul, 1-9 to 0-11, with Killian Falvey’s quick-fire goal at the outset essentially the difference between the sides all the way to the final whistle.

It was a huge game for the home team after their shock loss to Knocknagoshel, and they were determined not to be edged out on this occasion. Falvey was a thorn in the Mitchels’ side all through, with Annascaul leading by three points at the interval, 1-3 to 0-3.

The Tralee men made it a tit-for-tat encounter with a spirited second half display, top scorer James Duggan again shining, from play and from placed balls, with Alan O’Donoghue and Cian Holden also contributing, but Annascaul held on, notably due to Falvey and James Crean’s effectiveness in attack.

Reenard 1-9 Listry 0-12

Reenard and Listry played out a thrilling draw, 1-9 to 0-12, after an extremely hard-fought clash between the two sides. The South Kerry men led by the bare minimum at the break, 0-7 to 0-6, with six different players getting their names on the scoreboard.

Listry were more dependent on Anthony Kennedy and Cathal O’Donoghue (who combined for 0-10 between them over the hour), but last year’s junior premier finalists looked in big trouble after Reenard’s Sean Teahan found the net, 1-8 to 0-6.

To give Listry due credit, they fought back courageously, wiping out the Reenard five-point advantage, and taking the lead themselves near the finish through Micheal Keane. Reenard dug deep again, however, goalkeeper Austin Murphy coming up to kick a brilliant equalising free at the death.

Knocknagoshel 0-12 Ballydonoghue 0-12

The other game in the division also ended in stalemate with Ballydonoghue coming from four points down in the last ten minutes to gain their first point of the season, 0-12 apiece, after an interesting encounter with Knocknagoshel at Willie Walsh Park.

The hosts took a three-point lead with them into the second half, 0-8 to 0-5, John Bell, Niall Barrett, James Walsh, Mike Walsh and Cathal McElligott all hitting the target, while Ballydonoghue were more dependent on ace marksman Jack Kennelly.

John Walsh and Denis Roche also notched for Knocknagoshel, and when they propelled themselves four clear by the 49th minute, 0-12 to 0-8, they looked set for a second victory on the trot. Ballydonoghue had other ideas, however, Jack Kennelly (0-8 in total) kicking four frees down the stretch to level the contest.