Kerry SFL Division 2: Glenflesk see off Na Gaeil to move clear of chasing pack

COUNTY SENIOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 2 (round 3)

Na Gaeil 0-10 Glenflesk 2-10

Glenflesk continued their scintillating County League form, recording their third successive Division 2 victory, and their 16th in the competition overall, with a brace of goals the catalyst for their six-point triumph over Na Gaeil at Killeen, 2-10 to 0-10.

With the wind at their backs, the East Kerry side made hay in the first half, at the end of which they enjoyed a comfortable seven-point lead, 1-7 to 0-3. Ian Roche was the goalscorer, with Cian Horan, Tommy Bowler and Patrick Darcy also impressing.

Na Gaeil came more into the game on the resumption, with Dara Devine as reliable as ever from placed balls, but Bowler’s green flag for the visitors proved to be the game’s key moment. The excellent Horan (0-4) and Bowler (1-1) top scored for the winners.

Templenoe 2-7 St Mary’s 0-12

Kenmare Shamrocks, Templenoe and Beaufort are hot on the heels of the leaders, as they all recorded important wins over the weekend to move to five points on the table, with the clash of Templenoe and St Mary’s turning into an absolute cracker.

The hosts led by three points at the interval, 1-4 to 0-4, with Daniel Crowley finding the net, though Templenoe lost John Rice to a knee injury in the opening half. St Mary’s goalkeeper Mike Daly also made a stunning save to deny Colin Crowley.

Stephen O’Sullivan’s penalty goal appeared to have Templenoe in a dominant position halfway through the second half, 2-6 to 0-7, but the Cahersiveen men thundered into the contest, with Anthony Cournane, Alex Coffey, Declan Keating and Muiris Fitzgerald notching some fine points.

The sides were at parity in injury-time, and a draw looked to be a certainty, but eight minutes into the added-on period, a 45 metre free from Aidan Crowley dropped short, and there was the inspirational Sean Sheehan to punch the winning point for Templenoe, 2-7 to 0-12.

Kenmare 1-11 Glenbeigh-Glencar 0-6

Neighbours Kenmare Shamrocks had a much easier time of it on Easter Saturday against a very understrength Glenbeigh/Glencar, 1-11 to 0-6, who were missing some key players due to a family bereavement. Nonetheless, the hosts still had to do a job, and they did it well.

Storming out of the blocks, the Kenmare men had the contest under control by the interval, 1-7 to 0-3. Darren Allman was in top form, shooting four points, including two from play, with the goal arriving courtesy of David Hallissey in the 20th minute.

Glenbeigh/Glencar did their best to instigate a revival in the second half but, despite some good work from Rian Donovan, Caolim Teahan and Sean T Sheahan, it was never on the cards. David Cuicui, with a brace of points, kept Kenmare Shamrocks in the ascendancy to the end.

Currow 1-7 Beaufort 2-10

Despite being reduced to 14 men halfway through the second half, Beaufort kept their foot on the accelerator to record a good win in Currow, 2-10 to 1-7, after a closely-fought first half ended with the visitors only a point to the good, 1-4 to 1-3.

Ciaran Kennedy’s fourth minute goal set Beaufort on the way, and with Fergal Hallissey kicking some superb points, they were in a comfortable position until Seamus Brosnan’s injury-time goal catapulted Currow back into contention.

Hallissey’s dismissal in the 45th minute was a huge blow to Beaufort but, with Currow too dependent on the free-taking of Pa McCarthy, Ciaran O’Sullivan’s goal in the last ten minutes of the half gave the winners the cushion they needed.

An Ghaeltacht 1-12 Firies 1-7

After a horrible defeat to Laune Rangers last time out, An Ghaeltacht bounced back impressively with a five-point victory, 1-12 to 1-7, over Firies at Gallarus. Using the elements expertly in the first half, 0-9 to 0-2, an early second half goal from Mairtin O Gormain was critical for the hosts.

Padraig de Brun raised a green flag for Firies, with substitute Donnacha O’Sullivan also impressing, but midfielders Rob O Se and Cathal O Beaglaoich were excellent for An Ghaeltacht, Dara O Se, Fergal O Cuanaigh and Ronan O Beaglaoich also standing out.