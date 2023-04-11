Kerry SFL Division 1: Austin Stacks slump to third loss in a row while Dr Crokes stay top of table

COUNTY SENIOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 1 (round 3)

Austin Stacks 1-13 Ballymacelligott 3-13

Austin Stacks slumped to their third defeat of the league, which leaves the Rockies pointless and manager Billy Lee coming under a little bit of pressure to get a positive result sooner rather than later.

In mitigation, Stacks fielded a fairly inexperienced team, especially in defence, and their fortunes should improve if and when they get a number of those first team regulars back. That should take nothing away from Ballymacelligott, though, who came to Connolly Park, kicked a confident 3-13, and took their first win of the campaign.

Stacks led by 0-3 to 0-1 after eight minutes, but the visitors scored quick points from Aidan Breen (2) and Daire Keane to move ahead by the 11th minute and they were never behind after that. A Daire Keane goal helped Ballymac to a 1-9 to 0-7 lead at half time.

There was a good exchange of points in the third quarter but then Ballymac struck for goals from Aidan Breen and Vinnie Horan, which effectively ended the game as a contest.

Stacks rallied late on with three points and got a goal from the penalty spot through Michael O’Gara deep in added time.

For the winners Aidan Breen scored 1-5, Daire Keane had 1-3, and Vinnie Horan contributed 1-1. Stacks full forward Shane O’Callaghan scored five points, Michael O’Donnell had 0-3 and O’Gara scored 1-1, including that late consolation penalty goal.

Dr Crokes 1-17 Spa 1-12

Dr Crokes made it three wins from three with a five-point win over Spa in a hard-fought Killarney derby in tough conditions dictated by a strong wind.

Dr Crokes started very well, with Mark O’Shea and David Shaw dominant at midfield, and a volley of points had them leading 0-11 to 0-01 after 23 minutes.

Spa then scored three point in a row before a late Mikey Casey point left Dr Crokes take a 0-12 to 0-4 lead to the interval.

Undeterred, Spa, with the wind advantage for second half, started well and just three minutes in Cian Tobin got his hand to a high ball in to score a Spa goal to make it 1-5 to 0-13.

Buoyed by their goal, Spa tore into their neighbours, bur Crokes remained patient. The home side moved into a 0-16 to 1-6 lead but Spa then fired over six unanswered points between the 43rd and 56th minutes to cut the gap to one point, 0-16 to 1-12.

It was anyone’s game at that stage but in the 59th minute Charlie Keating scored a crucial goal for Dr Crokes and Michael Potts added a point in additional time to secure a five-point win for the Lewis Road club and keep them top of the division.

Milltown/Castlemaine 2-11 Kerins O’Rahilly’s 1-14

Kerins O’Rahillys came back from Milltown having ground out a draw against Milltown/Castlemaine, with the Tralee club having to come back from being five points down in the second half.

O’Rahillys were without David Moran and Tom Hoare, and despite playing with a strong wind in the first half the conceded an early goal to Jonathan O’Sullivan to give the home side a dream start.

Points from Darragh O’Connor, Gearóid Dillane and Conor Hayes helped get Strand Road back level, 1-3 to 0-6, but the 24th minute, and a late free from O’Connor saw O’Rahillys lead 0-7 to 1-3 at half time.

Points from Jonathan O’Sullivan, Eanna O’Connor and Jerome Flynn edged the home side a point ahead before Flynn struck for a goal and David Roche fisted a point to put Milltown/Castlemaine 2-7 to 0-8 ahead after 42 minutes.

Diarmuid O’Sullivan and Barry John Keane points cut the deficit and then Conor Hayes was fouled for a penalty and Ryan Carroll goaled from the white spot to make it a one-point game, 2-8 to 1-10.

Milltown edged two ahead through an Eanna O’Connor free, but O’Rahillys levelled it again through Seán Walsh and Keane. Eanna O’Connor scored for the hosts, TJ Heaphy kicked another equaliser, and then it looked like O’Connor might have won it for the Mid Kerry club when he converted a ‘45’ in the 60th minute.

O’Rahillys made one last play, winning a free some 40 metres out. Goalkeeper Shane Foley’s free kick help up in the wind but Tommy Walsh swung a big hand and managed to punch the ball over the ball for an equalising score and share of the points.

Dingle 2-14 Gneeveguilla 1-8

Goals from Darragh O’Sullivan and Mikey Geaney (penalty) helped Dingle to a comfortable nine-point win over a Gneeveguilla still without a win or a point.

The East Kerry side led 1-3 to 0-3 courtesy of Padraig Doyle’s eighth minute goal but points from Cathal Bambury (3), Tomas Sheehy (2), Paul Devane and Conor Geaney saw Dingle lead 0-10 to 1-6 at half time.

Dingle scored the first three points of the second half before O’Sullivan scored their first goal in the 43rd minute.

Mikey Geaney converted his 53rdd minute penalty to make it 2-14 to 1-7, and the defending county league champions saw it out comfortably from there against a struggling Gneeveguilla team.

The other game played in Division 1 saw Kilcummin on the right side of a big 3-21 to 0-15 win against Castleisland Desmonds in Castleisland.

The remaining Round 3 game is an East Kerry derby between Rathmore and Killarney Legion at Bishop Moynihan/Tim Lenihan Park tis Friday at 8pm.