Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kerry SFL Division 1: Austin Stacks slump to third loss in a row while Dr Crokes stay top of table

Dingle were comfortable winners at home to Gneeveguilla while Kerins O’Rahillys came away from Milltown/Castlemaine with a draw and a point

Castleisland Desmonds corner back Ryan Maguire deftly robs Kilcummin's corner-forward, Philip O'Leary of possession during their County SFL Division 1 game in Castleisland on Saturday. Photo by John Reidy Expand

Close

Castleisland Desmonds corner back Ryan Maguire deftly robs Kilcummin's corner-forward, Philip O'Leary of possession during their County SFL Division 1 game in Castleisland on Saturday. Photo by John Reidy

Castleisland Desmonds corner back Ryan Maguire deftly robs Kilcummin's corner-forward, Philip O'Leary of possession during their County SFL Division 1 game in Castleisland on Saturday. Photo by John Reidy

Castleisland Desmonds corner back Ryan Maguire deftly robs Kilcummin's corner-forward, Philip O'Leary of possession during their County SFL Division 1 game in Castleisland on Saturday. Photo by John Reidy

kerryman

Paul Brennan

COUNTY SENIOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 1 (round 3)

Austin Stacks 1-13 Ballymacelligott 3-13

Privacy