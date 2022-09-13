Kerry SFC Round 2 fixtures confirmed by CCC

Throw in at Feale Rangers vs St Brendans at the Senior Football Championship Group 4 Round 1 game at Castleisland Desmonds GAA pitch on Saturday afternoon Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

The second round fixtures for the Garvey’s County Senior Football Championship have been confirmed by the CCC, with Sunday’s clash between Kerins O’Rahillys and Dingle in Strand Road the stand-out tie.

The other tie in Group 2 – the so-called group of death – sees East Kerry play host to former constituent club Spa in Fitzgerald Stadium on Saturday evening.

The balance of fixtures sees five on Sunday afternoon, with three taking place on Saturday. Other stand-out ties include Na Gaeil’s hosting of Mid Kerry in Killeen on Sunday afternoon, and Feale Rangers welcoming South Kerry to Listowel (a repeat of the famous 2007 county final between the pair).

Meanwhile, the final of the Under 21 Hurling Championship between Abbeydorney and Crotta O’Neills has been fixed for Austin Stack Park on Saturday at 3pm.

The semi-finals of the Junior Club Hurling Championship are also down for decision this Saturday afternoon with Duagh taking on Rathmore home at 4pm, and with St Brendans C playing host to Dr Crokes B.

FIXTURES

Group 1

Sunday, September 18

Dr Crokes v Shannon Rangers, Lewis Road 2.30pm

St Kierans v Kenmare Shamrocks, Cordal 2.30pm

Group 2

Saturday, September 17

East Kerry v Spa, Fitzgerald Stadium 5.30pm

Sunday, September 18

Kerins O’Rahillys v Dingle, Strand Road 3.30pm

Group 3

Saturday, September 17

Austin Stacks v West Kerry, Connolly Park 6pm

Sunday, September 18

Na Gaeil v Mid Kerry, Killeen 1.30pm

Group 4

Saturday, September 17

St Brendans v Templenoe, Ardfert 6pm

Sunday, September 18

Feale Rangers v South Kerry, Listowel 2.30pm