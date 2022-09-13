Kerry SFC Round 2 fixtures confirmed by CCC

Clash of Dingle and Kerins O’Rahillys in Strand Road is the stand-out tie of the round
The second round fixtures for the Garvey’s County Senior Football Championship have been confirmed by the CCC, with Sunday’s clash between Kerins O’Rahillys and Dingle in Strand Road the stand-out tie.
The other tie in Group 2 – the so-called group of death – sees East Kerry play host to former constituent club Spa in Fitzgerald Stadium on Saturday evening.
The balance of fixtures sees five on Sunday afternoon, with three taking place on Saturday. Other stand-out ties include Na Gaeil’s hosting of Mid Kerry in Killeen on Sunday afternoon, and Feale Rangers welcoming South Kerry to Listowel (a repeat of the famous 2007 county final between the pair).
Meanwhile, the final of the Under 21 Hurling Championship between Abbeydorney and Crotta O’Neills has been fixed for Austin Stack Park on Saturday at 3pm.
The semi-finals of the Junior Club Hurling Championship are also down for decision this Saturday afternoon with Duagh taking on Rathmore home at 4pm, and with St Brendans C playing host to Dr Crokes B.
FIXTURES
Group 1
Sunday, September 18
Dr Crokes v Shannon Rangers, Lewis Road 2.30pm
St Kierans v Kenmare Shamrocks, Cordal 2.30pm
Group 2
Saturday, September 17
East Kerry v Spa, Fitzgerald Stadium 5.30pm
Sunday, September 18
Kerins O’Rahillys v Dingle, Strand Road 3.30pm
Group 3
Saturday, September 17
Austin Stacks v West Kerry, Connolly Park 6pm
Sunday, September 18
Na Gaeil v Mid Kerry, Killeen 1.30pm
Group 4
Saturday, September 17
St Brendans v Templenoe, Ardfert 6pm
Sunday, September 18
Feale Rangers v South Kerry, Listowel 2.30pm