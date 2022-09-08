Kerry SFC Group 3 to open with wins for champions Austin Stacks and Mid Kerry to prevail over West Kerry

Defending champions Austin Stacks and the last year's County Intermediate champions Na Gaeil get the SFC action underway with an intriguing Tralee derby on Friday night

COUNTY SFC GROUP 3

Austin Stacks v Na Gaeil

Friday, Austin Stack Park, 8pm

Undoubtedly one of the ties of the opening weekend, this Tralee local derby is almost certain to get the championship off to a cracking start as the new kids on the block from Killeen take on the defending champions.

This is a red-letter occasion in Na Gaeil’s history. They have come an awful long way in a relatively short space of time, but you can be sure that Mark Bourke’s side, now that they are ready to compete at senior level, have no intention of being there simply to make up the numbers.

Their recent outings in the club championship were certainly encouraging, beginning with a brilliant victory over Kenmare Shamrocks. They were then pipped at the post back in Dingle in a contest that could have gone either way, with a poor second half at home against Spa letting them down last time out.

However, they have safeguarded their senior status for 2023, unlike their more exalted opponents on Friday. Wayne Quillinan’s charges, hugely deserving champions last season, are facing a relegation trap-door battle later in the season, having finished bottom of their senior group, despite a very satisfying second game recovery against Kerins O’Rahillys.

Neither side look likely to shoot the lights out at the moment, so this eagerly-awaited encounter is poised to be a dogged, robust, potentially low-scoring affair. Na Gaeil will have no inferiority complex whatsoever, but with their backs against the wall, Stacks can come out fighting.

VERDICT: Austin Stacks

Mid Kerry v West Kerry

Saturday, Austin Stack Park, 5.30pm

One of only two meetings between divisional sides this weekend, it’s a first opportunity to see the 2020 beaten finalists in action with Peter O’Sullivan, who got them to that decider, remaining in the hot seat for a new campaign with a revamped backroom team.

Mid Kerry will certainly be disappointed to have come a cropper at the first time of asking last season when they were catapulted out of the championship by a late Conor Geaney goal for Dingle. They will feel that they left that match behind them and, no doubt, they will be doubly determined to enjoy a longer campaign this year.

Even though back in action for Beaufort over recent weeks after the hamstring problem that destroyed his inter-county season, Mike Breen is not expected to be involved with Mid Kerry for the group stages, but they still pose a formidable challenge to any opponent, especially with young talent coming through like the returning David Mangan, Cillian Burke, Sean O’Brien and Gearoid Hassett.

For their part, West Kerry will also have regrets about their first round performance last season when they bowed out by a seven-point margin to Dr Crokes. Lispole’s Damien O’Sullivan is now at the helm, and he has assembled a pretty solid backroom team around him.

An Ghaeltacht star Brian O Beaglaoich will lead the charge, along with the likes of Eanna O Conchuir, Killian Falvey and Thomas O’Donnell. This should be tight.

VERDICT: Mid Kerry