Kerry SFC Group 2 should see East Kerry and Dingle off to a winning start in ‘group of death’

Pre-championship favourites East Kerry, along with Dingle, are fancied to get important first round wins in the so-called 'Group of Death'

COUNTY SFC GROUP 2

Kerins O’Rahillys v East Kerry

Saturday, Austin Stack Park, 7.30pm

You can be sure the crowds will be flocking to Tralee for this clash, which is certainly one of the truly block-buster ties from the opening weekend featuring last year’s finalists and the previous season’s champions.

Kerins O’Rahillys did superbly to go all the way to the 2021 decider, and with better luck with injuries on county final day, could well have edged out their neighbours Austin Stacks. Can they back it up again? Well, it certainly won’t be easy with Cormac Coffey and Jack Savage abroad at the moment, and Tommy Walsh on the injured list.

Yet, as shown by their extra-time victory over Spa in the recent club championship semi-final, there is plenty of resilience that manager William Harmon has fostered within the Strand Road club, with David Moran, of course, providing the leadership qualities that always seem to inspire his colleagues.

East Kerry were caught napping first day out last season by Stacks, but you can be sure that Jerry O’Sullivan and his players, with the addition of the Killarney Legion contingent, will be a different kettle of fish on this occasion. The group stage format will definitely be to their benefit too.

The divisional side’s team selection for Saturday will be fascinating. Will we see James O’Donoghue dove-tailing with the Clifford brothers? Where will Shane Ryan operate? Can youngster Ruairi Murphy make the step-up? If they click, it will be ominous.

VERDICT: East Kerry

Dingle v Spa

Sunday, Killorglin, 2.30pm

In the so-called ‘Group of Death’, which certainly seems very appropriate considering the quality of the four sides, this all-club clash is potentially going under the radar, but it could easily turn out to be one of the games of the entire weekend.

It’s only about a month since both sides went head-to-head in the club championship in Strand Road, with David Spillane’s goal scoring ingenuity, and a stunning midfield performance from Liam Kearney, seeing Spa come out on top against an admittedly lacklustre Dingle.

In the end, both teams managed to navigate their way out of the group and into the semi-finals, but that’s where their respective luck ended – Spa losing in extra-time to Kerins O’Rahillys, and an early red card hurting Dingle severely in their four-point defeat to Templenoe.

As a result, Sunday is massive for Padraig Corcoran and Aidan O’Shea’s outfits, with both attempting to recover from disappointing defeats, with the added knowledge that any victory could turn out to be priceless in a section that includes the competition favourites, East Kerry. Getting that opening two points on the board first day out may turn out to be pivotal.

A lot could depend on injuries, with Dara Moynihan likely still absent for Spa, and Dingle sweating on Conor Geaney and Tom Leo O’Sullivan. There should be nothing between these two, but in the belief that the West Kerry side can reverse the previous result, they get a hesitant nod.

VERDICT: Dingle