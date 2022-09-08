Kerry SFC Group 1 wins expected for Dr Crokes over St Kierans, and Kenmare Shamrocks against understrength Shannon Rangers

COUNTY SFC GROUP 1, ROUND 1

Shannon Rangers v Kenmare Shamrocks

Sunday, Fitzgerald Stadium, 2pm

Kenmare Shamrocks were, unquestionably, the unluckiest team in the group stages of the senior club championship. The fact that they are now facing into a relegation play-off later in the year must be an absolute sickener.

They lost their opening game to Na Gaeil by a point, then drew with Spa, before again being pipped by the minimum of margins against Dingle in their last match. That’s how competitive Kenmare Shamrocks were. They could have won all three games, but didn’t manage to get over the finishing line in any of them.

In saying that, Sean O’Shea is playing superb football right now, and with Stephen O’Brien, Kevin O’Sullivan, Paul O’Connor, Tommy Cronin and the McCarthys providing solid support, they will certainly fancy their chances of getting off to a winning start this weekend.

Shannon Rangers, as mentioned with Feale Rangers, could well be staring down the barrel of this 2022 championship being their last, for a while, as separate entities. With the success that the North Kerry amalgamation are already enjoying at underage level, momentum to do likewise at senior level is building to a crescendo.

If they had a full panel of players available, the divisional outfit could certainly put it up to Kenmare Shamrocks, as they showed two years ago when the sides last met, but Shannon Rangers are believed to be vastly understrength on Sunday. The club side should bag the points.

VERDICT: Kenmare Shamrocks

Dr Crokes v St Kierans

Sunday, Milltown, 2.30pm

One thing that everyone has learned from years of watching the county championship is that you should never under-estimate Dr Crokes. Even when the Killarney club appear to not be at their optimum levels, they always demand respect.

Such is the case once again on Sunday when Bryan McMahon’s charges begin their 2022 campaign with an intriguing encounter against St Kierans. Crokes might be coming into the game off the back of a County League final defeat and an underwhelming club championship, but you can be sure they will be ready to fight tooth and nail in this blue riband competition.

As well as that, their most recent victory over Austin Stacks, inspired by herculean attacking displays from Micheal Burns and Tony Brosnan, is evidence that they might be coming to the boil at the right time. When Gavin White is available again after injury, that will be another huge string to their bow.

Jimmy Keane is back at the helm with St Kierans for another season, and although the divisional side didn’t do themselves justice against Kerins O’Rahillys last year, their display the season before when they seriously rattled East Kerry is a better reflection of their overall ability.

With Ballymacelligott, Knocknagoshel and Cordal all advancing in the club championships, and with the Horan brothers from Scartaglin back from injury, St Kierans will be a team to watch. However, Sunday’s opposition should be better prepared for round one.

VERDICT: Dr Crokes