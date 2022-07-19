Kerry selector Diarmuid Murphy says keeper Shane Ryan has shown ‘great nerve’

Even though he had spent several seasons already as part of the management team under Jack O’Connor and then Éamonn Fitzmaurice, Diarmuid Murphy had no hesitation in answering the call, when it came, from O’Connor to join his backroom team again for the 2022 season.

Dingle’s former All-Ireland winner, both as a player and a selector, realised from the outside looking in over the last few years that this Kingdom squad weren’t too far away from making the breakthrough, and now they find themselves potentially just 70 minutes away from recapturing Sam Maguire.

“There wasn’t a lot of convincing involved. You can clearly see the potential in the group, there are a lot of fantastic footballers there, and when you get a chance to work with a group like that, I think you take it really because it might not come knocking again. It was an easy enough decision to make at the time,” he said.

“The group of players we have at the moment are at a good age. We don’t have any really young players, and we don’t have too many old players either. They are mostly in their mid to late 20s, which is probably when you are at your peak in terms of inter-county.

“We’ve been lucky this year so far, touch wood, that with injuries, we haven’t had a huge amount, bar a few knocks and bangs for the next day. Other than that, we’ve been lucky enough, so we’ve had most of the players available to us most of the time. We would be happy with the way the squad is going, and good credit to our medical team as well.”

With a favourable age profile, with the form they have been in all season, from McGrath Cup through National League and into the championship, coupled with the toughening up of the overall group psyche from the disappointments they have had to endure, Murphy understands that the players themselves feel that it is time to finally deliver on the undoubted potential that they possess.

“I would say that’s the mind-set that the boys have themselves really. In fairness to them, since I got involved with them, constant improvement seems to be the theme with them. They are always looking to improve and always looking to get better,” he added.

“I would say maybe some of the lessons that they have taken on board from the last few years, individually as players and as a team as well, I am sure they are learning all the time from those, and they’re trying to bring those improvements into this year and what we’re trying to do.”

So far, so good, with one more hurdle to surmount in the shape of Galway this Sunday. While the entire panel were thrilled to finally get the Dublin monkey off their back in the semi-final, the Dingle man is fully aware that there were aspects of that performance that were not up to scratch.

“We’ve solved enough of them [problems] to win the games that we have won so far, which is all you can do really. Just keep getting over the line, just keep winning your games, but there is work ahead of us before the game on Sunday.

“Really and truly, you look at the Mayo game that we played in the quarter-final, we were ok, we weren’t great, it was enough to get over the line. If we produced that the last day, we would have been beaten, no question or doubt.

“We improved on that to the Dublin game, but we need to improve again, from the Dublin game to the All-Ireland final, to get over the line. And that’s fine. That’s the nature of the beast. You’re always looking to be better, you’re always looking to improve, we’ll be working hard to do that.

“In some of the games, not all of the games, we haven’t started the second half well. You try to get to the bottom of it, try to get to the root of it, and see if there are any recurring themes emerging in those periods of the game, and tackle it, get on top of it, and see if we can do better the next day.”

As a previous All-Ireland-winning goalkeeper, Murphy is in the best position to offer a perspective on the development of the current Kingdom number one, Shane Ryan.

By general consensus, the Rathmore man’s composure on his kick-outs in the closing stages of the Dublin epic was pivotal to the Kingdom’s eventual victory.

“I think Shane showed a great nerve, as much as anything else, in the last few minutes of the game, in getting those kick-outs off. But the thing about kick-outs and about a lot of the play really is that it’s not just the goalie, there are a lot of other lads out the field involved in it. I think the fact we came through that and it worked out well for us will definitely stand to us come the next day.

“For Shane himself, he’s been around for a few years, he’s playing really well, and this year he has strong competition in our squad from Shane Murphy, who is an excellent goalie as well. He has risen to the challenge, he had been playing really well all along, but I think that will really stand to him moving forward.”

In the opposing camp on Sunday will be Cian O’Neill who, like Murphy, was an integral part of the Fitzmaurice-led brains trust that brought the canister home the last time in 2014. Pitting their sideline smarts against an old colleague is another intriguing aspect of Sunday’s clash.

“Cian did a great job with us. He was down for three years, and he played a huge hand in us winning the All-Ireland in 2014. To be honest, we wouldn’t have won it without Cian really.

"I would be talking to Cian the odd time, Cian is a good guy and he’s a very good coach. Everywhere he goes, he gets success, and he has done a great job with Galway this year.”

Like the Tribesmen on the pitch, Kerry won’t under-estimate their management either. Let the battle commence.