Kerry secure first National Football League title in 32 years after five-goal demolition of Galway in one-sided final

Kerry players celebrate after their side's victory in the National Football League Division 1 Final win over Galway at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile

LGFA NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION ONE FINAL

Kerry 5-11

Galway 1-10

A performance for the ages saw Kerry claim the county’s first Division One National League title since 1991 as they completely dismantled a shell-shocked Galway team that had no answer to the Kingdom’s brilliance on a day of days.

The foundations for Kerry’s victory was laid by a brilliant defensive performance in which player of the match Kayleigh Cronin excelled, and when the ball was transferred to the lethal Kerry forwards they made hay against a Galway rearguard that surely never saw such a mauling coming. There’s been many fine performances by Kerry teams in Croke Park but this display will certainly rank up there with the best of them.

Every one of Kerry’s five goals was borne out of craft and cunning by a team that has built an almost telepathic understanding of each other’s play. When Kerry lost possession of the ball they hunted in packs and formed a defensive line that Galway simply couldn’t pierce, bar a period towards the end of the second half when Kerry had their day’s work done and the Connacht side finally found a chink of light.

The mesmerising nature of Kerry’s first half had Galway chasing shadows. The hassling, harrying, work-rate and sheer never say die attitude was a joy to behold and time and again they were suffocated by a green and gold wall that as a unit covered every inch of the Croke Park danger zone.

Although Galway got off to the best start with a Leanne Coen point in the first thirty seconds, Kerry took over thereafter. Niamh Carmody, giving her customary high-octane performance, opened Kerry’s account with a point in the second minute – assisted by Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh – and with Lorraine Scanlon ruling the air with some splendid catches, the live-wire Kerry forwards were seeing some quality ball.

Anna Galvin got her name on the score sheet soon afterwards, and as Kerry deployed a high press that Galway struggled to cope with they struck for goal number one on the ten minute mark. Ní Mhuircheartaigh, working like a trojan, disrupted Galway’s kick out and she found Níamh Ní Chonchúir off her shoulder. Ní Chonchúir had work to do but hit a cracker of a shot to the top corner that left Alannah Griffin in the Galway goal clutching at thin air.

Goal number two came five minutes later. Lorraine Scanlon played a fine ball into Kayleigh Cronin, up from full back, and as the Dr Crokes girl cut inside her pass across goal found Ní Mhuircheartaigh ghosting behind the cover and she punched to the net.

Scanlon added a point, but Galway struck for two on the trot with two Roisin Leonard free kicks as they desperately tried to get back into the game. Kerry gathered themselves once more though with Ciara Murphy, Eilis Lynch, Aishling O’Connell, Cáit Lynch and Emma Sherwood in bullish mood, Niamh Ní Chonchúir and Ní Mhuircheartaigh (free) added scores to see the Kingdom take a 2-5 to 0-4 lead in at half time.

The third quarter of any game can be the winning or losing of any contest and it was here that Kerry very much put the Galway challenge to bed as the Kingdom struck for two goals and six points before the Tribeswomen got their first point of the second half.

Anna Galvin and Ní Mhuircheartaigh (free) started the onslaught and Ní Mhuircheartaigh was unlucky not to strike for another goal when her shot went just outside the post. We didn’t have long to wait for the third goal, and in the 37th seventh minute Siofra O’Shea fed Niamh Ní Chonchúir who finished for her second of the game.

Kerry were ravenous but wanted more. Galway kicked out but Kerry pressed high once again and Aishling O’Connell and Niamh Carmody combined to put Hannah O’Donoghue through for goal number four. O’Donoghue, looking really sharp, was loving the wide spaces of Croke Park and struck for three more points on the trot with Galway’s sole reply coming from Kate Slevin who Eilis Lynch had in her back pocket for the majority of the game.

Galway scored a goal from a penalty by Kate Slevin but a brilliant move involving Aishling O’Connell, Cáit Lynch, Amy Harrington and Lorraine Scanlon saw Siofra O’Shea punch to the net for Kerry’s fifth goal, and with the score now at 5-11 to 1-5, and just twelve minutes left to play, the cup was very much in Kerry’s hands.

Galway did hit five points in a row as Kerry understandably took their foot off the pedal, but in the finish Kerry held the ball with style and cuteness before the buzzer went and a National League campaign that has seen them grow to be the top ranked team in the country was crowned with a brilliant thirteen point victory.

KERRY: Mary Ellen Bolger; Eilis Lynch, Kayleigh Cronin, Ciara Murphy; Aishling O’Connell, Emma Costelloe, Cáit Lynch; Lorraine Scanlon (0-1) , Mary O’Connell; Niamh Carmody (0-2), Niamh Ní Chonchúir (2-1), Anna Galvin (0-2); Hannah O’Donoghue (1-3), Síofra O’Shea (1-0), Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh 1-2 (0-2f). Subs: Amy Harrington for M O’Connell (43), Caoimhe Evans for N Ní Chonchuir (48), Fiadhna Tangney for H O’Donoghue (52), Aoife Dillane for C Murphy (52), Louise Galvin for E Costelloe (52).

GALWAY: Alannah Griffin; Kate Geraghty, Sarah Ní Loingsigh (capt.), Eimile Gavin; Charlotte Cooney, Nicola Ward, Aoife Molloy; Ailbhe Davoren, Siobhan Divilly; Leanne Coen (0-1), Louise Ward, Olivia Divilly (0-2); Eva Noone, Roisin Leonard (0-2f) Kate Slevin 1-3 (1-0 pen, 0-2f). Subs: Chellene Trill for E Gavin (24), Shauna Brennan (0-2) for R Leonard (ht), Hannah Noone for A Molloy (38), Darina Keane for E Noone (38), Lynsey Noone for S Divilly (43).

Referee: Jonathan Murphy (Carlow)