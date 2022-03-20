Kerry raid Orchard county to book place in National League final in two weeks

Jack O'Connor celebrates with Jason Foley after Kerry beat Armagh to book their place in the Allianz Football League Division 1 final. Photo by Sportsfile

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 1, ROUND 6

Armagh 0-13

Kerry 1-13

Kerry went to Armagh city and raided the Orchard for an invaluable win that has secured the Kingdom’s place in the National League Division 1 final in two weeks, in what is arguably the team’s most significant win of the year so far.

If Kerry travelled north without the pressure of relegation over them, they still journeyed knowing they needed a result this afternoon at a sunny Athletic Grounds to be sure of a top two finish after the regulation seven rounds.

Defeat wouldn’t have been catastrophic, mind, to Kerry’s League final ambitions, given they have the visit of Tyrone to Killarney next Sunday, but this was, nonetheless, a statement win, especially as they might well be meeting Armagh in that League final in Croke Park on April 2, despite Kieran McGeeney’s team losing this head to head contest.

Not for the first time this year, David Clifford scored a game-defining goal, with his 43rd minute shot catching Ethan Rafftery flat-footed in the Armagh goal. Stephen O’Brien supplied the pass, Clifford’s feet did the rest, and the green flag was essentially what separated the teams at the end of what was a spiky contest.

Clifford wasn’t even named in the Kerry 26 on Friday night, but he travelled with the squad and was first called into action as a first half temporary sub for Jack Savage who got a bloodied nose as the first of the game’s crankiness began to take hold.

Clifford’s cameo lasted just three minutes, but he was on again for the second half, as Kerry looked for a shaper focal point to their attack.

Kerry had played most of the football in the first half, and led by double scores – 0-8 to 0-4 at half time – but they also led the wide count by the same numbers, eight to four, and it made for a slightly uncomfortable lead, not least because Savage was shown a black card right on the stroke of half time.

Paudie Clifford was also a late call up to the starting team, in place of Dara Moynihan, but he, along with Killian Spillane and Tony Brosnan kicked wides as the visitors took a few minutes to settle into their task.

Tiernan Kelly kicked Armagh into the lead in the third minute, but Kerry were soon moving freely, and scores from Savage, Clifford, Savage (free), Diarmuid O'Connor and Brosnan (mark) had Kerry 0-5 to 0-1 ahead by the 15th minute, a lead that grew to 0-7 to 0-1 by the 26th minute.

Kelly doubled Armagh’s lead in the 28th minute before full back James Morgan raided forward to make it 0-7 to 0-3, but the home side still trailed by four at the break.

David Clifford’s introduction for the second half gave Kerry a better edge up front and his side were leading 0-9 to 0-6 when he rolled Stephen O’Brien’s cross-field ball which deceived Ethan Rafferty for the game’s only goal.

That six-point lead might have rattled Armagh but it didn’t floor them, and they took the fight to Kerry thereafter. On the hour mark Kerry led 1-11 to 0-9 before Rian O’Neill converted two frees either side of a David Clifford point to leave it 1-12 to 0-11 after 64 minutes.

It always looked at that stage that Armagh needed their own goal, and the chance came in the 65th minute when Jason Duffy broke the Kerry cover but had his goal-bound shot smartly saved by Shane Ryan.

The closing minutes were frantic and spiky, with cynical fouling making life difficult for referee Martin McNally, who didn’t endear himself to either team with some inconsistent decisions. Jack O’Connor had plenty to say to the linesman and fourth official throughout the game, and he had a strong case for plenty of his grievances.

The Kerry full back line of Dylan Casey, Jason Foley and Tom O’Sullivan played very well, keeping the Armagh inside line scoreless from play. At midfield, Jack Barry had the better first half, his club mate Diarmuid O’Connor was immense in the second, and up front Jack Savage and Paudie Clifford made the most impression, until the arrival of David Clifford who was the difference.

All told, Kerry held on for another gut-check win, and the sort of test and result they need a couple of more before the Championship.

Next week Tyrone come to Killarney and it will serve neither side well for a repeat of last year’s hammering Kerry dished out. With Tyrone still fighting for their Division One lives, we can expect much more from the All-Ireland champions.

As for Kerry, they will probably look to mix up their team a little bit next week with the luxury of a Croke Park final awaiting them the following week.

With the clocks due to go forward next week, there is certainly a spring in Kerry’s collective step.

KERRY: Shane Ryan, Dylan Casey, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan, Graham O’Sullivan, Tadhg Morley, Brian Ó Beaglaíoch 0-1, Diarmuid O’Connor 0-1, Jack Barry, Paudie Clifford 0-2, Jack Savage 0-5 (2f), Adrian Spillane, Tony Brosnan 0-1 (m), Killian Spillane, Stephen O’Brien 0-1.

Subs: David Clifford 1-2 for J Savage (temp, 12-15), David Clifford for K Spillane (ht), Joe O’Connor for D O’Connor (temp, 50-54), Paul Geaney for T Brosnan (57), Micheal Burns for A Spillane (61), Joe O’Connor for J Barry (65), Greg Horan for S O’Brien (70).

ARMAGH: Ethan Rafferty, Greg McCabe 0-1, James Morgan 0-1, Aidan Forker, Aaron McKay, Niall Rowland, Jarly Óg Burns 0-1, Ciaran Mackin, Ben Crealey, Jemar Hall, Ciaran O’Hanlon, Tiernan Kelly 0-2, Rian O’Neill 0-5 (4f, 1m), Andrew Murnin, Rory Grugan 0-2 (2f),

Subs: Jason Duffy for C O’Hanlon (18), Stefan Campbell 0-1 for J Hall (ht), Connaire Mackin for N Rowland (ht), Niall Grimley for C Mackin (49), Conor O’Neill for A Murnin (57).

REFEREE: Martin McNally (Monaghan)