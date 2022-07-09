Kerry raid Orchard county again to set up All-Ireland semi-final against Mayo

Kerry players Síofra O'Shea, right, and Erica McGlynn celebrate after their side's victory over Armagh in the TG4 All-Ireland SFC Quarter-Final at O'Connor Park in Tullamore. Photo by Sportsfile

TG4 LADIES ALL-IRELAND SFC QUARTER-FINAL

Kerry 4-12

Armagh 2-14

Kerry are through to the All-Ireland semi-final after they defeated Armagh in a contest of epic proportions, on a day where they announced themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the world of ladies football.

Whilst the Kerry victory certainly didn’t come as a shock, after all the Kingdom had prevailed over the Orchard county in the National League Division Two final in April, Armagh still went into the game as favourites but they mat a Kerry side that were determined not to leave Tullamore without a win.

And what a performance it was from a Kerry side that had huge displays throughout the team. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh will of course take the headlines after her haul of 2-6, but the likes of Niamh Carmody, Danielle O’Leary, Emma Costello, and Aishling O’Connell gave complete displays on the perfect O’Connor Park pitch.

The first half of the contest would restore your faith in the beautiful game. It was end to end endeavour, with both teams determined to have a right good go at each other. Rarely has a half of football flown by so quickly.

After Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (free) and Aoife Lennon traded early points, a fourth minute goal from Niamh Carmody settled any early nerves that Kerry may have had. Danielle O’Leary and Ciara Murphy were involved in the build up but in the finish it was Siofra O’Shea and Carmody who combined, and the Finuge/St Senans star applied a low finish to Anna Carr’s net.

The lethal Aimee Mackin, magnificent throughout, responded with one from play and from a free before the corner forward fed full forward Aoife McCoy after Kerry were turned over bringing out the ball , but the number fourteen rattled the Kingdom crossbar when a goal looked certain.

Anna Galvin and Mackin traded points, but Kerry got a bit of a foothold on the contest once more and struck for two on the bounce from the very impressive Danielle O’Leary, who terrorised Armagh, and the industrious corner forward Katie Brosnan, to see Kerry lead by 1-4 to 0-4 as the clock hit 15 minutes.

Mackin and Lorraine Scanlon (after brilliant work from O’Leary) traded points once again but Ciara Butler was then forced to make a great point blank save from Catherine Marley following an incisiveball in from Blaithin Mackin.

A minute later and Armagh weren’t to be denied. Niamh Colemans Long ball, a tactic that Armagh used to some effect at times, found Aoife McCoy who hit the top corner with purpose. Aimee Mackin followed up with a wonder point from forty metres, Caroline O’Hanlon and Mackin again added points and suddenly Armagh had pushed 1-8 to 1-5 ahead and had taken control of the game with twenty seven minutes played.

Kerry needed a response and they got it a minute later. Butler kicked out, Aishling O’Connell fielded, and after a lung bursting run she found Siofra O’Shea who in turn fed Ní Mhuircheartaigh for a super goal.

The Armagh response was immediate, and Niamh Coleman hit the back of the net after a long ball from Kelly Mallon caught the Kerry defence out. The referee blew for half time straight afterwards, and Armagh led by 2-8 to 2-5. Please sir, can we have some more?

The second half didn’t disappoint. Anna Galvin and Mackin exchanged early points, but goalie Carr then saved from Galvin when maybe the captain should have punched over. Kerry were on the ascendency and added two more points on the bounce from Ní Mhuircheartaigh, before Siofra O’Shea scored a vital goal in the thirty eight minute to push Kerry 3-8 to 2-9 ahead.

Stung into action, Armagh popped over the next two scores to level matters, in a game that was ebbing and flowing to an extent that it was extremely difficult to see who would come out on top. Just for good measure Kerry added a brace through Ní Mhuircheartaigh and substitute Erica McGlynn, but a Mackin point brought it back to a one-point game with eight minutes left in the contest.

Next came the moment that sealed a semi final spot for the Kingdom. Niamh Carmody, involved in everything good that Kerry did, fed the rampaging Aishling O’Connell and the Cordal girl was fouled as she shot for goal. Up stepped Ní Mhuircheartaigh to take the penalty and she expertly slotted it home to see Kerry lead by 4-11 to 2-13 with six minutes left.

The last few minutes were hectic as Mackin and Ní Mhuircheartaigh traded frees , but blocks from Kayleigh Cronin and a vital interception from Eilis Lynch ensured that Kerry saw safe passage to the All-Ireland semi-final where they will meet Mayo next Saturday in Croke Park. The Kingdom can now dare to believe.

KERRY: Ciara Butler; Julie O’Sullivan, Kayleigh Cronin, Eilis Lynch; Aishling O’Connell, Emma Costello, Ciara Murphy; Lorraine Scanlon, Cáit Lynch; Niamh Carmody (1-0), Siofra O’Shea (1-0), Anna Galvin (0-2); Katie Brosnan (0-1), Danielle O’Leary (0-1), Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh 2-6 (1-0 pen, 4f). Subs: Paris McCarthy for K Brosnan (ht), Erica McGlynn for D O Leary (46 mins), Caoimhe Evans for N Carmody (55 mins).

ARMAGH: Anna Carr; Shauna Grey, Clodagh McCambridge, Cait Towe; Niamh Marley, Lauren McConville, Grace Ferguson; Vlaithin Mackin, Caroline O’Hanlon (0-1); Aoife Lennon (0-1), Niamh Coleman (1-0), Catherine Marley; Aimee Mackin 0-11 (5f), Aoife McCoy (1-0), Kelly Mallon (0-1f). Subs: Tiarna Grimes for S Grey (23 mins), Eve Lavery for C Towe (36 mins), Alexandra Quirke for A Lennon (42 mins), Aoife Lennon for N Coleman (52 mins)

Referee: Shane Curley (Galway)