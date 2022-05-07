Kerry pull away for comfortable win after 50-minute gut-check from gutsy Rebels

Stephen O’Brien of Kerry in action against Colm O’Callaghan of Cork during the Munster SFC semi-final at Páirc Ui Rinn in Cork. Photo by Sportsfile

MUNSTER SFC SEMI-FINAL

Cork 0-11

Kerry 0-23

Not quite the 22-point gulf between the teams a year ago in Killarney, and nothing close to the Pairc Ui Chaoimh ambush the previous November, this much anticipated Munster semi-final fell somewhere in between. Cork gave it socks for 50 minutes, perhaps drawing on their off-field truculence to have the game played in Pairc Ui Rinn, but in the end class, Kerry’s won out. As it usually does.

Jack O’Connor had said earlier in the week that he had no issue with Cork making a right battle out of this game, once Kerry were prepared for it and tuned in. And yet for three-quarters of an hour the Kingdom seemed to be peddling squares, caught somewhere on the road between waiting for a Cork onslaught that never materialised and cutting loose themselves but unable to release the handbrake.

At half time Kerry took a 0-9 to 0-7 lead to the old Flower Lodge dressing rooms and it didn’t take a genius to know which manager was stripping more paint off the walls inside. Whatever O’Connor said to his players had the desired effect, but it took them another 15 minutes before they really cut loose, though it might be more accurate to say that Cork simply ran out of gas and ideas.

By the 49th minute, when Cathail O’Mahony landed his second huge point of the second half, Cork were just a point in arrears, 0-10 to 0-11, and there was a faint ripple among the 10,743 attendance that we might be set for some sort of grandstand finish.

Ten minute later Kerry had huffed and puffed their way to a 0-16 to 0-10 lead, and by the time Cork scored again – a lovely in-swinger from sub Eoghan McSweeney – Kerry were nine clear.

The first half had been an engaging affair, Cork certainly giving every bit as good as they got from Kerry, which, to be fair, wasn’t what Jack O’Connor would have wanted, or expected.

Yes, Kerry had six different scorers from play in that opening 39-minutes period, with all of their forwards bar Adrian Spillane raising a flag. And yet their was a defiance and belligerence to Cork’s play that suggested they had taken something good from their truculent stance on playing the game at Pairc Ui Rinn or nowhere.

No one epitomised that tenacity more than Sean Powter, they Douglas dynamo, who was a late call-up in place of

McSweeney, but whose performance suggested his was the first Cork name on the team sheet.

Another surprise inclusion – given the broken hand he was reportedly still recovering from – was Ian Maguire, with the midfielder winning the throw-in and feeding O’Mahony to win a free after 14 seconds, which Stephen Sherlock converted. The Rebels were up and running.

A sloppy turnover in the Cork defence presented David Clifford with his first look at goal, and a slick one-two with Stephen O’Brien saw the Fossa man level the scores. Kerry were up and running.

Sherlock and Clifford traded converted frees, before Paudie Clifford kicked Kerry into the lead in the 10th minute. Kerry scores quickly followed from O’Brien and Sean O’Shea, and at 0-5 to 0-2 ahead, it seemed that Kerry might just be about to move up through the gears and do what they did to Cork in the second quarter in Killarney a year ago. But nothing of the sort.

Cork were excellent in defence, giving little to nothing up to the Cliffords or Tony Brosnan, who, collectively, were held to four points from play.

David Clifford’s frustration was borne out by a booking for a late hit on Powter as the Fossa man struggled to leave his mark on the scoreboard.

The furthest Kerry could get away from Cork in the first half was three points, with Sherlock’s brilliant accuracy from frees keeping Cork in touch.

In the end Kerry did what Kerry do: they worked the scoreboard while Cork plotted and plodded but seldom broke into the ‘red zone’.

The best goal chance fell to David Clifford who was denied by a smart close-range save from Dylan Foley who replaced the injured Michéal Martin in the first half. In the end Kerry didn’t need to raise a green flag, and while a 12-point might seem a little harsh on Cork, it couldn’t be said that it flattered Kerry.

All told, Cork have something positive to build on as they head to the Qualifiers, and Kerry got a 50-minute gut-check that will gird them for much tougher tests ahead. It was useful, too, to get David Moran and Paul Murphy back in action with notable second half camoes.

So, all’s well that ends well, with Pairc Ui Rinn looking delightful in the May evening sunshine.

KERRY: Shane Ryan, Graham O’Sullivan, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan, Brian Ó Beaglaíoch, Tadhg Morley, Gavin White, Diarmuid O’Connor 0-1, Jack Barry, Stephen O’Brien 0-2, Sean O’Shea 0-10 (7f, 1 ‘45’), Adrian Spillane, Tony Brosnan 0-1, David Clifford 0-4 (3f), Paudie Clifford 0-2.

Subs: Paul Geaney 0-2 for T Brosnan (48), David Moran for A Spillane (50), Paul Murphy for Ó Beaglaíoch (51), Micheal Burns 0-1 for S O’Brien (63), Joseph O’Connor for D O’Connor (67).

CORK: Michéal Aodh Martin, Kevin O’Donovan 0-1, Maurice Shanley, Kevin Flahive, John Cooper, Rory Maguire, Mattie Taylor, Ian Maguire, Colm O’Callaghan, Daniel Dineen, Sean Powter, John O’Rourke, Stephen Sherlock 0-6 (5f), Brian Hurley, Cathail O’Mahony 0-3.

Subs: Dylan Foley for M A Martin (24, inj), Eoghan McSweeney 0-1 for D Dineen (56), Damien Gore for B Hurley (57), Tadhg Corkery for S Powter (59), Brian Hayes for J O’Rourke (66)

Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare)