Kerry players assessments from the All Ireland quarter-final

There were some stand-out performances in green and gold on Sunday, more players, however, have room to improve

Job well done: Kerry players Tadhg Morley, left, and Tom O'Sullivan both impressed for the Kingdom against Mayo in Croke Park on Sunday evening Photo by Dáire Brennan / Sportsfile Expand

kerryman

Damian Stack

After a disappointingly uncompetitive Munster championship and a four-week break between games, it was always likely that Kerry were going to have a few cobwebs to shake off in Croke Park on Sunday afternoon.

That was reflected in the performances of the Kingdom’s players. As ever some players have improvements to make, but there were three or four stand-out performers in green and gold on Jones’ Road...

