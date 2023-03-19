Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 4.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kerry player assessments from the National League clash with Roscommon

Gavin White gave a man-of-the-match performance on his return from injury, but he wasn’t the only Kerry player to stand out

Gavin White of Kerry in action against Conor Cox of Roscommon during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Kerry and Roscommon at Austin Stack Park Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Gavin White of Kerry in action against Conor Cox of Roscommon during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Kerry and Roscommon at Austin Stack Park Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Gavin White of Kerry in action against Conor Cox of Roscommon during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Kerry and Roscommon at Austin Stack Park Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Gavin White of Kerry in action against Conor Cox of Roscommon during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Kerry and Roscommon at Austin Stack Park Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

kerryman

Damian Stack

Dr Crokes man Gavin White looked like his was never away on his return from injury, while there were several other impressive performances by players in the green and gold on Saturday evening. Here’s our rundown of how they fared...

Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

Privacy