Kerry player assessments from the National League clash with Monaghan

In the continuing absence of so many front line players, last Sunday’s game offered several fringe and up-and-coming players on the Kerry squad a chance to stake a claim. Here’s how they (in our view) fared ...

Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)

When Stephen O’Hanlon was bearing down on the scoreboard end, a goal looked the likely outcome. Indeed, a goal at that juncture might have sparked a Monaghan revival. Instead Shane Murphy saved with aplomb to cap a very solid performance.

Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)

The Dromid man has looked very assured in the opening two rounds of the National League and again on Sunday didn’t do much out of the way. As ever got forward with real intent on occasion. He looks part of the furniture now.

Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

Another very solid day at the office for the North Kerry man, about the only real blot on his copy book we can recall is when he fouled Karl Gallagher in the first half somewhat clumsily. Tightened up after that and again Kerry didn’t concede a three-pointer.

Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

Was up there in the running for man-of-the-match. Shot two wonderful points from play – and could easily have stole in for at least a third, but showed he’s happy to assist as well as score. Defensively looked pretty unperturbed.

Pa Warren (Gneeveguilla)

The Gneeveguilla man looked tidy and solid as one would expect of a footballer of his calibre. With more regular games he’s sure to improve, can be satisfied to have played his part in another pretty solid defensive display for the Kingdom.

Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)

The stand-in captain maybe wasn’t as prominent as he was in Donegal – then again maybe he didn’t have to be – he was, however, more than solid and, when the game opened up later on, he was a real driving force for the green and gold.

Paul Murphy (Rathmore)

Other than one clumsy foul Kieran Duffy early on in the game, it was another composed display by the former Kerry captain. Having lost his place last season he’s out to make his mark and regain and retain that starting jersey. He’s going about it the right way.

Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

With Jack Barry what you see is what you get. It’s rarely anything too flashy, but what he did here he did well. He won some good primary possession, broke some good ball, and defensively got back to pluck some long, potentially dangerous ball too.

Barry O’Sullivan (Dingle)

It could be the case that the Dingle man was a little hampered in how effective he could be in the game by that early yellow card he picked up for a foul on Stephen O’Hanlon. Even then he was prominent enough, solid if unspectacular.

Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes)

This was one of Burns best performances in the green and gold we would argue. Yes he kicked one very fine point, but it was more the intelligence he showed that impressed us. His reading of the game was top notch, as was his distribution.

Dara Moynihan (Spa)

Did kick a point and was his usual busy self, but maybe wasn’t quite as effective as he can be. With Seán O’Shea on the cusp of a return from injury for the trip to Castlebar, he will hope to make a little more of these chances to re-establish himself.

Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

A bit like Jack Barry, the Templenoe man will never be the most flashy of footballers. He was, though, quietly effective. Gets through so much work, dropping back and helping out in defence. Got his point too in the second half. Very solid.

Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes)

Maybe we’re being too critical, but we were hoping for a bit more from Brosnan in the absence of Clifford and Geaney. He was decent, took his frees well, and in dropping deep on occasion looked a quality playmaker, but he didn’t stamp his authority on the game the way you’d like.

Darragh Roche (Glenflesk)

The Glenflesk man has bided his time before getting his big break, and you know what? He’s grabbed it with both hands. Didn’t let an early wide in Ballybofey put him off last time out and on Sunday showed a predator’s instinct. A real asset to Kerry.

Dónal O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan)

Much like Roche, the Kilgarvan man is one of those overnight success stories years in the making. Is really making the most of his break and shot some really fantastic scores on the weekend. For a first start 1-3 from play against Monaghan is serious clipping.

Subs

Paudie Clifford really raised the tempo on his introduction (oh and he scored a wonder goal). Killian Spillane looked lively and scored a mark. Stefan Okunbor looked lean, mean and hungry for action. Greg Horan got a solid fifteen minutes under his belt, while Ruairí Murphy got the final ten minutes to get more of a feel of the step up to the big leagues.