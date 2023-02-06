Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kerry player assessments from the National League clash with Monaghan

Dónal O'Sullivan as man-of-the-match was the stand-out performer, but he wasn’t the only player to impress in Fitzgerald Stadium on Sunday afternoon

Kerry players stand for the playing of Amhrán na bhFiann before the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Kerry and Monaghan at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Kerry players stand for the playing of Amhrán na bhFiann before the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Kerry and Monaghan at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Kerry players stand for the playing of Amhrán na bhFiann before the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Kerry and Monaghan at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Kerry players stand for the playing of Amhrán na bhFiann before the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Kerry and Monaghan at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

kerryman

Damian Stack

In the continuing absence of so many front line players, last Sunday’s game offered several fringe and up-and-coming players on the Kerry squad a chance to stake a claim. Here’s how they (in our view) fared ...

Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)

Privacy