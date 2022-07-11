Kerry player assessments from the All Ireland semi-final victory over Dublin

Seán O'Shea celebrates victory over Dublin with Paul Geaney and Dara Moynihan. The Kenmare man takes top marks for his performance against the Sky Blues Photo by Brendan Moran / Sportsfile

It was, as Jack O'Connor said post-match, a battle and at the end of it the Kingdom’s warriors emerged very much in credit.

Some more so than others. Some have more to give, which is a good place for both team and management to be ahead of an All Ireland Final with traditional foes Galway.

So here they are, the Kerry player assessments for Sunday’s epic victory over the Sky Blues at Headquarters...

Shane Ryan

Even though there were one or two shaky moments on kick-outs early on, the Rathmore man played his part in Kerry retaining a very healthy 81% of their restarts. His performance in that regard late on standing out when under serious pressure.

Graham O’Sullivan

Seemed to spend spells on Ciarán Kilkenny in the first half, and really it wasn’t until the second that Kilkenny really came into his own. Also seemed to pickup Paddy Small upon his introduction and found him a difficult man to nail down.

Jason Foley

Another accomplished performance by the North Kerry man, spending the majority of the game tracking Dean Rock, who failed to catch fire again. Had some brilliant moments, blocks and interceptions. In his finest season to date, he’s getting stronger the longer it goes along.

Tom O’Sullivan

While he didn’t light up the scoring charts in quite the same way this time around – he still managed a point – as this was more of a day for defending and in that the Dingle man did well on Cormac Costello, who other than his wonder goal, was nicely contained.

Brian Ó Beaglaoich

Starting on Brian Howard, the An Ghaeltacht man had a really fine game throughout. It was the last fifteen minutes, however, when the fat was in the fire that he really came into his own. Was involved in so much, a brilliant outlet for Ryan’s restarts especially.

Tadhg Morley

Once again managed the plus one role to a T. The Templenoe man’s reading of the game was excellent again. He’s a cerebral footballer in that regard, but he’s also teak tough, getting stuck in as and when he must. Another top notch display.

Gavin White

Made an early brilliant block on Tom Lahiff and, while he wasn’t outstanding, the Crokes man was more than solid picking up (for the most part) Lorcan O’Dell. Didn’t have quite the license to bomb forward as normal, but did assist a Paudie Clifford point.

David Moran

Not quite on the same level as his performance against Mayo last time out. Was picked up by Tom Lahiff and it was probably a share of the spoils for both. It was his ball that led to the O’Shea goal, by the same token his turnover led to Costello’s.

Jack Barry

There was a couple of times the Na Gaeil man went a little too far and coughed a few score-able frees for a foul on Brian Fenton off the ball, for the most part though did exactly what you would have wanted him to against his old nemesis.

Diarmuid O’Connor

We’re still waiting for this man’s championship to really catch fire. Was playing more on the half-forward line nominally than midfield (and had Jonny Cooper for company). Disappointingly dropped a shot short into Evan Comerford in the Hill late on.

Seán O’Shea

Etched himself into the Mount Rushmore of Kerry football with that breath-taking free into the Hill at the end. Before that though he was exceptional, the finish for his goal simply sublime. His earlier penalty miss only adds to the legend of the game’s finish.

Stephen O’Brien

Not quite on it we’re afraid. He had a glorious chance to kick-start his game at the start of the second half, but agonisingly was blown for picking that ball off the ground. Seemed to spent a lot of time tracking the simply excellent James McCarthy.

Paudie Clifford

The Fossa man was simply magnificent. Man of the match material? For sure, although Seánie O’Shea probably has to get the nod. When Kerry were struggling for air in the second half, he provided it. Kicked two points, an excellent outlet and link man.

David Clifford

Was he a bit quieter in the second half than the first? Yes. Did he still manage to win the match-winning free? Yes. Then in the first half he looked close to unmarkable. Kicked four from play, a mark and a free. Mick Fitzsimons won’t have enjoyed his day. When you consider how little training he’s been able to do in the last two months, the sky’s the limit with another fortnight under Clifford’s belt to the final.

Paul Geaney

An oddly stuttering sort of performance from the Dingle man. Eoin Murchan is such a livewire that he was always going to push back on Geaney, but still to be held scoreless, and to have turned over a few balls will leave him vulnerable for his place in the side just a fortnight out from the final.

Subs

Dara Moynihan made a proper impact, scoring a point and generally looking energetic and available. Killian Spillane didn’t have the impact he would have liked. Paul Murphy played well and hit the pass for Clifford to win the late free. Adrian Spillane was another plus, while Joe O’Connor didn’t stand out