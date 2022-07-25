Kerry player assessments from the All Ireland final victory over Galway

It was, quite simply, a day of days for the green and gold. A day when Kerry showed they knew how to win, had learned all the lessons of previous defeats and disappointments and put them into glorious effect.

Kerry were a little subdued in the first half – albeit more than hanging on in there – but in the second they really came to life. Individuals stood up to be counted.

Here’s how the Kingdom’s starting fifteen, and six replacements fared on Jones Road against Galway last Sunday afternoon.

Shane Ryan

Ended the year on a real high with another top-notch performance. Kerry retained over 80% of their restarts. The Kingdom did go short more often than not in the first half, but in the second went longer, with Ryan’s darts very much on target. A real boon to the green and gold cause.

Graham O'Sullivan

Good lord, this man had a game for the ages. Defensively was rock solid on Rob Finnerty and later Finnian Ó Laoí. A combative and perceptive defender. A driving force too, assisting at least three points and scoring another. Our man of the match.

Jason Foley

Didn’t put a foot wrong all afternoon. Picked up Galway danger man Damien Comer and kept him exceptionally quiet. Comer’s most telling contribution was a single assist, we’d call that a good return from the Ballydonoghue man. An All Star beckons.

Tom O’Sullivan

Not at all an easy afternoon for the Dingle man. To be fair marking Shane Walsh on Sunday would have tested any defender, some of the points he delivered were simply unstoppable. Nevertheless O’Sullivan was bested, we can’t say otherwise.

Brian Ó Beaglaoich

Seemed to spend time on both Matthew Tierney and Johnny Heaney at different stages and more than held his own. Carried ball effectively as always. Maybe wasn’t quite on the level of his Dublin performance, but rounded out the campaign solidly. Assisted Graham O’Sullivan for his point.

Tadhg Morley

The Templenoe man was, perhaps, a little more subdued than normal in the first half, but he really roared into the game in the second, winning some great ball. His vision and reading of play vital for the Kingdom down the back stretch. A top man.

Gavin White

Right from the off White was fairly on it, assisting David Clifford a point on 14 minutes. Picked up Patrick Kelly (and later Eoin Finnerty) and did the defensive side of his game well, but was still the driving presence when needed as his 72nd minute point proved.

David Moran

At half-time we felt that Moran had performed pretty well on Paul Conroy, looking fairly sharp and distributing reasonably well. It was a surprise to see him withdrawn at the break, but Jack O’Connor explained illness in the build up meant he didn’t have a full game in him.

Jack Barry

A bit like Tom O’Sullivan on Shane Walsh, Jack Barry having to pick up Cillian McDaid in that kind of inspired form is always going to be a tough ask. McDaid hit four, and won their duel, but the Na Gaeil man still had his moments and proved his worth.

Diarmuid O'Connor

In the first half when the Kingdom weren’t performing especially well, O’Connor was one of the guys to stand up. That says a lot about him. In the second half when playing more centrally he was equally effective, kicking a fine point on 38 minutes.

Seán O'Shea

Not a vintage performance by the Kenmare man, who was well marshalled by Galway’s main man-marker Liam Silke. Still converted his frees well and assisted two points. His early block down on a Silke shot was also a mood setter.

Stephen O’Brien

An absolutely marvellous performance by the Kenmare man who emptied the tank. Showed up best when Kerry were at their least impressive. Kicked a fine first half point, but it was his sensational block on Paul Conroy that stands out most of all.

Paudie Clifford

After a quiet first half, was utterly brilliant in the second. Got an a huge amount of ball, shaking the shackles of Jack Glynn, who would have been satisfied at half-time, to shoot two second half points from play. His work rate was simply through the roof.

David Clifford

This man was nigh on unmarkable at times – as is typically the case – shot three from play, won and converted two marks and converted another three frees. Gave Seán Kelly a bit of a run-around. That brilliant 67th minute free, meanwhile, was vital. Class as ever.

Paul Geaney

Seemed to be showing a bit better than in the Dublin match, had a couple of wides early doors before winning and converting his 17th minute mark. It was bit of a surprise to see him withdrawn at half-time. A big call by his manager, it paid off though.

Subs

It was all about the Spillanes. Adrian made a typically effective intervention off the bench all action and all energy, while Killian oozed class with two points from play (earned a converted free too) showing once again in an All Ireland final that he can be a serious impact player. Then Micheál Burns was excellent bringing real energy to the thing. Kerry captain Joe O’Connor likewise, while Paul Murphy was really good too bringing that calmness of demeanour and experience down the stretch. Jack Savage also featured for a short time as a blood substitution for Paudie Clifford.