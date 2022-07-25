Kerry

Kerry player assessments from the All Ireland final victory over Galway

When the need was greatest Kerry’s players showed the best of themselves in Sunday’s All Ireland Final

Bench press: Brothers Killian Spillane, left, and Adrian Spillane came on for the Kingdom at half-time and helped turn the tide against Galway Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Damian Stack

It was, quite simply, a day of days for the green and gold. A day when Kerry showed they knew how to win, had learned all the lessons of previous defeats and disappointments and put them into glorious effect.

Kerry were a little subdued in the first half – albeit more than hanging on in there – but in the second they really came to life. Individuals stood up to be counted.

