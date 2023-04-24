Kerry player assessments after their Joe McDonagh Cup victory over Kildare

With victory over Kildare on Saturday afternoon the Kingdom's chances of progression in the Joe McDonagh Cup increased immeasurably. Needless to say there were some very good individual Kerry displays required to get the win. Here are our assessments of how they fared…

John Brendan O’Halloran (Kilmoyley)

Kerry wouldn’t have won the game without O’Halloran we think it’s fair to say. He saved from Brian Byrne two minutes in and then on 61 minutes made a point-blank save from a flick by Cathal McCabe. A top-class display by the Kilmoyley man.

Evan Murphy (Causeway)

Probably the Causeway man’s best game of the season to date. Looked to be picking up James Burke early on and dealt with him well. He was combative, assertive and showed some really good reading of the game. Getting back to near his best.

Darragh Shanahan (Lixnaw)

Spent a short spell at the start on Cian Boran, before Eric Leen took up duties there, and again looked a solid performer in the green and gold. His first half point showed that he’s got quite a bit in his locker.

Eric Leen (St Brendans)

Leen has easily been the Kingdom’s most consistent defender this season and it was little surprise he ended up at times tracking the impressive young Cian Boran. Boran had a good first half, but Leen outlasted him. A vital figure for the green and gold.

Eoin Ross (Ballyduff)

Ross seemed to be tracking Paul Divilly for the most part, but it was probably going forward that he had his most telling contributions. Scored a point, assisted another and set Pádraig Boyle for his chance at goal in the second half. Missed a goal chance.

Jason Diggins (Causeway)

Another really good day at the office for Diggins, tracked Kildare danger man Gerry Keegan and kept him nicely quiet (just one point from play). His ability to break the tackle and drive the thing on proved vital time and again.

Michael Leane (Ballyheigue)

Not maybe the most flashy of performances from the Ballyheigue man, but more than solid and work-man like as he got on with the job in a more withdrawn role for the green and gold, made some vital tackles and interventions.

Fionán Mackessy (St Brendans)

Against Carlow we felt the sweeper / Mikey Boyle role didn’t quite suit Mackessy, well after Saturday we have to take that back. He was really bloody good, probably giving a man-of-the-match display. A real thorn in Kildare’s side.

Paudie O’Connor (Kilmoyley)

Take out one or two poor passes – one went astray allowing Cathal McCable his first half point – and O’Connor was again top notch for Kerry. His industry is quite remarkable. The guy is stuck in everything and has seeming unending energy.

Kyle O’Connor (Ballyduff)

Another really solid display by the young Ballyduff man, who seemed to be everywhere on Saturday afternoon in Hawkfield. Made some really good tackles on David Qualter and Brian Byrne. For his first season in the side is showing really well.

Pádraig Boyle (Ballyduff)

Boyle is crucial for the Kingdom, no question or doubt about that. As a focal point on the half-forward line he provides a real outlet at puck-out time... oh and he continues to shoot some fabulous scores, hit five on Saturday, four from play. Class act.

Shane Conway (Lixnaw)

Like Boyle, Conway kind of just makes the Kingdom tick. Every time he gets on the ball there’s a frisson of excitement in the stand. Scored, assisted, got back and tackled (giving away a few frees to be fair). Shows incredible appetite.

Brandon Barrett (Causeway)

Not maybe as good as he was a week before, but coming back from injury and a year out of the panel you’ve got to expect that. Still does so much good work, won some good frees and assisted Eoin Ross for his first half point. More to come though.

Gavin Dooley (Causeway)

For a man who was withdrawn at half-time, Dooley performed better than you might imagine. Won the free for Kerry’s first score and with a bit more luck might have got on a bit more ball. To be fair his marker, Niall Ó Muineacháin, is a really fine player.

Colin Walsh (Ballyheigue)

Not yet vintage Colin Walsh, but getting back in that direction after his recent injury lay-off. Scored a really nice point in the first half, assisted Pádraig Boyle for one in the second and kept his marker Cian Shanahan well in hand all through.

Subs

First off the bench for Kerry was Jordan Conway at half-time and it didn’t take him long to make an impact, scoring on 41 minutes. Finished up with 1-2 from play. Dan Goggin was another man to come off the bench and score, as was Niall Mulcahy as Kerry showed a bit of punch in that department. Mikey Boyle’s emergence from the bench was most encouraging after his injury and looked as good as ever, settling the thing down. Philip Lucid got very limited time at the end.