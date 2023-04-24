Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kerry player assessments after their Joe McDonagh Cup victory over Kildare

Fionán Mackessy and John Brendan O’Halloran were in competition for man-of-the-match in Hawkfield on Saturday afternoon

Kerry's Eoin Ross takes the ball on past Kildare's Paul Dolan during their Joe McDonagh Cup third round clash in Hawkfield, Newbridge on Saturday afternoon Photo by Seán Brilly Expand

Close

Kerry's Eoin Ross takes the ball on past Kildare's Paul Dolan during their Joe McDonagh Cup third round clash in Hawkfield, Newbridge on Saturday afternoon Photo by Seán Brilly

Kerry's Eoin Ross takes the ball on past Kildare's Paul Dolan during their Joe McDonagh Cup third round clash in Hawkfield, Newbridge on Saturday afternoon Photo by Seán Brilly

Kerry's Eoin Ross takes the ball on past Kildare's Paul Dolan during their Joe McDonagh Cup third round clash in Hawkfield, Newbridge on Saturday afternoon Photo by Seán Brilly

kerryman

Damian Stack

With victory over Kildare on Saturday afternoon the Kingdom's chances of progression in the Joe McDonagh Cup increased immeasurably. Needless to say there were some very good individual Kerry displays required to get the win. Here are our assessments of how they fared…

John Brendan O’Halloran (Kilmoyley)

Privacy