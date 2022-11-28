Kerry natives Colm Kirwan and John Stack perpetuated in names of Munster GAA Post-Primary Schools cups

Members of Colm Kirwan's family with Munster Council chairman Ger Ryan, on the left, and Munster Post-Primary Schools chairman Colm Hayes on the right

Members of John Stack's family with Munster Council chairman Ger Ryan, standing on the right, and Munster Post-Primary Schools chairman Colm Hayes on the left

Two Kerry men – Colm Kirwan and John Stack – have had their names attached to two of six new trophies launched by the Munster GAA Post Primary Schools governing body to be awarded for their secondary schools football and hurling championships.

Twenty of the 30 competitions organised by Munster GAA PPS were renamed in 2014 while the Dr Harty Cup, Corn Ui Mhuiri, Dean Ryan Cup and Frewen Cup have remained in place. The six new trophies, which were launched last Friday in Mallow GAA Complex, will be presented to the Munster GAA Post Primary Schools winners of U-19 E Hurling, U-16.5 E Hurling, U-15 E Hurling, U-19 E Football, U-16.5 E Football and U-15 E Football.

Munster Council chairman Ger Ryan, and Munster Post Primary Schools chairman Colm Hayes, were present at the launch along with friends and families of those whose names were being perpetuated on the new cups.

Corn Coilm Ó Ciardubháin, for U-16.5 Football, is named after Colm Kirwan, who was deputy principal of Castleisland Community College from 2003 to 2013. Colm was a committed GAA lover with a great passion for the promotion of Gaelic games in schools. He served as a coach and administrator in Leinster where he was secretary of Wicklow VEC and was involved in Avondale Community College and Wicklow Vocational Schools teams.

Colm made the move back to his native Castleisland in 2003 where he continued to serve on Munster and Kerry VEC committees, and was key advocate for schools GAA in Castleisland Community College, Kerry and Munster. He was a dedicated Castleisland Desmonds club member where he served a secretary up until his passing. Colm’s love for the GAA and especially schools sport will leave a long legacy in Castleisland, Kerry and Munster.

The U-15 Hurling trophy will be known as the Corn Seán Stac, named after Duagh native John Stack who enriched the lives of all those who came under his care in St Joseph's Secondary School Tulla in Clare. John’s dedication to his family, his role as a teacher of mathematics and religion, his charitable work for those less well-off and his promotion of school hurling were hallmarks of a remarkable life.

The other newly named cups are Corn Liam Ó Cinnéide (U-19 hurling), Corn Gearóid Ó Beinéid (U-16.5 hurling), Corn Míchéal Ó Fuireastail (U-19 football) and Corn Seán Ó hEathírn (U-15 football).