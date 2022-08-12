Kerry native Liam Kearns to take charge of the Offaly senior footballers

Austin Stacks clubman Liam Kearns has assumed the reins of the Offaly senior footballers.

The Tralee native has oodles of inter-county management experience, having previously managed Limerick (during their glory years of the early 2000s), and later both Laois and Tipperary.

He also worked with John Evans as a coach in Roscommon and has a very successful pedigree in both colleges and club football (working most recently with Roscommon outfit Clann na nGael).

Kearns takes over an Offaly on the up after their famous All Ireland Under 20 championship triumph of last year, and while the seniors were relegated from Division 2 this term, they were considered somewhat unlucky to do so.

Offaly also reached the semi-finals of the inaugural Tailteann Cup, losing out to eventual champions Westmeath in Croke Park.

The former Limerick boss succeeds Mayo man John Maughan in the role. Maughan had been assisted by former Kerry star Tomás Ó Sé, who had been considered the early front-runner for the position.

Ó Sé, though, was quickly out of the reckoning, despite seemingly having the imprimatur of Offaly chairperson Michael Duignan, with a change in his professional circumstances understood to be the reason why.

Kearns emerged this week as the new favourite for the position with a special sub-committee led by Duignan, County Board secretary Colm Cunnins, treasurer Dervill Dolan, Stephen Darby and Paul Rouse proposing him for the role.

The Limerick-based retired former Garda has been appointed on a three-year term it’s understood.