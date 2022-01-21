Kerry name strong side for McGrath Cup final with David Clifford held in reserve

Munster Council announce an additional 3,000 tickets available for Saturday’s game
Even with David Clifford starting on the bench, Kerry boss Jack O’Connor has been able to name a very strong side to face Cork in Saturday afternoon’s McGrath Cup Final against old rivals Cork in Fitzgerald Stadium (throw in 2pm).
The Kerry boss has also named a number of Austin Stacks players to the bench for their first potential chance of inter-county action in 2022 after their Munster club final defeat to Cork’s St Finbarrs last weekend freed them up.
Greg Horan, Jack O’Shea and Dylan Casey have all been named. Joseph O’Connor would surely have made the squad too, but for an injury he picked up last weekend.
There is no sign either of Dara Moynihan or Mike Breen, both men were ruled out of MTU Kerry’s Sigerson Cup victory over MTU Cork in Tralee last Tuesday evening.
Nevertheless the starting fifteen is very strong looking with every player bar one, Spa’s Dan O’Donoghue, having senior inter-county championship experience.
Kenmare’s Seán O’Shea captains the side from midfield alongside Adrian Spillane.
Shane Murphy, Dr Crokes
Dan O’Donoghue, Spa, Killarney
Jason Foley, Ballydonoghue
Tom O’Sullivan, Dingle
Paul Murphy, Rathmore
Tadhg Morley, Templenoe
Gavin White, Dr Crokes
Seán O’Shea, Kenmare Shamrocks
Adrian Spillane, Templenoe
Micheál Burns, Dr Crokes
Paudie Clifford, Fossa
Stephen O’Brien, Kenmare Shamrocks
Tony Brosnan, Dr Crokes
Paul Geaney, Dingle
Killian Spillane, Templenoe
Subs
Shane Ryanm Rathmore
David Clifford, Fossa
Gavin Crowley, Templenoe
Brian Ó Beaglaoich, An Ghaeltacht
Graham O’Sullivan, Piarsaigh na Dromoda
Dara Roche, Glenflesk
Jack Savage, Kerins O’Rahillys
Greg Horan, Austin Stacks
Paul O’Shea, Kilcummin
Jack O’Shea, Austin Stacks
Cian Gammell, Killarney Legion
Éanna Ó Conchúir, An Ghaeltacht
Adam Donoghue, Castleisland Desmonds
Dylan Casey, Austin Stacks
The Cork team will see Listowel native Joe Grimes, who plays his club football with Clonakilty, lining out at midfield:
Míchéal Martin, Nemo Rangers
Sean Powter, Douglas
Kieran Histon, Nemo Rangers
Tadhg Corkery, Cill na Martra
Rory Maguire, Castlehaven
John Cooper, Eire Óg
Matthew Taylor, Mallow
Cian Kiely, Ballincollig
Joe Grimes, Clonakilty
Kevin O’Donovan, Nemo Rangers
Blake Murphy, St. Vincent’s
Colm O’Callaghan, Eire Óg
Mark Cronin, Nemo Rangers
Brian Hurley, Castlehaven
Chris Óg Jones, Iveleary
Subs
Christopher Kelly, Eire Óg
Paudie Allen, Newmarket
Kevin Flahive, Douglas
Paul Ring, Aghabullogue
Shane Merrit, Mallow
Daniel O’Connell, Kanturk
David Buckley, Newcestown
Luke Connolly, Nemo Rangers
Damien Gore, Kilmacabea
Daniel Dineen, Cill na Martra
Kevin Crowley, Millstreet
The Munster Council, meanwhile, have announced the sale of an additional 3,000 tickets for the game in Ftizgerald Stadium on Saturday due to the lifting of restrictions by the Government.
The tickets go on sale on Friday evening (January 21) at 21:00. Further details on the Munster GAA website.