Kerry name strong side for McGrath Cup final with David Clifford held in reserve

Seán O'Shea, seen in action here against Tipperary earlier this month, will captain the Kerry side for Saturday's McGrath Cup Final Photo by Brendan Moran / Sportsfile

Even with David Clifford starting on the bench, Kerry boss Jack O’Connor has been able to name a very strong side to face Cork in Saturday afternoon’s McGrath Cup Final against old rivals Cork in Fitzgerald Stadium (throw in 2pm).

The Kerry boss has also named a number of Austin Stacks players to the bench for their first potential chance of inter-county action in 2022 after their Munster club final defeat to Cork’s St Finbarrs last weekend freed them up.

Greg Horan, Jack O’Shea and Dylan Casey have all been named. Joseph O’Connor would surely have made the squad too, but for an injury he picked up last weekend.

There is no sign either of Dara Moynihan or Mike Breen, both men were ruled out of MTU Kerry’s Sigerson Cup victory over MTU Cork in Tralee last Tuesday evening.

Nevertheless the starting fifteen is very strong looking with every player bar one, Spa’s Dan O’Donoghue, having senior inter-county championship experience.

Kenmare’s Seán O’Shea captains the side from midfield alongside Adrian Spillane.

Shane Murphy, Dr Crokes

Dan O’Donoghue, Spa, Killarney

Jason Foley, Ballydonoghue

Tom O’Sullivan, Dingle

Paul Murphy, Rathmore

Tadhg Morley, Templenoe

Gavin White, Dr Crokes

Seán O’Shea, Kenmare Shamrocks

Adrian Spillane, Templenoe

Micheál Burns, Dr Crokes

Paudie Clifford, Fossa

Stephen O’Brien, Kenmare Shamrocks

Tony Brosnan, Dr Crokes

Paul Geaney, Dingle

Killian Spillane, Templenoe

Subs

Shane Ryanm Rathmore

David Clifford, Fossa

Gavin Crowley, Templenoe

Brian Ó Beaglaoich, An Ghaeltacht

Graham O’Sullivan, Piarsaigh na Dromoda

Dara Roche, Glenflesk

Jack Savage, Kerins O’Rahillys

Greg Horan, Austin Stacks

Paul O’Shea, Kilcummin

Jack O’Shea, Austin Stacks

Cian Gammell, Killarney Legion

Éanna Ó Conchúir, An Ghaeltacht

Adam Donoghue, Castleisland Desmonds

Dylan Casey, Austin Stacks

The Cork team will see Listowel native Joe Grimes, who plays his club football with Clonakilty, lining out at midfield:

Míchéal Martin, Nemo Rangers

Sean Powter, Douglas

Kieran Histon, Nemo Rangers

Tadhg Corkery, Cill na Martra

Rory Maguire, Castlehaven

John Cooper, Eire Óg

Matthew Taylor, Mallow

Cian Kiely, Ballincollig

Joe Grimes, Clonakilty

Kevin O’Donovan, Nemo Rangers

Blake Murphy, St. Vincent’s

Colm O’Callaghan, Eire Óg

Mark Cronin, Nemo Rangers

Brian Hurley, Castlehaven

Chris Óg Jones, Iveleary

Subs

Christopher Kelly, Eire Óg

Paudie Allen, Newmarket

Kevin Flahive, Douglas

Paul Ring, Aghabullogue

Shane Merrit, Mallow

Daniel O’Connell, Kanturk

David Buckley, Newcestown

Luke Connolly, Nemo Rangers

Damien Gore, Kilmacabea

Daniel Dineen, Cill na Martra

Kevin Crowley, Millstreet

The Munster Council, meanwhile, have announced the sale of an additional 3,000 tickets for the game in Ftizgerald Stadium on Saturday due to the lifting of restrictions by the Government.

The tickets go on sale on Friday evening (January 21) at 21:00. Further details on the Munster GAA website.