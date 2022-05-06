Kerry name O’Brien and Brosnan in starting team to face Cork in Munster semi-final

Kerry and Cork will be the last two counties to enter the Football Championship when they play each other in Pairc Ui Rinn on Saturday evening

Kerry have named Stephen O’Brien and Tony Brosnan among the forwards for tomorrow’s Munster SFC semi-final meeting with Cork, with Paul Geaney, David Moran and Stefan Okunbor among the substitutes.

Geaney is somewhat of a surprise exclusion from the starting 15, while there is no place on the match day squad for Dara Moynihan. The Spa man hadn’t been name-checked by manager Jack O’Connor at the start of the week as a player carrying an injury.

Shane Ryan has won the contest to wear the no.1 jersey and will mind the goals with Shane Murphy to act as deputy.

Graham O’Sullivan retains his place in the defence in what has become a familiar looking rearguard sextext.

Na Gaeil club mates Diarmuid O’Connor and Jack O’Connor will, again, be the preferred midfield partnership.

Sean O’Shea returns to the starting team – at centre forward – having missed the last three regulation games of the League, as well as the League final win over Mayo, with a toe injury. The Kenmare Shamrocks man will captain the side.

Kerry team to play Cork:

1 Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2 Graham O’Sullivan (Piarsaigh na Dromoda), 3 Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4 Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5 Brian Ó Beaglaíoch (An Ghaeltacht), 6 Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), 7 Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8 Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil), 9 Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

10 Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare), 11 Sean O’Shea (Kenmare), 12 Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

13 Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes), 14 David Clifford (Fossa), 15 Paudie Clifford (Fossa)

Substitutes

Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)

Paul Murphy (Rathmore)

Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)

David Moran (Kerins O’Rahillys)

Joseph O’Connor (Austin Stacks)

Paul Geaney (Dingle)

Killian Spillane (Templenoe)

Jack Savage (Kerins O Rahillys)

Micheal Burns (Dr Crokes)

Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)

Stefan Okunbor (Na Gaeil)