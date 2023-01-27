Kerry name impressively experienced side to face Donegal despite host of absent stars

Kerry boss Jack O’Connor has named an impressively strong side to face Donegal in the opening round of this year’s Allianz National Football League, which gets underway this weekend, despite the fact he is down ten starters from last year’s All Ireland Senior Football Final with Galway.

No bolter without inter-county experience was named in the starting fifteen for the game this Sunday afternoon in Ballybofey, with perhaps Darragh Roche at full-forward one of the least experienced players in the side, along with Barry ‘Dan’ O’Sullivan of Dingle at centre-field. Then again both men have donned the green and gold at senior level before.

The inclusion of Paul Murphy on the half-back line might be considered something of a surprise considering his involvement with Rathmore in the All Ireland Intermediate Club Championship Final just two weekends past, but as the Kerry manager indicated in his pre-league press conference in Tralee on Monday, the All-Star winning footballer had a break from football in December when he went on honeymoon.

Murphy at number 7 completes an impressive looking rearguard with Dr Crokes’ Shane Murphy between the sticks and the starting full-back line from the All Ireland final of Graham O’Sullivan, Jason Foley and Tom O’Sullivan all featuring.

Tadhg Morley captains the side from his anchor role at centre-back with Mike Breen – making a welcome return to league action following his injury lay-off – and the aforementioned Murphy alongside him.

Jack Barry joins Barry ‘Dan’ O’Sullivan at midfield – a promising combination in a sector of the field that’s sure to be closely scrutinised following David Moran’s retirement from the inter-county game earlier in the week.

In the forward division, even without the Clifford brothers, O’Connor has been able to name an impressive bunch of footballers with Micheál Burns and Dara Moynihan lining out at half-forward alongside Adrian Spillane (who might be expected to play a more withdrawn role). The full-forward line sees Roche flanked by Tony Brosnan of Dr Crokes and Killian Spillane of Templenoe.

The Kerry bench, meanwhile, sees a reasonably seasoned bunch of footballers on view, with a few notable exceptions. Na Gaeil’s Devon Burns is the back-up goalkeeper, while Ruairí Murphy of Listry and Dylan Geaney of Dingle make first appearances in a league match-day 26.

Kerry v (Donegal): Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes); Graham O'Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), Tom O'Sullivan (Dingle); Mike Breen (Beaufort), Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), Paul Murphy (Rathmore); Jack Barry (Na Gaeil), Barry O'Sullivan (Dingle); Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes), Dara Moynihan (Spa), Adrian Spillane (Templenoe); Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes), Darragh Roche (Glenflesk), Killian Spillane (Templenoe) Subs: Devon Burns (Na Gaeil), Dónal O'Sullivan (Kilgarvan), Jack O’Shea (Austin Stacks), Greg Horan (Austin Stacks), Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks), Stefan Okunbor (Na Gaeil), Dan O’Donoghue (Spa), Barry Mahony (St Senan's), Ruairí Murphy (Listry), Dylan Geaney (Dingle), Pa Warren (Gneeveguilla)