Kerry must settle for semi-final berth as Down snatch late if deserved victory in Ballycran

It was a late of last gasp heart-ache for the Kerry hurlers in Ballycran on Saturday afternoon as the hosts just pipped the Kingdom to a place in the league final. Pictured in actor is Eric Leen of Kerry and Down's Pearse Óg McCrickard Photo by Dáire Brennan/Sportsfile

NATIONAL HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 2A

Down 1-19

Kerry 0-20

Having come within mere moments of a place in the league final, the Kingdom will instead have to settle for a semi-final berth as their bid to pip Down fell just short on Saturday afternoon.

Stephen Molumphy’s men seemed to have done just about enough as a Maurice O’Connor point just on the stroke of seventy minutes levelled the game up – a draw would have seen Kerry into the decider.

Four minutes into time added on it was still status quo, alas a pointed free – the awarding of which which infuriated Molumphy and the Kerry side line – stroked over beautifully by Oisín McManus decided the issue.

If the manner of the defeat in the end will have annoyed the Kerry manager no end, in an overall sense you’d have to say that the Mourne men deserved to win the contest.

That said Kerry showed serious character to hang on in there for as long as they did in the second half, after Down started the second half with a penalty goal for a foul on Eoghan Sands by Conor O’Keeffe.

At a stroke, Conor Woods’ penalty – brilliantly taken – halved Kerry’s half-time lead. Just three minutes into the half, it felt very much like the Kingdom would be fighting an uphill battle.

Especially seeing as a six-point lead at the break felt very much like a touch-and-go proposition for the visitors to Ballycran to begin with. Kerry didn’t really take as much advantage of a very stiff looking breeze as they probably would have hoped to.

Indeed, up until time added on in the first half, Down and their manager Ronan Sheehan would have been the more satisfied party as events played out in McKenna Park in Ballycran.

The hosts went pretty much blow-for-blow with their guests throughout the first half and, while Kerry held a consistent lead pretty much all the way, Down were able to live with what Kerry were throwing at them.

Early points from Shane Conway and Michael Leane were soon cancelled out with a pair of points by Paul Sheehan – unerring from the placed ball in the first half – and corner-back Tom Murray.

A second Sheehan free had the Mourne men in front before Kerry started to hit their groove with the breeze at their backs. Points form Pádraig Boyle, Fionán Mackessy and Shane Conway (another free) restored Kerry’s two-point advantage coming up on the twelve minute mark, 0-5 to 0-3.

Another Sheehan free briefly closed it back up to a single point game, but starting with a Shane Nolan point on the quarter hour the Kingdom hit something of a purple patch shooting four unanswered to open out a five point lead by twenty minutes, 0-9 to 0-4.

Down, though, weren’t for shaking off too easily and twice reduced the margin to three, despite the best efforts of Boyle. With the clock ticking into time added on a three-point advantage at the break hardly seemed sufficient for a Kerry side which had pucked nine first half wides – 0-11 to 0-8.

The Kingdom, of course, weren’t finished. Not by a long shot. Not with Pádraig Boyle doing as he does and shooting over with nonchalance from distance to spark something in the Kingdom.

Captain Paudie O’Connor followed his lead with another point a minute later, before the Ballyduff man finished the half with another classy score (assist Colin Walsh) to give Kerry a six point advantage that, just a few minutes before, hardly seemed possible – 0-14 to 0-8 at the break.

With Woods’ penalty – coupled with being down to fourteen men for ten minutes following a black card for Conor O’Keeffe – Kerry needed to dig very deep, and they did just that.

Still Down always felt like they were just about in the ascendant and, if it weren’t for a storming second half by Colum Harty, probably would have wrapped this one up a bit sooner.

The Causeway man shot three second half points and assisted another, with each other those scores coming at a crucial moment, such as when he stretched Kerry’s lead back out to three on 43 minutes shortly after Marc Fisher made it a two point game moments before – 0-15 to 1-9.

Much like Kerry in the first half Down struggled a touch to shoot freely with the breeze behind them, hitting eight second half wides, which kept Kerry in contention.

Still it was little surprise when Down finally levelled the game up on 55 minutes following a Paul Sheehan free and that they took the lead for the first time since early in the first half four minutes later thanks to a long-distance Woods special – 1-14 to 0-16.

Instead of pulling away, though, Down now found Kerry hard to shake off.

Swapped points – Conway and Harty on the mark for Kerry, Matt Conlon and Oisín McManus for Down – left Kerry well within striking distance, but when Woods shot another it felt like time was running out for Kerry.

Instead Harty secured another point and, after a Gavin Dooley effort for a goal was blocked, Maurice O’Connor came up trumps having taking a beautiful assist by Niall Mulcahy. Then came McManus’ late free, shortly followed by another and then the final shrill blast of Chris Mooney’s whistle.

A semi-final it is then, the question now is against whom and where. If results transpire to leave Kerry in second in the standings at the end they’ll be at home for the game.

If, however, Westmeath down Kildare in Newbridge on Sunday afternoon, another road trip awaits the Kingdom, this time to Mullingar. Either way this Kerry side aren’t going to back down from a challenge.

This game proved as much.

DOWN: Stephen Keith, Michael Hughes, John McManus, Tom Murray (0-1), Matt Conlon (0-1), Conor Woods (1-2, 1 pen, 2f), Caolan Taggart, Pearse Óg McCrickard (0-1), Liam Savage, Ryan McCusker, Paul Sheehan (0-7f), Chris Egan, Dáithí Sands (0-1), Marc Fisher (0-2), Eoghan Sands Subs: Oisín McManus (0-3, 2f) for C Egan, 23, Jordan Doran (0-1) for R McCusker, 48, Conor Cassidy for T Murray, 54, Barry Trainor for P Sheehan, 57, Blood: Barry Trainor for E Sands, 51-53

KERRY: Martin Stackpoole, Conor O’Keeffe, Eric Leen, Fionán Mackessy (0-1), Flor McCarthy, Michael Leane (0-2), Colin Walsh, Daniel Collins, Mikey Boyle, Shane Nolan (0-1), Shane Conway (0-7, 6f), Colum Harty (0-3), Paudie O’Connor (0-1), Pádraig Ahern, Pádraig Boyle (0-4) Subs: Eoin Ross for F McCarthy (inj), 29, Niall Mulcahy for P Ahern, 42, Maurice O’Connor (0-1) for S Nolan, 48, Gavin Dooley for D Collins, 59 Black Card: Conor O’Keeffe, 37-47

REFEREE: Chris Mooney (Dublin)