Kerry minors make two changes for Munster final with Cork

Kerry minor boss James Costello has made two changes for the Munster minor final with Cork on Wednesday evening Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Kerry minor football manager James Costello has made two changes from the side which played the Munster minor championship semi-final earlier this month, for tomorrow evening’s Munster final against Cork.

Annascaul’s Tomás Ashe comes into the side in place of Ruraí Burke who went off injured during the Kingdom’s semi-final victory over the Rebels in Austin Stack Park. Burke doesn't make the match-day 24. Kenmare’s Darren Allman, meanwhile, replaces Lios Póil’s James Fitzgerald in the corner-forward position.

Costello has made a number of other positional changes to his starting fifteen for this week’s game. Keel’s Liam Evans moves to full-back, while Kerins O’Rahillys Jake Foley moves to the corner.

St Michaels/Foilmore’s Jack Clifford moves to the half-forward line with Donagh O’Sullivan of Dromid Pearses named in his stead in the full-forward berth. Clifford didn't play in the full-forward line last time out, instead operating closer to the middle. On the replacements bench Ballyduff's Evan Boyle returns to the fold following a recent injury.

The game with the Rebels gets underway at 7.30pm on Wednesday evening in Páirc Uí Rinn and is due to be broadcast by TG4.

Kerry minors (v Cork)

1. Shay O’ Meara (Dr Crokes)

2. Maidhcí Lynch (Dr Crokes)

3. Liam Evans (Keel)

4. Jake Foley (Kerins O’Rahillys)

5. Eddie Healy (Listowel Emmets)

6. Darragh O’Connor (Kenmare Shamrocks)

7. Fionn Murphy (Rathmore)

8. Jack O Sullivan (Brosna)

9. Tomás Ashe (Annascaul)

10. Niall Collins (Ballymacelligott)

11. Cormac Dillon (Duagh)

12. Jack Clifford (St Michaels/Foilmore)

13. Paddy Lane (Austin Stacks)

14. Donagh O’Sulllivan (Dromid Pearses)

15. Darren Allman (Kenmare Shamrocks)

Subs

16. Michael Tansley (Austin Stacks)

17. Pádraig Moynihan (Rathmore)

18. Ian O Sullivan (St Michaels / Foilmore)

19. Evan Boyle (Ballyduff)

20. Darragh O’Connor (Beaufort)

21. John Burke (Laune Rangers)

22. Joshua Coffey (Beaufort)

23. James Fitzgerald (Lios Póil)

24. Liam O’Neill (Cromane)