Kerry minors make four changes to team for All-Ireland quarter-final against Tyrone

Kerry defender Darragh O'Connor is suspended for the All-Ireland quarter-final against Tyrone after receiving a red card in the Munster Final loss to Cork

Kerry have made four changes from the team that lost the Munster Minor Football Final to Cork for Saturday’s All-Ireland quarter-final against Tyrone.

Manager James Costello has included defenders Ruairí Burke and Colm Browne, while Evan Boyle comes in at midfield and Odhran Ferris starts in the full forward line.

The four players to miss out are Jake Foley, Darragh O'Connor, Tomás Ashe and Darren Allman. O’Connor was sent off in the Munster Final loss to Cork on a straight red card and so is not available for Saturday’s knock-out game against Tyrone.

Foley also doesn’t make the match day 24 as he hasn’t recovered from an ankle injury. Ashe and Allman are named among the substitutes.

Kerry play Tyrone in the All-Ireland quarter-final on Saturday at 4pm in MW Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise. The game will be followed by the clash of Cork and Derry at 6pm. Both games will be broadcast on TG4. Extra-time will be played in both games if necessary.

KERRY team to play Tyrone

Shay O’Meara (Dr Crokes)

Maidhcí Lynch (Dr Crokes)

Liam Evans (Keel)

Ruairí Burke (Desmonds)

Eddie Healy (Listowel Emmets)

Colm Browne (Austin Stacks)

Fionn Murphy (Rathmore)

Jack O’Sullivan (Brosna)

Evan Boyle (Ballyduff)

Niall Collins (Ballymacelligott)

Cormac Dillon (Duagh)

Jack Clifford (St Michael’s-Foilmore)

Paddy Lane (Austin Stacks)

Donagh O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)

Odhran Ferris (Ardfert)

Substitutes

Michael Tansley (Austin Stacks)

Padraig Moynihan (Rathmore)

Ian O’Sullivan (St Michaels-Foilmore)

Tomás Ashe (Annascaul)

Darragh O’Connor (Beaufort)

Darren Allman (Kenmare Shamrocks)

John Burke (Laune Rangers)

Joshua Coffey (Beaufort)

James Fitzgerald (Lispole)