Kerry minors crash out of All-Ireland race after two-point loss to Mayo

Diarmuid Duffy of Mayo in action against Cormac Dillon of Kerry during the All-Ireland Minor Football Championship semi-final at O'Connor Park in Tullamore. Photo by Sportsfile

ALL-IRELAND MINOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL

Kerry 0-9

Mayo 1-8

Kerry’s dreams of making up for their Munster final disappointment by reaching an All-Ireland final were dashed in Tullamore this afternoon as they crashed out of the All-Ireland Championship at the hands of Mayo, thanks to a series of excellent saves from the Mayo goalkeeper, and a first-half black card for Kerry centre-forward Donagh O’Sullivan that completely shifted the momentum of this tie.

Mayo had been hugely impressive at the same venue in the quarter-finals, racking up 3-18 in a shootout against Kildare, but that form was nowhere to be seen this afternoon as star forward Niall Hurley was locked down by Maidhcí Lynch, while no other Mayo forward scored more than once from play.

The Connacht champions’ stars were all at the other end of the field, where John MacMonagle and Lorcan Silke were particularly impressive, though the man of the match accolade must surely go to Dolan, who tipped one shot from Kerry captain Cormac Dillon over the bar in the first half, then stepped up to the mark with two crucial saves to deny Paddy Lane and Colm Browne in the second half hour.

Kerry monopolised possession in the early stages but struggled to make it count on the scoreboard, and their 0-3 to 0-1 lead could have been much more were it not for a series of poor wides.

They were rocked on their feet further when a free-kicked looked to be going wide, but was fielded by Ronan Clarke and the full forward duly drove past his marker and slipped the ball underneath Shay O’Meara from a tight angle.

The response from the Kingdom was exemplary, as Odhrán Ferris levelled the game with a majestic point from the right wing, Cormac Dillon put them in front with a point that could have been a goal but for an excellent David Dolan save, then the dancing feet of Paddy Lane made it 0-6 to 1-1.

Just when it looked as if Kerry had steadied the ship, a seemingly innocuous Mayo possession in their own half-back line led to Donagh O’Sullivan getting a black card for a body check, and the absence of the Dromid Pearses man robbed Kerry of one of their most industrious middle third players.

It proved to be a massive swing moment as Mayo duly made hay, scoring four in a row before half time, including excellent points from James Maheady and Jack Keane, adding a fifth through a Ronan Clarke free before O’Sullivan returned to the field early in the second half.

The game’s second decisive moment was next, a remarkable save from David Dolan. Paddy Lane’s trickery was again on show as he spun out from two tackles to put himself clean through on goal, and it looked as if the Austin Stacks player had picked out the top corner with his shot. Dolan’s positioning was perfect however and he deflected the ball onto the post and gathered it at the second attempt, drawing a huge roar from the Mayo supporters in the stand.

Substitute Darragh O’Connor fired over the next point from close range, but there was a spring in Mayo’s step now, as players like Luke Feeney, Diarmuid Duffy and Dara Hurley grew increasingly influential in the middle third. However while Keaveney and Clarke added points, they also registered some very poor wides, allowing Kerry to stay in the game.

Donagh O’Sullivan cut the gap to three and Lane added another from a late free, but anything less than a green flag was unlikely to be enough at this stage of the contest, and while Colm Browne had a chance from a narrow angle to be his county’s hero, he too found David Dolan too hard to beat, and one more excellent stop from the Mayo custodian saw his team over the winning line.

KERRY: Shay O'Meara; Maidhcí Lynch, Colm Browne, Liam Evans; Fionn Murphy, Darragh O'Connor 0-1 (Kenmare), Jack O'Sullivan; Evan Doyle, Eddie Healy; Odhrán Ferris 0-1, Donagh O'Sullivan 0-2, Niall Collins; Paddy Lane 0-2 (1f), Jack Clifford, Cormac Dillon 0-2 (1f). Subs: Darragh O’Connor 0-1 (Beaufort) for Collins (37), Ian O’Sullivan for Boyle (47), John Burke for Ferris (54), Rúairí Burke for D O’Connor (Kenmare, 56), Tomás Ashe for Clifford (60).

MAYO: David Dolan; Lorcan Silke, John MacMonagle, Rio Mortimer; Liam Maloney, Colm McHale, Paul Gilmore; Jack Keane 0-1, Luke Feeney; James Maheady 0-1, Dara Hurley 0-1, Diarmuid Duffy; Cathal Keaveney 0-2 (1f), Ronan Clarke 1-3 (0-3f), Niall Hurley. Subs: Oliver Armstrong for Keane (46), Zac Collins for Maheady (46), Seán O’Dowd for Gilmore (54), Oisín Cronin for D Hurley (54), Adam Boukioud for McHale (60+2).

Referee: Séamus Mulhare (Laois)