Kerry minors beaten by Tipperary in opening round of Munster football championship

The Kerry minor team lost to Tipperary in their first game of the Munster Minor Football Championship, which was played as a curtain raiser to the Kerry v Tyrone National League game in Fitzgerald Stadium on Sunday

LGFA MUNSTER MINOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND 1

Tipperary 1-8

Kerry 0-9

Tipperary claimed the spoils in this low scoring fixture played in Fitzgerald Stadium in a game that was the curtain raiser to the Allianz League fixture between the Kerry senior men and Tyrone in front of a good crowd for a game played in ideal conditions. A point from Tipperary was the first score of the game before Kerry opened their account in the eight minute from Melanie Higgins to draw level.

Tipperary had two points from play to open up a two-point lead before Kerry scored two in quick succession to see the sides go in at the first half water break all square at three points apiece. Tipperary struck for a goal from Clare English shortly after the water break to open up a three-point lead.

Kerry responded with a point from play from Amy Harrington to reduce the deficit to two and could have taken the lead only for the penalty to hit the post and go wide. An opportunity that would turn out to prove costly in the overall result of the game. Both sides exchanged points in the remainder of the quarter to see Tipperary lead at the interval Tipperary 1-4 Kerry 0-5.

The second half was played in much the same tempo as the first half with both sides evenly matched throughout the field. Both sides defended well as a unit. Kerry will rue their misplacing of passing at vital stages. Kerry’s preparations were not helped heading into this game with three players involved in Mercy Mounthawk All-Ireland success on the Saturday in Galway. Kerry registered the first score in the second half to make it a one-point game. Tipperary were that bit more clinical upfront to score two in a row to extend the lead back out to three.

The home side brought it back to a two-point game just before the water break. The final quarter saw the sides exchange two scores apiece as Kerry threw everything at the Tipperary defence only to come up short and lose on a score line Tipperary 1-8 Kerry 0-9. Kerry have a bye in round 2 with Cork playing Tipperary.

Round 3 will see Kerry away to Cork in round 3 on April 24 at a time and venue to be confirmed.

KERRY: K Hannan, K McGrath, S Fitzpatrick, J Gill, G Reidy (0-1), R Rahilly, C NicEoin, A Harringtion (0-1), E O’Connell (0-1), F Ni Chathasaigh, S Taylor (0-2), C Murray, S Lynch, A Hannafin, M Higgins (0-2). Subs: R Smith for J Gill, S Dennehy (0-2) for A Hannafin, C Hue for S Taylor, O Evans for F Ni Chathasaigh, N Quinn for S Lynch.

TIPPERARY: C Casey, C Grace, A Flynn, K Ryan, K Downey, G Moloney, N Martin, S Ryan, N Towey 0-3 (1f), J Johnston, S Finnane, N Costigan, C English (1-1), H Cleere (0-1), C Byrnes (0-2). Subs: N Dunne (0-1) for H Cleere, H Brennan for J Johnston, N Donovan for C Byrnes.