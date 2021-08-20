Kerry minor girls can’t halt free-scoring Rebels in Tralee

Kerry Oba (Kerry) in action against Cork in the Munster Minor "A" Championship at Austin Stack Park, Tralee on Wednesday of last week Photo by Joe Hanley

Munster Minor Football Championship Round 2

Kerry 2-9

Cork 3-12

Cork lowered Kerry’s colours at Austin Stack Park last Wednesday when their superior scoring power and ability to seize on chances when they presented themselves made all the difference against a kingdom outfit that fought to the bitter end but ultimately didn’t have the scoring power to damage their opponents.

The fact that Kerry only managed to score 2-1 from play and the rest of their scores came from placed balls tells its own story whilst all of Cork’s 3-12 came in open country. This was ultimately the difference in the finish as the teak tough rebel defence kept a firm grip on their opponents despite a shaky start to the game for the eventual victors.

Kerry, playing with a slight cross field breeze to their advantage into the Horan’s end of the ground, started the game in blistering fashion and struck for 2-2 in the opening eight minutes as the shell shocked visitors struggled to cope with the kingdom’s pace and power.

The first goal came after four minutes when Rachel Dwyer found the livewire Melanie Higgins with a good pass and the Abbeydorney girl sliced through the Cork cover and made no mistake to fire home from close range.

Dwyer slotted a couple of frees shortly afterwards, and then in the eight minute Irish Under 18 basketball international Paris McCarthy, just home from representing her country in the Czech Republic, struck for goal number two for the Kingdom.

Cork were rocked and needed a response and to their credit they dusted themselves down and proceeded to dominate the remainder of the first half. Their wing-forward Abigail Ring started to cause the Kerry defence some serious problems, and she got the ball rolling with a point straight after McCarthy’s goal, with Laura Buttimer and Grace Murphy also getting their names on the scoresheet, although Kerry still led by 2-2 to 0-3 by the time the water break came around.

Rachel Dwyer added a free for Kerry in the 17th minute to push her side six ahead once more but from here on the wheels on the cart started to stiffen up for Kerry. The warning signs came when the dangerous Murphy burst through only to see her effort well stopped by Chloe Fitzpatrick in the Kerry goal, but a minute later Ring struck for a good goal after a swift passing move opened up the opportunity for her.

It was all Cork now, and Fitzpatrick made her second good save of the game from Evie Twomey, but the Rebels were on the ascendancy and popped over the next couple of scores to level the contest, before Dwyer put Kerry to the good once more from a very welcome free kick.

Cork attacked once more, and In the 27th minute Ring scored her second goal of the game before Orlaith Roche got Cork’s third goal on the stroke of half-time and, although Dwyer slotted another free, a shell-shocked Kingdom trailed by 3-6 to 2-5 at the break.

Cork had a couple of early second half goal chances, but Fitzpatrick was equal to the task, and after a pretty scrappy opening fifteen minutes they added a couple of more points from the excellent Orlaith Roche to push them 3-8 to 2-5 ahead.

Kerry struck a couple of bad wides after the water break that they could have done with going over, before Kerry’s Brenna O’Neill and Dwyer (free), and Ring and Roche for Cork traded scores. Dwyer added another free but was then harshly sin binned, and with numerical superiority the rebels really pushed their advantage home.

Cork substitute Emma Hurley pressed for a starting place with two quick-fire points, but the last act of the game fell to Kerry substitute Amy O’Sullivan who pointed a free after Ellie O’Connell was fouled.

Despite the defeat all is not lost for Kerry and a victory over Tipperary on Wednesday 18th August will see Kerry get a quick chance to exact revenge over Cork in the Munster Final which is fixed for August 29.

Best for Kerry were Kerri Ann Hanrahan, Paris McCarthy, Rachel Dwyer, Amy Harrington and Melanie Higgins, whilst Cork had top performances from Abigail Ring, Orlaith Roche, Evie Twomey and Dara Kiniry.

Kerry: Chloe Fitzpatrick (Austin Stacks); Kelli McGrath (Listowel Emmetts), Shonagh Fitzpatrick (Southern Gaels), Ada Relihan (Abbeydorney); Eimear O’Sullivan (Austin Stacks), Kerri Ann Hanrahan (Killarney Legion), Mairin Duffy (Cromane); Amy Harrington (ISG), Ellie O’ Connell (Southern Gaels); Katie Brosnan (Firies), Paris McCarthy (Castleisland Desmonds) (1-0) , Aoife Crowley (ISG), Saoirse Dorrian (Beaufort), Rachel Dwyer (Southern Gaels ((0-7f), Melanie Higgins (Abbeydorney) (1-0). Subs: Katelyn Stack (Finuge/St Senans) for A Relihan, Clodagh Murray (Austin Stacks) for Kelli McGrath, Amy O’Sullivan (Abbeydorney) for E O’Sullivan, Kerry Oba (Austin Stacks) for S Dorrian, Aideen Cronin (Finuge/St Senans) for M Duffy, Maggie Buckley (Rathmore) for A Harrington, Brenna O’Neill (0-1) for K Brosnan, Jane Lawlor (Scartaglen) for P McCarthy, Leah Boyle (Scartaglen) for A Crowley, Sarah Lynch (Listowel Emmets) for M Higgins.

Cork: Dearbhla Creed; Siobhan Callanan, Dara Kiniry, Sally McAllister; Anna Ryan, Sadbh McGoldroick, Aimee Corcoran; Kate Redmond, Evie Twomey (0-2); Rachel Leahy, Grace Murphy (0-2), Abigail Ring (2-2); Orlaith Roche (1-3), Laura Buttimer, Leah Hallihan (0-1). Subs: Emma Hurley (0-2) for L Buttimer, Lydia McDonagh for G Murphy, Meadbh Ring for E Twomey, Kaiah Bulman for L Halihan, Kaitlin Smityh for R Leahy, Shauna Ludgate for A Ring, Danielle Murphy for A Corcoran, Laura Doody for S Calnan.

Referee: Paddy Smith (Waterford).