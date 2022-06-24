Kerry minor boss James Costello makes one change for Mayo semi-final

Kerry minor boss James Costello has made one change to his side to face Mayo in Saturday’s All Ireland minor football championship semi-final in O’Connor Park, Tullamore (throw in 2.45pm).

Kenmare Shamrocks’ Darragh O’Connor, who had missed the last round through suspension, comes into the side in place of Castleisland Desmonds’ Ruairí Burke in the number 4 slot. Burke drops to the bench and will take up the number 17 shirt. He had missed the Munster final through injury and it’s understood that he’s not 100% fit.

Other than that the Kerry boss has gone with the majority of the side which saw off a much fancied Tyrone in the All Ireland quarter-final in Portlaoise. Ardfert's Odhran Burke and Austin Stacks’ Colm Browne, both retain their starting berths having gotten their first starts last time out.

The Kingdom’s victory in that game showed their resolve to bounce back following a chastening defeat at the hands of Cork in the Munster final in Páirc Uí Rinn.

Duagh’s Cormac Dillon captains the side from centre-forward.

Kerry minors (v Mayo )

1 Shay O’Meara (Dr Crokes)

2 Maidhcí Lynch (Dr Crokes)

3 Liam Evans (Keel)

4 Darragh O’Connor (Kenmare Shamrocks)

5 Eddie Healy (Listowel Emmets)

6 Colm Browne (Austin Stacks)

7 Fionn Murphy (Rathmore)

8 Jack O’Sullivan (Brosna)

9 Evan Boyle (Ballyduff)

10 Niall Collins (Ballymacelligott)

11 Cormac Dillon (Duagh)

12 Jack Clifford (St Michaels Foilmore)

13 Paddy Lane (Austin Stacks)

14 Donagh O’Sulllivan (Dromid Pearses)

15 Odhran Ferris (Ardfert)

Subs

16 Michael Tansley (Austin Stacks)

17 Ruairí Burke (Castleisland Desmonds)

18 Pádraig Moynihan (Rathmore)

19 Ian O Sullivan (St Michaels/Foilmore)

20 Tomás Ashe (Annascaul)

21 Darragh O’Connor (Beaufort)

22 John Burke (Laune Rangers)

23 Joshua Coffey (Beaufort)

24 James Fitzgerald (Lios Póil)