Kerry manager Jack O’Connor says defeat to Cork was ‘a good reality check for our fellas’

Jack O’Connor is a natural born winner, but this was a loss – even a 12-point one to Cork – that the Kerry manager was ably to wear lightly on his shoulders.

There was a time when such a defeat would have O’Connor’s brow deeply furrowed, even on January 4, but that was then and this is now. Speaking on Monday, O’Connor agreed that the All-Ireland champions will have a bigger than usual target on their backs this year, and a strong Cork team certainly took aim in Pairc Ui Rinn on Wednesday evening and hit the bullseye.

Four days into the new year and Kerry have already conceded nearly twice as many goals (five) as the three they gave up all the way through 2022, when they were breached just three times. O’Connor admitted it might have been eight or nine, but context is everything, so the Kerry manager was in sanguine mood after what is a chastening defeat on the scoreboard.

"We take more or less from it what we were expecting deep down. You can’t expect fellas… we had two training sessions basically, I’m sure Cork now have a good few more than two training sessions done,” O’Connor offered as a general thought on what unfolded.

“It is a good reality check for our fellas, and it is good to get it so early. It gives our fellas some context and shows how much work they have to do if they didn’t believe it already. No issue, Cork were good, they played well, very fit for this time of year.

“I though the first ten or fifteen minutes we were okay. We conceded a very bad goal and Cork just had the legs on us all over the pitch. They were creating overlaps. They got five goal, they could easily have got eight or nine.”

"And then we had a bit of a mixum gatherum of a team where we were mixing and matching and trying a few new lads so, yeah, it was what it was.”

It cannot be overlooked that Kerry were missing a lot of the leading lights. The absence of names like Gavin White, Brian Ó Beaglaoich, David Moran, Stephen O’Brien, Paul Geaney, Sean O’Shea and the Clifford brothers certainly gives context to the game, especially when one considers that John Clearly had as close to a full strength squad as any manager could hope for at this time of year.

But the game was clearly about who was available and playing, with Kerry handing senior debuts to James McCarthy, Ruairí Murphy, and Barry Mahony, while Barry O’Sullivan is effectively a newcomer too, having earned a recall on the back of a super county championship with Dingle.

“They did fine,” O’Connor said of the new men. “There were a lot of lads malfunctioning around them so I wouldn’t blame the new lads at all. We’ve another game next Sunday and after that we’ll begin proper preparation for the League. We don’t have a huge amount of time, is it three weeks from next Sunday, so it’s a reality check. We just didn't have the legs to compete with Cork there tonight and sure when you don’t have legs gaps open up all over the place.

“Look the game served its purpose. It gave us a bit of context about where we are and how much we have to do and that’s all we wanted to get out of the night really.”

Meanwhile, Cork manager John Cleary was more concerned with what the win might simply do for the confidence of his players rather than focusing on the scoreline or the nitty-gritty of the game itself.

“Cork hasn’t had an awful lot of success over the years. You get success if you have confidence. You get confidence if you are winning games. If you go home beaten, you are always doubting and looking behind you and wondering what is going wrong. The day you win there is more going right than wrong, and that is what happened tonight,” was the Castlehaven man’s assessment of as good night for him in his first game as Cork manager, having acted as interim boss for much of last year.

“Definitely we want to hit the ground running this year. We went down to Kerry last year in the McGrath Cup final and they hammered us off the field. They built momentum from there. We are learning from that, and hopefully might be able to do the same and build a bit of momentum over the coming weeks and see where it takes us.

“The team played well as a unit at times and they defended well as a unit. I was pleased with the way we moved the ball, the inter-passing. It wasn’t all perfect or anything like that.

“We’ll have a lot bigger tests than what happened tonight. Our League is going to be very, very tough. We have Meath, Kildare, and Dublin at the beginning of the League. This is just preparation for that.”