Kerry manager Jack O’Connor says Covid is ‘the elephant in the room’ ahead of All-Ireland final

Kerry manager Jack O’Connor says the fear of a Covid break within the team camp is one of the most serious concerns in the days leading up to Sunday week’s All-Ireland final against Galway.

A relaxed O’Connor – who is heading into his sixth senior All-Ireland final as the Kerry manager – said the spectre of Covid is every manager’s “nightmare” and said management and players can only do their best to stay safe from the virus.

Speaking at this afternoon’s media briefing ahead of Kerry playing Galway in 10 days, O’Connor said: “Obviously the elephant in the room is Covid. You’re just hoping the way Covid is at the moment it doesn’t spread into the camp because it’s just something out of your control and that’s every manager’s nightmare.”

Are meetings being kept to a minimum?

“Ah, you do but it’s difficult you know. If you’re doing video analysis you kind of have to get them into a room. You ventilate it as best you can, but what can you do? You do your best but there’s no fool-proof way.”

As an extra precaution against Covid, the Kerry County Board decided against holding the traditional ‘open day’ when supporters meet and mingle with the players and get jerseys signed and photographs taken with their heroes.

A spokesperson for Kerry GAA said on Tuesday: "Unfortunately due to Covid concerns, we have decided against an open day with this fans this year. This was a very difficult decision to make, but the risk of accelerating the spread of the virus to vulnerable people was just too high.”

O’Connor also said Gavin White could be doubtful for the final after picking up a knee injury in the semi-final win over Dublin.

"We’re just waiting for a report on the scan. He’s doubtful at the moment which is disappointing. I don’t know that the nature of the injury is, it’s knee related but other than that I’d be telling you lies,” O’Connor said.

“He did a bit of a twist or something to do with the way he turned. All I know is that he wouldn’t come off the field… he certainly wasn’t faking it.

“We’ll see what the scan report says, sure that’ll dictate it and you’ll have a fair idea then. Everyone’s desperate to play in an All-Ireland final. Sure no more than Con O’Callaghan, I’d say Dublin gave him every chance to try and play. You want your best players playing.

"Three or four didn’t train last night, you’d just hope that’s settled down. We’ll see how fellas are going in the next couple of sessions.”

On the matter of Sean Hurson – a Galbally Pearses club mate of Kerry coach Paddy Tally – being appointed as match referee, O’Connor shrugged off any question of controversy or a conflict.

"I know there has been a bit of talk about that but, look, it just came to my attention that Brendan Cawley reffed the Galway and Derry game, and Brendan Cawley and [Galway coach] Cian O’Neill are from the same town, Newbridge. I can’t see any issue with that. The GAA obviously rate Sean Hurson, he has been talked about a potential All-Ireland (final) referee for a couple of years now and his time has come. Anything else outside of that is a sideshow. The GAA wouldn’t appoint a man if they didn’t think he was good enough to ref the game.”

Addressing the issue of Hurson’s appointment, Galway manager Padraic Joyce said on Wednesday:

“I have got texts galore about that. I had known that and I knew he was in line for the final. Sean is a top class referee and I am not going to question anything Sean Hurson is going to do on the day, he is going to do his job. He is a man of integrity and whether he is friendly with Paddy Tally or not, it does not matter.

“Brendan Cawley, who refereed Galway’s semi-final, is from the same town as Cian O’Neill and even though they are rival clubs no one mentioned that,” Joyce said.

“It should not be an issue and in fairness to the GAA if they were trying to pick referees who had no relationship with teams or selectors or whatever they would find it hard to get one.”