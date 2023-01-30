Kerry manager Declan Quill pleased with players showing ‘maturity when we were under the cosh’ against Mayo

For the second week in a row Kerry scraped home with a one-point win in a game where the opposition will feel hard done by that they didn’t get a draw at least. And once more Kerry came out on top from a game that they dominated in the early exchanges but looked like they were going to lose as the contest went on.

This time though, there was no need for the type of heroics performed by Danielle O’Leary against Waterford the previous weekend, as Kerry had built up a sizeable enough lead to be able to withstand the five points in a row Mayo scored in the final quarter. In fact, Mayo made a mess of it themselves three minutes from time when corner back Eilis Ronayne got a rush of blood to the head after being fouled, and instead of placing the ball for a tap over free she took a quick kick to a teammate who subsequently kicked wide.

So, are Kerry riding their luck in the early stages of this National League or have they found the wherewithal to eke out wins when the odds are stacked against them? A bit of both is the correct answer, but there are plenty more questions to be asked of this Kerry team as their Division One campaign rolls on.

Understandably, the Kerry management was pretty happy after pulling off another win away from home. Famous American footballer Peyton Manning probably put it best when he said, ‘It goes without saying winning against a good team in a hostile crowd on the road, it’s just an absolutely huge win’.

Now there wasn’t really a hostile crowd at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence in Bekan on Saturday, but nevertheless to travel to another team’s ground and claim the three points on offer against a highly rated side like Mayo is not to be sniffed at. Joint Kerry manager Declan Quill admitted that six points on the board leaves Kerry in a very healthy position.

“It was scrappy I suppose, very like last week but we were on the road and have six points now so we’re happy with that. We showed great maturity in the second half especially when we were under the cosh, and we held the ball near the end for two or two and a half minutes just to kill the game,” Quill said.

“The girls know that we can play better even though we are getting one point wins at the same time so they do realise that they belong in Division One now, so I think that we can take great confidence from the way we won the last two games and we have six points out of six no matter what way you look at it. We have the two wins in the bag which is great..

Referee Siobhan Coyle was very fussy during the game and Quill, although slow to criticise the officiall, felt the same.

“I think that Mayo got a lot of soft frees in front of the goals, a couple of decisions there that we wouldn’t be happy with,” he said. On the other hand though, he felt that Kerry were author’s of their own misfortune at times.

“I think that we only converted one third of our chances so we’ll have to have a look at that,” he said. “It’s early in the year and we’re trying to mix and match forwards and give girls game time more than anything at the moment.”

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh was one of those that got some game time in the second half as she recovers from illness, and the Corca Dhuibhne star scored a very valuable goal for her side. Dr Crokes Kayleigh Cronin also made a very welcome return to the green and gold.

“We got lots of girls on the pitch again,” said Quill. “Kayleigh Cronin got minutes this week and she was great for a girl just coming back into full training again. The three goals in the second half were well worked moves and I suppose they were the difference in the end really.

“Lorraine (Scanlon) was brilliant. She got a great goal and she’s a great target for kick outs and things like that. She could be player of the match in every game she’s so important for us. She’s brilliant, and it’s great to see her getting the TG4 Player of the Match as well.”