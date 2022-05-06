Kerry make two changes to team to play Tipperary in Munster semi-final

Eilís Lynch has been called into the starting team to play Tipperary in the Munster SFC semi-final in Pairc Ui Rinn

LGFA MUNSTER SFC SEMI-FINAL

Kerry v Tipperary

Saturday, May 7

Pairc Ui Rinn

Throw in 3:30pm

Kerry have made two changes to the team that started last month’s National League Division 2 Final against Armagh for tomorrow’s Munster SFC semi-final against Tipperary in Pairc Ui Rinn.

Eilis Lynch has been called in to the defence with Julie O’Sullivan dropping to the bench, while Paris McCarthy is the other change, with the Castleisland woman coming into the half forward line to replace Caoimhe Evans who misses out.

In what should be an interesting curtain-raiser to what will be a very interesting main course, the Kerry ladies take on Tipperary with a place in the provincial final at the end of the month at stake, and the Kingdom will enter the game as warm, perhaps hot, favourites to advance to the provincial final.

The teams have recent previous: they played each other the Division 2 of the National League, with Kerry coming through by 0-11 to 1-4.

The Kerryman reporter Dan Kearney reported at the time that ‘it wasn’t pretty, but Kerry got off to winning start in their first game of the 2022 National Football league when they defeated a spirited, but limited, Tipperary outfit at a wet and windy Fitzgerald Stadium.’

Kerry won’t, of course, have home advantage, but neither will they mind going to the Cork venue.

Kerry ended up topping their League group with three wins from three, and went on to beat Armagh in the League Final in Croke Park. That experience should be invaluable to Declan Quill and Darragh Long’s team, especially given that Tipperary had a mediocre League campaign, having just the one win, against Clare, from their three games.

That League final win was no less easy for Kerry - they won by 1-12 to 0-12 - but it is the sort of character building victory that no number of training sessions can fashion.

The Kingdom will look to the likes of Kayleigh Cronin, Cait Lynch, Lorraine Scanlon, team captain Anna Galvin and, of course, Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, who remains Kerry’s main point of attack and scorer-in-chief.

Nevertheless, this Kerry team is as much about the sum of its parts as any individuals, and Tipperary will need to be aware of danger from many areas, including the bench.

The Premier management won’t need reminding that Rathmore’s Danielle O’Leary came off the bench in Crokes and hit Armagh for 1-2 in a short but devastating cameo in that League Final.

All the form suggests a Kerry win, though not necessarily as comfortable one. Like their senior counterparts who will take to the field after them, the women will need to be wary of an ambush, but all things being equal this should be a similar four-point win for the Kingdom, and perhaps twice that much.

The winner will play Waterford or Cork in the provincial decider, and it is very possible that the provincial final would be the first of a double-header in Killarney on May 28 with the men’s senior final if Kerry are in it. Should Kerry beat Cork in their SFC semi-final this Saturday (played at 6pm after the ladies in Pairc Ui Rinn) their final will be in Fitzgerald Stadium on Saturday, May 28 against Limerick or Tipperary.

Should Kerry be involved in both it does, at this stage, appear that the two Munster finals would form a double-header in Killarney.

Kerry team to play Tipperary: Ciara Butler, Ciara O’Brien, Kayleigh Cronin, Eilís Lynch, Aishling O’Connell, Emma Costello, Ciara Murphy, Cáit Lynch, Anna Galvin, Paris McCarthy, Niamh Carmody, Lorraine Scanlon, Niamh Ní Chonchúir, Erica McGlynn, Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

Substitutes: Mary Ellen Bolger, Danielle O’Leary, Aoife Dillane, Caoimhe Evans, Ciara McCarthy, Katie Brosnan, Keri-Ann Hanrahan, Rachel Dwyer, Clódagh Ní Chonchúir, Laoise Coughlan, Anna Murphy, Emer Riordan, Niamh Broderick, Liz Mohan, Anna Clifford.

Tipperary team to play Kerry: L Fitzpatrick; L Morrissey, M Curley, E Kelly; C Davey, N Martin, N Towey; A.R. Kennedy, L Spillane; S English, M Creedon, E Cronin; C O’Dwyer, E Morrissey, A O’Shea.