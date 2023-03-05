Kerry make it back to back wins in impressive start to National Camogie League campaign

Kerry's Ellen O'Donoghue in action against Rosie Crowe-McKeever and Rebecca Fitzsimons of Cavan during the National Camogie League Division 2A in the Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

NATIONAL CAMOGIE LEAGUE DIVISION 2A

Kerry 1-11

Cavan 1-2

Kerry took another step towards a possible league semi-final with a convincing win over a newly promoted Cavan side who have yet to register a point in the campaign. In fairness, Cavan were missing their best player in the veteran Niamh Keenaghan, but Kerry lined out without Ashbourne cup winners Rachel McCarthy in defence and Jackie Horgan up front, as well as talented scorer Amy O’Sullivan.

The difference is that Kerry could call on the experienced Michelle Costello, making a welcome return to action, Anne Marie Leen and Norette Walsh. Kerry have invested heavily in youth over the past couple of years and it has started to pay rich dividends in terms of panel depth this year.

Kerry made a perfect start in Fitzgerald Stadium with Clodagh Walsh confidently splitting the posts after gathering a long ball from Aoife Behan. Patrice Diggin showed a nice bit of skill to make space for a shot to raise Kerry’s second white flag. A long ball in by Caoimhe Spillane and good forward pressure saw Kerry force a ’65’, and Patrice Diggin neatly drilled her shot between the posts.

With the outstanding Niamh Leen marshalling a confident defence and Kerry winning all the 50/50 duels, Patrice added two more points (1f) to make it 0-5 to 0-0 after the first quarter. Cavan did manage to open their account in the 16th minute, Roisín O’Keeffe picking off a nice point, but a foul on Niamh Leen saw Patrice Diggin shoot over from just inside the halfway line to make 0-6 to 0-1.

It would be hard to be critical of Kerry, given their outstanding general play, but they may have been guilty of an over-reliance on the phenomenal accuracy of Patrice Diggin when it came to putting it on the scoreboard. They nearly paid a big price when Emer Fitzpatrick lofted a beautifully weighted pass to the lurking Shanise Fitzpatrick. She deftly controlled it with her first touch and slotted past a hapless Ciara Moloney for a goal that cut the gap back to just two points. After all Kerry's hard work, the game was right back in the melting point at the break.

Half-time Kerry 0-6 Cavan 1-1

That rare lapse by Kerry was only a blip rather than a turning point, and normal service quickly resumed. Patrice Diggin was just wide from long distance after a phenomenal catch by Niamh Leen, but the sharpshooter quickly made amends with her second '45’ of the day.Laura Collins was denied a goal chance by great defending from Eirinn Gallagher, but the pressure was mounting. Kerry went for route one, Niamh Leen again mopping up danger and sending it forward to Caoimhe Spillane, who looked up and saw Collins isolated one on one. A great delivery and quick feel by the full forward put her clear and she calmly finished off her left making it 1-7 to 1-1.

That effectively opened the floodgates. Patrice landed another long range missile. Caoimhe Spillane picked off a nice point. A foul on the hardworking Ellen O'Donoghue saw Patrice work her magic again and the same player took her personal tally to nine and closed out Kerry's account with a point from just inside the halfway line.

Cavan kept going, to their credit, and the ever-defiant Hannah Fitzpatrick closed out the scoring for the day, but the fact that it was just their first score of the second half and their third in total is a clear sign of the gulf between these sides.

Kerry travel to Derry next weekend having yet to taste defeat this year and with a chance of a League final still well within their grasp.

KERRY: Ciara Moloney, Áine O’Connor, Sara Murphy, Michelle Costello, Aoife Behan, Niamh Leen, Ciara O’Sullivan, Laura Collins (1-0), Kate Lynch, Ellen O’Donoghue, Patrice Diggin 0-9 (5f, 2 ‘45’), Caoimhe Spillane (0-1), Anne Marie Leen, Norette Casey, Clodagh Walsh (0-1). Subs: Julianne O’Keeffe for Kate Lynch (53 mins), Kate Buckley for Caoimhe Spillane (53 mins), Emma Conway for Ellen O’Donoghue (56 mins) Aishling Ní hAiniféin for Áine O’Connor (59 mins), Kate Dwyer for Laura Collins (59 mins), Sarah Lawlor for Anne Marie Leen (59 mins), Kate Kenny for Norette Casey (59 mins)

CAVAN: Emma Mulvaney, Rosie Crowe-McKeever, Eirinn Galligan, Normande Majola, Rebecca Fitzsimons, Aideen Coyle, Josephine Maguire, Sarah Clarke, Sophie Slowey, Shanise Fitzsimons (1-1), Emer Fitzpatrick, Tina O’Reilly, Roisín O’Keeffe, Hannah Fitzsimons (0-1), Clodagh Keenaghan. Subs: Joanne Moore for Tina O'Reilly (42 mins), Tina O'Reilly for Sophie Slowey (53 mins), Joanne Dowling for Emer Fitzpatrick (58 mins)

Referee: Aaron Hogg (Clare)