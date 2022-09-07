Kerry lead the way with 12 football All Star nominations

David Clifford is one of 12 Kerry players nominated for this year's PwC Football All-Stars as well as being nominated for the Footballer of the Year

All Ireland champions Kerry have received 12 nominations for this year’s GAA Football All Stars, while David Clifford has been short-listed for the Footballer of the Year and looks a racing certainty to pick up both accolades when the All Star team is named later this year.

All but David Moran, Diarmuid O’Connor and Paul Geaney of the 15 that started the All-Ireland Final against Galway have been nominated for the Kingdom. Goalkeeper Shane Ryan and the entire defence have been short-listed, along with Jack Barry at midfield, and in the forwards the Clifford brothers, Sean O’Shea and Stephen O’Brien complete Kerry’s dozen nominations.

Galway have eight nominees, a figure consistent with beaten finalists of recent years, while Dublin have six, one more than last year when they lost at the same semi-final stage.

Derry, who won an epic Ulster Championship by taking out Tyrone, Donegal, and Monaghan, have seven, all of whom are first-time nominees.

In all, 11 counties are represented among the 45 names, with Clare, Kildare, Monaghan and Mayo each contributing one player apiece.

PwC All-Stars Football Nominations 2022

Goalkeepers – Ethan Rafferty (Armagh), Shane Ryan (Kerry), Evan Comerford (Dublin)

Defenders – Jason Foley, Tadhg Morley, Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Graham O’Sullivan, Tom O’Sullivan, Gavin White (all Kerry); Liam Silke, Seán Kelly, John Daly (all Galway); Chrissy McKaigue, Conor McCluskey, Brendan Rogers (all Derry); James McCarthy, Lee Gannon (both Dublin); Lee Keegan (Mayo); Jarlath Óg Burns (Armagh); Seán Powter (Cork); Cian Sheehan (Limerick)

Midfielders – Paul Conroy, Cillian McDaid (both Galway); Conor Glass, Gareth McKinless (both Derry); Brian Fenton (Dublin); Jack Barry (Kerry)

Forwards – David Clifford, Seán O’Shea, Paudie Clifford, Stephen O’Brien (all Kerry); Shane Walsh, Damien Comer, Robert Finnerty (all Galway); Rian O’Neill, Stefan Campbell, Rory Grugan (all Armagh); Ciarán Kilkenny, Con O’Callaghan (both Dublin); Shane McGuigan, Ethan Doherty (both Derry); Ben McCormack (Kildare); Eoin Cleary (Clare); Stephen Sherlock (Cork); Jack McCarron (Monaghan)

PwC GAA/GPA Footballer of the Year – David Clifford (Kerry); Cillian McDaid, Shane Walsh (both Galway)

PwC GAA/GPA Young Footballer of the Year – Lee Gannon (Dublin); Ethan Doherty (Derry); Jack Glynn (Galway)