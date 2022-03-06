Kerry ladies to play Monaghan in semi-final after cutting loose against Laois to top their group

LIDL LADIES NFL DIVISION 2A ROUND 3

Kerry 4-17

Laois 1-9

When the sun shines so magnificently on the hallowed turf of Fitzgerald Stadium, and the McGillicuddy Reeks are so clear that you can almost taste them, then you are rarely treated to a poor Kerry performance, and the Kingdom’s ladies followed that mantra to the core with a clinical dispatch of a shell-shocked Laois side as they confidently strode into the semi-final as the top team in Division 2A.

When the Kerry team was announced on Friday it showed eight changes from the side that had defeated Clare in the previous round, and one might have been forgiven for thinking that maybe this was too much as Laois were also riding high with two wins from two. The Kerry management handed starting debuts to Aoife Dillane, Keri Ann Hanrahan, Meadhbh Johnson and Fodhla Houlihan, and all four showed the Kingdom’s strength in depth with excellent performances.

Whilst the newbies put their hands up to get more game time going forward, Kerry also had some fine performances from some of the more established members of the team with Anna Galvin, Lorraine Scanlon, Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh and Emma Costello showing some really good form as Kerry march on towards the business end of the competition.

The first half hardly gave a hint of the trouncing that was ahead as Laois gave Kerry plenty to think about as the Kingdom, understandably with so many new faces, took a while to settle into the game. Kerry took a 0-3 to 0-2 lead into the first half water break thanks to three Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh points (two from play) with Sarah Ann Fitzgerald and Mo Nerney replying for the visitors. Kerry might have had a goal as well in the eight minute but Meabhdh Johnson was unlucky not to find the inrushing Fodhla Houlihan.

Kerry really got motoring in the second quarter and hit three points on the bounce between the 18th and 24th minutes to push 0-6 to 0-3 ahead. Ní Mhuircheartaigh struck first from a free after a foul on Houlihan, another debutant Keri Ann Hanrahan passed to the excellent Rachel Dwyer who slotted over, and then Ní Mhuircheartaigh lead three defenders on a merry dance before hitting a sweet point.

An excellent interception from Kayleigh Cronin prevented a Laois goal, although Nerney followed up with a point, and from the kick out Nerney slotted over a placed ball to bring a Laois side that was full of running, to within a point of Kerry. The Kingdom were a small bit under the cosh and needed a response but Johnson shot straight at the keeper when punching a point might have been the wiser option.

Laois counter attacked, and with the Kingdom’s defensive cover stretched Sarah Anne Fitzgerald sliced through for a Laois goal to push the visitors 1-6 to 0-6 ahead as we neared the 30th minute. Kerry were rocked, but responded in the most positive of fashions. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh lead the charge and spotted the returning Lorraine Scanlon off her shoulder, with Scanlon laying off to Fodhla Houlihan who showed no mercy with a clinical finish to the back of Eimear Barry’s net. Rachel Dwyer followed up with her second point afterwards and from adversity Kerry went in at half time with a 1-7 to 1-6 lead.

Kerry introduced Caoimhe Evans and Cáit Lynch at half time and Lynch, in particular, went on to have a formidable game. After a couple of early wides Kerry kicked a magnificent goal when Scanlon and Ní Mhuircheartaigh combined and Meadhbh Johnson made up for her earlier miss to hit an unstoppable strike into the top corner of a crestfallen Barry’s goal.

Kerry pushed 2-10 to 1-7 ahead by the 43rd minute and two minutes later came goal number three. It started with a pass from Ní Mhuircheartaigh to Aishling O’Connell way out the field and she went on a lung bursting run before hand-passing to the onrushing Lorraine Scanlon who punched the ball mid air into the back of the net reminiscent of the Bomber Liston many moons ago.

Kerry were motoring well, and substitute Erica McGlynn, who showed well when introduced, scored a rather fortuitous goal from the kick out when her weak enough shot was misjudged by Barry and ended up in the back of the net. With the lead now stretched out to 4-10 to 1-7 the Kerry tails were well up at this stage and both sides introduced a raft of subs as the inevitability of the final score was clear to predict.

The Kingdom outscored Laois by 0-7 to 0-2 in the last ten minutes with a number of debutants, including Kate Stack and Liz Mohan, getting their names on the scoresheet. Erica McGlynn was denied a wonder goal when her audacious lob hit the cross bar, although Caoimhe Evans followed up nicely to stroke the rebound over the bar.

McGlynn slotted over the last score of the game and Kerry could reflect on a job well done, although tougher tests will lie ahead.

Kerry will meet Monaghan in the League semi-final on March 20 in a repeat of last year’s semi-final which went to a 30-metre free kick shootout after the teams had finished level at the end of normal and extra-time. Kerry won that shoot-out to reach the final.

The other semi-final sees Laois take on Armagh on March 19.

KERRY: Mary Ellen Bolger (Southern Gaels), Aoife Dillane (Austin Stacks), Kayleigh Cronin (Dr Crokes), Julie O’Sullivan (ISG), Aishling O’Connell (Éire Óg, Cork), Emma Costello (Firies), Keri Ann Hanrahan (Legion), Lorraine Scanlon (1-0) (Castleisland Desmonds), Megan O’Connell (Southern Gaels), Katie Brosnan (0-1) (Firies), Anna Galvin (Southern Gaels), Meadhbh Johnson (1-0) (Laune Rangers), Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh 0-8 (4f) (Corca Dhuibhne), Rachel Dwyer (0-4) (Southern Gaels), Fodhla Houlihan (1-0) (Laune Rangers). Subs: Cait Lynch for K A Hanrahan (ht), Caoimhe Evans (0-1) for M O’Connell (ht), Erica McGlynn (1-1) for F Houlihan (39 min), Paris McCarthy for M Johnson (43 min), Ciara McCarthy for L Scanlon (51 min), Clodagh O’Connor for E Costello (54 min), Kate Stack (0-1) for R Dwyer (54 min), Liz Mohan (0-1) for L Ní Mhuircheartaigh (54 min).

LAOIS: Eimear Barry, Clodagh Dunne, Amy Potts, Roisin Larkin; Rachel Williams, Ellen Healy, Anna Healy, Jane Moore (0-1), Fiona Dooley, Sarah Quigley, Lura Marie Maher, Erone Fitzpatrick (0-1), Mo Nerney 0-4 (2f), Sarah Ann Fitzgerald (1-2), Emma Lawlor (0-1f). Subs: Aimee Kelly for A Potts (20 min), Sarah Quigley for E Corbett (33 min), Eva Galvin for S A Fitzgerald (48 min), Fiona Dooley for A Moore (51 min), A Potts for A Kirrane (53 min), Kelly O’Neill for M Nerney (56 min), Rachel Williams for S Farrelly (61 min).

Referee: Garryowen McMahon (Mayo).