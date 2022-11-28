Kerry ladies start National League Division 1 campaign with away games in Waterford and Mayo

The Kerry players celebrates their NFL Division 2 final win against Armagh last April. They start life in Division 1 against Waterford on January 22. Photo by Sportsfile

Newly promoted Kerry start their Division 1 National Football League campaign with two tough away games to Waterford and then Mayo, before hosting Donegal in their first home game on the weekend of February 5.

Kerry, the 2022 NFL Division 2 champions and beaten All-Ireland SFC finalists, begin life in the to flight of the League on the weekend of January 22, with a trip to Waterford, and then head north to Mayo for a second successive away game on the weekend of January 29.

Home fixtures against Donegal (February 5) and Dublin (February 19) follow, before the Kingdom ladies’ third consecutive home game sees National League and All-Ireland champions Meath visit Kerry for a rematch of the All-Ireland SFC Final.

Kerry finish their campaign as they start it, with back-to-back games on the road, first away to Cork on March 19 and then away in Galway the following weekend.

League title holders Meath begin their defence with a glamour clash against Leinster rivals Dublin. Also on the opening weekend, Galway host Donegal and Cork make the trip to Mayo.

The top two teams in Divisions 1, 2 and 3 will progress straight to the National League Finals, while there will be semi-finals in Division 4, scheduled for Sunday March 26.

The Divisions 1 and 2 Finals will be played at Croke Park on Saturday, April 15, with the Divisions 3 and 4 Finals taking place on Sunday April 16.

Division 2 contain Armagh, the 2022 runners-up, Cavan, Laois, Monaghan, Tipperary, Tyrone, Westmeath (relegated from Division 1 in 2022) and promoted Roscommon.

Division 3 is made up of Clare (relegated from Division 2 in 2022), Down, Kildare, Louth, Longford, Sligo, Wexford and promoted Offaly.

Division 4A is comprised of Antrim, Carlow, Fermanagh and London, with Derry, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Limerick and Wicklow set to compete in Division 4B.

The top two teams in each of the Division 4 groups will progress to the semi-finals.