Kerry ladies return to league final after battling display against Monaghan

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh of Kerry celebrates after scoring her side's first goal during the Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 2 Semi-Final match between Kerry and Monaghan at Tuam Stadium in Tuam, Galway Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

LIDL LADIES NFL DIVISION 2 SEMI-FINAL

Kerry 1-14

Monaghan 1-11

A brilliant piece of ingenuity from Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh in the 43rd minute when she lobbed the ball over Monaghan goalkeeper Orna Kelly and into the back of the net, proved to be the vital difference in this National Football league semi-final. It gave Kerry the cushion to push on and qualify for the final for the second year in-a-row.

The one person that Kelly would have hope to avoid as she kicked out after Aishling O’Connell’s point was Ní Mhuircheartaigh, but as Kerry adopted a full court defensive press with the luxury of the wind at their backs the Kerry vice-captain pounced like the expert poacher that she is to punish the Monaghan negligence to the full.

The goal put Kerry 1-11 to 1-7 ahead at a vital stage of the game and straight afterwards another loose kick out found the hugely industrious Caoimhe Evans who was subsequently fouled, and Ní Mhuircheartaigh made no mistake with the free to give Kerry a five-point lead that left a shell-shocked Monaghan outfit desperately searching for goals that the teak tough Kerry defence refused to give them.

Whilst Kerry’s 1-2 without reply in that period gave them the impetus to go on and win the game, the real turning point had come a few minutes earlier when Dr Crokes Kayleigh Cronin executed one of the finest bits of skill and bravery seen by a Kerry footballer in a long time when she prevented a certain Monaghan goal.

It occurred just after Danielle O’Leary had put Kerry 0-10 to 1-6 ahead, but Monaghan broke away from the Kerry defensive press and attacked with the Kerry cover out of position.

Monaghan corner-forward Emma Clerkin showed some ferocious pace to skin the Kerry rear-guard and, as she bore down on goal, looked certain to rattle the back of Ciara Butler’s net.

Somehow, Cronin found the wherewithal to seemingly come out of nowhere and effect a brilliant block as she flung herself face first at the ball with little regard for her own safety. A goal for Monaghan at that stage could have changed the complexion of the game and in the finish it made all the difference.

The first quarter of the game was a pretty tepid affair with both sides struggling to get a foothold on the game which was played on a very decent sod although the swirling breeze did make things difficult for both teams.

At the water break the sides were locked at 0-3 apiece with three placed balls from Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh balanced by three more from Monaghan’s Jodie McQuillan, which was a reflection of the stop- start nature of the contest.

Things livened up considerably in the second quarter and Monaghan, with the elements favouring them, pulled a point ahead when the influential McQuillan set up Jayne Drury. A minute later and the Farney had a penalty.

A long ball in from Drury was fielded by Jennifer Duffy and her pass found Muireann Atkinson who was unceremoniously brought to the ground by Kerry goalkeeper Ciara Butler and was shown a yellow card for her endeavour. Mary Ellen Bolger stepped into goal for Kerry off the bench, but McQuillan struck low to her left hand side to give the Southern Gaels substitute no chance.

The Kerry response was swift and deadly. Erica McGlynn, a surprise inclusion at the start but very effective, struck first followed by the impressive Niamh Ní Chonchúir and then her club mate Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh to bring Kerry right back into the game.

The rangy Atkinson popped over one just on the stroke of half-time and Monaghan led by 1-6 to 0-7 at the break.

Kerry struck the first three points of the second half from Ní Chonchúir, Ní Mhuircheartaigh (free) and substitute Danielle O’Leary after some initial sloppiness in front of goal. Monaghan were still very much alive though, and in the 40th minute Cronin had to make her miracle block as the Farney county attacked.

Aishling O’Connell, who attacked a lot more than usual, added a point a minute later and then came Ní Mhuircheartaigh’s audacious goal.

The sides swapped scores, but two points on the trot from Amy Garlan and Atkinson in the 47th and 49th minutes respectively brought Monaghan to within three of Kerry once again.

Kerry found themselves down to fourteen players for the second time in the game when Niamh Carmody saw yellow in the 50th minute, but despite the numerical disadvantage Ní Mhuircheartaigh (free) and O’Leary with her second score off the bench pushed Kerry five ahead with seven minutes left on the game clock.

Jodie McQuillan slotted a free for Monaghan and for a while Kerry had to play with thirteen players after Julie O’Sullivan saw yellow after an intentional foul on Drury as she bore down on goal with time almost up. O’Sullivan, a teak tough defender, had a fine game but took one for the team on that occasion.

Atkinson pointed the subsequent free kick, but Kerry had done enough and will now meet Armagh, who had a 7-19 to 1-9 procession over Laois, in the final at Croke Park on April 10.

KERRY: Ciara Butler; Ciara O’Brien, Kayleigh Cronin, Julie O’Sullivan; Aishling O’Connell (0-1), Cait Lynch,Ciara Nurphy; Anna Galvin, Lorraine Scanlon, Niamh Carmody, Caoimhe Evans, Meadhbh Johnson, Niamh Ní Chonchúir (0-1), Erica McGlynn (0-1), Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (1-9, 0-8f) Subs: Mary Ellen Bolger for M Johnson,18, M Johnson for M E Bolger, 28, Danielle O’Leary (0-2) for M Johnson, 36, Paris McCarthy for C Evans, 55

MONAGHAN: Orna Kelly, Maeve Monaghan, Jennifer Duffy, Lauren Garlan, Abbie McCarey, Rosie Courtney, Eimear Trayor, Jodie McQuillan (1-6, 0-6f, 1 goal pen), Jayne Drury (0-1), Amy Garlan (0-1), Muireann Atkinson (0-3, 1f), Lauren Jones, Casey Treanor, Aoife Burns, Emma Clerkin Subs: Kelsey Maguire for E Clerkin, 47, Sarah Capaldi for J McQuillan, 55, Colleen Jones for Amy Garlan, 59

REFEREE: Kevin Corcoran (Mayo)