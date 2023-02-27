Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kerry ladies remarkably well-placed after brilliant start to the season

Dan Kearney

Kerry are further ahead than most in their preparations for the new season, but they’ve still been mightily impressive

Star of the game Kerry's Niamh Carmody in action against Meath on Saturday afternoon at Brosna GAA grounds Photo by Mark O'Sullivan Expand

Close

Star of the game Kerry's Niamh Carmody in action against Meath on Saturday afternoon at Brosna GAA grounds Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

Star of the game Kerry's Niamh Carmody in action against Meath on Saturday afternoon at Brosna GAA grounds Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

Star of the game Kerry's Niamh Carmody in action against Meath on Saturday afternoon at Brosna GAA grounds Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

kerryman

When news filtered in on Sunday afternoon that Galway had defeated Waterford to end the Déise’s chances of getting to the National League final, Kerry were assured in the fact that their place in Croke Park was a certainty as they will finish in at least second place when all seven games are played out.

Speaking to The Kerryman after the result came through, joint manager Declan Quill said that he was “delighted to make the final – something that wasn’t expected after our first year back in Division 1 and especially with two games to spare.

Privacy