Kerry ladies remarkably well-placed after brilliant start to the season

When news filtered in on Sunday afternoon that Galway had defeated Waterford to end the Déise’s chances of getting to the National League final, Kerry were assured in the fact that their place in Croke Park was a certainty as they will finish in at least second place when all seven games are played out.

Speaking to The Kerryman after the result came through, joint manager Declan Quill said that he was “delighted to make the final – something that wasn’t expected after our first year back in Division 1 and especially with two games to spare.

"We’re very proud of the girls and we’re looking forward to our next two games in the league, and it’s really exciting that we can think ahead to Croke Park in a few weeks time.”

There is no doubt that reaching the final in their first year in Division 1 since 2018 is a mammoth achievement for this Kerry management and player group as really the goal at the start of the season would have been to consolidate their status in the top tier and to avoid the old Isaac Newton chestnut of what goes up must come down.

Do Kerry deserve to be there? Of course they do. Any team that wins five games on the bounce should be rewarded for their consistency.

Okay, they were fortunate against Waterford and Mayo scraping home by a point in two games that they could have lost, an improved performance against Donegal saw them get home by two points, but the cream at the top was reserved for an eleven point destruction of Dublin and then the reigning league and All Ireland champions Meath were humbled by twelve points in Brosna last Saturday.

There is no doubt that Kerry are ahead in their conditioning and fitness in comparison to most of the other teams in Division 1. They had to be in fairness to prepare for the top teams in the country.

Kerry have also been helped by the fact that they’ve been able to hold on to the majority of their panel from last season, a luxury that some of the other teams have been unable to do.

That shouldn’t take away from the fact that Kerry beat Waterford with All Stars Cáit Lynch and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh on the bench and Lorraine Scanlon and Kayleigh Cronin unavailable. Ní Mhuircheartaigh was on the bench in the win against Mayo and once again Cronin was unavailable for that game.

The importance of Kayleigh Cronin to this Kerry team cannot be underestimated. The Dr Crokes woman combines both steel and athleticism in equal measure and she gave another assured, powerful performance against Meath.

On present form she is the best defender in Ireland and although full back wouldn’t be her favoured position, like Seamus Moynihan back in the day, she fits in there seamlessly.

With Kerry assured of a place in the final the battle for second place will come down to the next round of the league. Cork’s interest in making the final is over. The most that they can hope to finish on is thirteen points and even if Galway, who are presently on thirteen, lose their last two games they will still qualify by virtue of a head to head win (1-15 to 4-4) over Cork in Round 4.

Dublin are still in there with an outside chance though. They are presently on nine points and would be hoping to win their last two games and for Galway to lose theirs – a highly unlikely scenario. When all is said the final positions should be known after round six and Galway should have too much for Mayo and come through.

At the other end of the table Donegal are firmly rooted to the bottom on zero points after the five rounds and look like the team that are most likely to go down.

A rampant Cork destroyed them by 5-11 to 0-1 last weekend – a demoralising defeat that will leave confidence at an all time low. The funny thing is that they might still stay up as Mayo, on just three points, will probably lose to Galway in the next round.

If Donegal go down to Dublin, that will leave a winner take all final round tie between Mayo and Donegal as a win for the Ulster side would see them on level points and the placings would be decided on the head-to-head rule.

So, some of the teams still have plenty to play for and certainly the next round will tell a lot in terms of placings. Kerry have the luxury of going into their final two games against Cork and Galway without any undue pressure and once again the management will be able to shuffle their deck in the formation of their team.

In fairness to them they haven’t been slow to do so all through and over thirty girls have seen game time thus far.

I’m sure that the Kerry management would prefer for the final to be played next weekend, such is the vein of form that their side is in at the moment. Momentum will be lost with the three week gap before the March 17 encounter against Cork and Galway away on March 26.

The final is scheduled for April 15 and you’d imagine that Kerry will need to reset in terms of their training to make sure they peak once more for that.

It's a lovely position to be in and one that this Kerry team and management will relish. With colleges competitions taking precedence for the next two weekends, they will be hoping that players come back to the inter-county camp unscathed, although there will be plenty time to get over any minor knocks that might be carried through.

A rare but welcome luxury for this Kerry team to have.