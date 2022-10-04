Kerry ladies receive 11 All Star football nominations

The Kerry ladies football squad has received 11 All Star nominations from a list of 45

Kerry, the beaten All-Ireland senior football championship finalists, have received 11 nominations for the 2022 TG4 Ladies Football All Star awards, second only to back-to-back All-Ireland champions Meath, who lead the way with 13 nominations.

Kerry’s number represents almost one quarter of the 45 nominees on the list, and is due recognition for an outstanding year for the Kingdom, reaching the All-Ireland SFC final and winning the National League Division 2 title in April.

Kerry received nominations for goalkeeper Ciara Butler, defenders Eilís Lynch, Kayleigh Cronin, Aishling O’Connell and Emma Costello, midfielders Cáit Lynch and Lorraine Scanlon, and in the forward line Anna Galvin, Niamh Carmody, Síofra O’Shea and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

Scanlon was an All Star winner in 2017, while Ní Mhuircheartaigh – who was top scorer in the 2022 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship – is looking to win her third award, following All Stars in 2012 and 2013.

Meath collected a second successive TG4 All-Ireland senior championship title with victory over Kerry in the Croke Park Final on July 31, a victory which completed a brilliant ‘double’, following their victory in the Lidl National League Division 1 Final against Donegal in April.

Donegal, who contested the Lidl National League Division 1 Final before reaching the last four of the All-Ireland series, have six players nominated, while there five nominees from Mayo. There are four nominations for Ulster champions Armagh, while Dublin and Cork earn two nominations each.

The list is completed by a nomination each for Connacht Senior champions Galway, and Laois, who won the All-Ireland Intermediate title in 2022.

Ten players from the 2021 TG4 All Star team are nominated for awards again, including eight Meath stars who were honoured last year.

One goalkeeper will be chosen from the shortlist of three, with three players selected from each of the full-back, half-back, half-forward and full-forward lines for inclusion in the TG4 All Star team, along with two midfielders from the six nominated.

The 2022 TG4 All Star team will be announced at a gala banquet at The Bonnington Dublin Hotel on Saturday, November 19.

The 2022 TG4 Junior, Intermediate and Senior Players’ Player of the Year award winners will also be announced on the night, while the 2022 inductee into the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) Hall of Fame will be acknowledged.

2022 TG4 All Star nominees

Goalkeepers

Anna Carr - Armagh; Ciara Butler - Kerry; Monica McGuirk – Meath*

Full Back Line

Róisín Phelan - Cork; Evelyn McGinley - Donegal; Tanya Kennedy - Donegal; Leah Caffrey – Dublin*; Eilís Lynch - Kerry; Kayleigh Cronin - Kerry; Danielle Caldwell - Mayo; Mary Kate Lynch – Meath*; Shauna Ennis - Meath

Half Back Line

Lauren McConville - Armagh; Nicole McLaughlin - Donegal; Nicola Ward - Galway; Aishling O’Connell - Kerry; Emma Costello - Kerry; Kathryn Sullivan - Mayo; Aoibhín Cleary – Meath*; Aoibheann Leahy - Meath; Emma Troy – Meath*

Midfield

Niamh McLaughlin - Donegal; Cáit Lynch - Kerry; Lorraine Scanlon - Kerry; Sinéad Cafferky - Mayo; Máire O’Shaughnessy – Meath*; Orlagh Lally - Meath

Half Forward Line

Niamh Hegarty - Donegal; Carla Rowe - Dublin; Anna Galvin - Kerry; Niamh Carmody - Kerry; Síofra O’Shea - Kerry; Shauna Howley - Mayo; Emma Duggan – Meath*; Kelsey Nesbitt - Meath; Vikki Wall – Meath*

Full Forward Line

Aimee Mackin - Armagh; Aoife McCoy - Armagh; Doireann O’Sullivan - Cork; Geraldine McLaughlin – Donegal*; Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh - Kerry; Mo Nerney - Laois; Lisa Cafferky - Mayo; Stacey Grimes - Meath; Niamh O’Sullivan -Meath*

*denotes 2021 TG4 All Star

County by county breakdown: Meath 13, Kerry 11, Donegal 6, Mayo 5, Armagh 4, Dublin 2, Cork 2, Galway 1, Laois 1