Kerry ladies more than capable of defeating Dublin to keep Division One winning run going

LIDL NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 1, ROUND 4

Kerry v Dublin

Saturday February 18

Austin Stack Park, Tralee at 5.15pm

After a perfect start to their Division One league campaign so far, Kerry will be hoping to make it four wins out of four when they welcome Dublin to Austin Stack Park next Saturday evening for what should be a cracker of a contest.

Dublin travel to Tralee with wins over Meath and Cork, with their only defeat coming in round 2 against Galway. Their manager Mick Bohan has been shuffling his deck quite a bit in the league so far and is on record as saying that he is anxious to give as many players game time as he can.

Kerry have adopted the same strategy and it has served them well so far with up to 30 players getting game time in their first three games. Joint-manager Darragh Long says that although the contest against Dublin is a massive game, the management will make changes from their win over Donegal in the last round.

“We will be changing things around again,” Long told The Kerryman. “We’re going to stick with that format that we’ve had for the first three games. We’ve made a commitment to the girls that we will make changes every week to get as much Division One experience that we don’t have in our group and try to get wins on board as well of course. So far, it’s stood us in good stead.”

With third level college competitions now in full flow, Kerry will have a number of players involved with their university’s next week. Long admitted that whilst it’s not ideal, it’s something that the group just have to get on with.

“The O’Connor Cup is on this week, not that it’s a concern but it’s something that’s a mid-season competition for the girls in college and it’ an important one for them, so obviously they’ll all be taking part in it as they did last Wednesday.

“We had no injuries from the games last week and this Wednesday you have UL against UCC and Mary Immaculate up against Queens. The UL game is Tuesday so that gives the UL and UCC girls a bit of an extra days recovery that we didn’t think that we would have,” he said.

“Mary Immaculate play Wednesday in Dublin and then the Tralee MTU girls play on Thursday which is not ideal for preparation for a National League weekend, but I’m sure we’re not the only county affected by that.

“You’ll have the likes of Niamh Broderick, Ciara Murphy, Caoimhe Evans involved on Thursday so we’ll be picking our team in the hope that everyone comes through unscathed from Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with the colleges, and if we have to make any late changes that’s what we’ll do later in the week. We’ll be picking our team on the basis that everyone will be okay to play on Saturday.”

Playing a team like Dublin will bring huge challenges for this Kerry side – after all as recently as 2020 they completed a four in a row of All-Ireland wins, and they have won National Leagues in 2018 and 2021.

There is no doubt that it will be Kerry’s toughest game of the league so far but it’s a game that Long is really looking forward to.

“We’re under no illusions,” Long insisted. “Dublin is a big game for us. If we can get a win here it sets us right up with twelve points on the board with other teams having to take points off of each other last weekend. We’ll try and go as strong as we possibly can while also making changes to the team that started against Donegal and see where that gets us.”

Although there is no recent history between Kerry and Dublin (their last meeting was in the 2019 All-Ireland quarter-final when a rampant Dubs outfit triumphed on a 5-15 to 2-9 scoreline), the clash of the green and gold against the sky blues is one that always whets the appetite.

It will be Kerry’s toughest test so far but certainly a game that they have every chance of winning, especially against a Dublin defence that conceded a whopping 3-15 against Cork in the last round.

Verdict: Kerry